Desperation Is The World's Worst Cologne: Leftists Try to Gin Up Justice Alito Stock 'Scandal'

The left really can't abide the fact that the United States has a center-right Supreme Court. After all, the courts are one of the few institutions in America they don't control, so obviously, it must be destroyed.

We won't recount the hundreds of times that have lobbed false (and extremely racist) attacks against Clarence Thomas. Just search those two keywords on Twitchy and you'll see no shortage of articles we've written about their bad-faith 'arguments.'

Since none of that has worked (and never will), the left has a new SCOTUS target: Justice Samuel Alito. Over the weekend, you will recall that they demanded his removal from the court because his wife flew a flag in a way they didn't like. No, we are not joking about that.

Since that story had all of the traction of a greased-up slug on a Slip N' Slide, this morning they tried a new strategy: make up a fake stock scandal. Both The Daily Beast and The New Republic published 'BREAKING NEWS' this morning that is sure to rock the very foundations of the court ... for all of about half a second.

What did Alito do that was so nefarious? He sold some Bud Light stock he owned after the company started to tank due to its celebration of noted man Dylan Mulvaney.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sold off a chunk of stock in Anheuser-Busch Inbev in August 2023, just as a vicious right-wing boycott campaign of the company was reaching full swing, according to financial disclosure reports. https://t.co/gkiJTBQnUG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 20, 2024

The Supreme Court justice sold his stock in Anheuser-Busch—and the timing raises serious ethical questions.https://t.co/XFgim8Ab18 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 20, 2024

Ahhh, the infamous 'timeline.'

Here is the damning evidence that The New Republic discovered:

... Samuel Alito sold between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of stock in Anheuser-Busch in mid-August 2023. Per Geidner, this stock dump in the midst of the right-wing boycott against Bud Light suggests Alito may have sold his stock as a form of participation in the boycott.

Well, since they brought up the timing, let's take a look at that, shall we?

The Mulvaney scandal -- and subsequent boycott by conservatives -- happened in April 2023. By May, the stock had already plummeted by 10 percent. By August, the time when Alito sold his stock, it had cratered by 15 percent.

At a loss too. Several months after the boycott. pic.twitter.com/QVjlGMZl6T — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 20, 2024

Justice Alito is either the worst insider trader in history or maybe, just maybe, he's just a rational person who saw the writing on the wall for Bud Light and cut his losses when he could.

The New Republic also tried to scandalize the fact that Alito proceeded to buy Coors stock speculating without evidence that he chose Coors because the owners are more conservative. What an outrage. He bought stock in a beer company that wasn't engineering its own demise.

Dude sold like a thousand bucks worth of AB stock and Libs are trying to say it's an ethics problem?



Any of them want to discuss Nancy Pelosi's performance in the stock market? https://t.co/pzSa6EZdlu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 20, 2024

Shhhhhhh. We're not supposed to talk about Pelosi's incredible 'luck' in the stock market, outperforming even the likes of Warren Buffett.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Not if he sold it around the time everyone else was bailing on Bud Light due to their woke crap. You guys are so desperate and pathetic. 🤡 https://t.co/Dd1dg0pT9l — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 20, 2024

He didn't even sell it 'around the same time.' He sold it several months afterwards, at a significant personal loss.

No it doesn’t. He’s allowed to sell stock, especially when he’s doing so at a financial loss. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 20, 2024

Yeah, the smear attempts are ridiculous and appalling. But it's also worth remembering, this is the best they can do in this situation. The Left has lost the court, and they aren't getting it back in a couple election cycles. And this is them coming to terms with their defeat. https://t.co/7ekaAqa508 — Bill (@billbuckleystan) May 20, 2024

We enjoy their salty tears of defeat. But they will never stop trying. They can't win on ideas, so they have to manufacture 'ethics issues.'

Can we institute a 'Frog of Hilarious Futility and Desperation'? Maybe that doesn't quite roll off the tongue as smoothly.

HEY. We TOLD you not to bring that up.

He dumped stock at the height of a public campaign against the brewer? Was he supposed to not notice? Is he ethically required to remain blind to things widely reported in media outlets?



What are you smoking? — Rich Horton (@PurePopPub) May 20, 2024

Whatever it is they're smoking, they got scammed.

You mean the stock went down and he sold it? How can that be?



Serious question – are you people retarded or do you think you’re readers are retarded. Somebody involved with you is retarded. The question is whether you are retarded or your readers are retarded. You could both be… https://t.co/9fZBajsZdc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 20, 2024

Interesting question. Here's the answer:

They aren’t this stupid. They are just this dishonest. https://t.co/K9nikMRdGL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2024

Bingo.

Yes, thank you for pointing that word selection out. It can't be a right-wing campaign if it's not vicious. We're a little disappointed they left out 'bloodthirsty' though.

It has also been reported his father divested his buggy whip holdings when Henry Ford started mass producing cars. This family is the worst. https://t.co/hYTKP6ZYat — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) May 20, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Don't give them any ideas though. We're sure they're crawling through Alito's family history to see if any of them ever used a curse word.

Alito losing money on stocks is apparently a scandal, but not Pelosi making $20M on the market already this year.



Absolute clowns. https://t.co/kMA9whtUhW pic.twitter.com/j6oIPzrcrn — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) May 20, 2024

OK, we mean it now. Stop it. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT NANCY PELOSI'S STOCK TRADES OR HOLDINGS.

Wow. Selling stock of a company while that company was publicly punching itself in the nutz?



What did he know? https://t.co/66w3p0PAGn — Extremely Careless 🍌 (@Shanghaibeast) May 20, 2024

We giggled a little at that mental image, we can't lie.

Evergreen tweet. There will never come a day when it is not relevant.

The American leftist media in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen.

He sold stock when everyone knew there was a boycott going on, https://t.co/zNvSa2Tm1p pic.twitter.com/QticbFVw30 — David Forrester (@mgkkain) May 20, 2024

We haven't been this shocked since we turned on the faucet this morning and -- GASP -- water came out.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has just been credibility accused of...*checks notes*...trading stocks based on publicly available information.



Wait. Did I read that right? https://t.co/vSKy09FJz6 — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) May 20, 2024

Yep. That's it. That's the 'scandal.'

We're really looking forward to the left's next SCOTUS scandal. Maybe they'll try to implicate Brett Kavanaugh by noting that he has locks on his doors and doesn't leave them wide open so that deranged lunatics may more easily attempt to assassinate him and his family.

A journalist, a "real" journalist, might also be inquisitive as to Nancy Pelosi's ultra-savvy investment strategies. https://t.co/mpHErCvbaH — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 20, 2024

OK, that's the last straw. We have warned you many times NOT TO TALK ABOUT NANCY PELOSI.

You leave us no choice. We are turning the car around, going home, and ending this article RIGHT NOW.