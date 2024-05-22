WTF Did He Just Say? Biden Makes ULTRA CREEPY Remarks About Families With Five Daughters

It has become obvious that The Official Joe Biden Pull-String Doll only has two settings: Confused and Creepy.

We've spent a lot of time recently writing about his Confused setting. From his bizarre claim that, as Vice President, Barack Obama sent him to Detroit to deal with the 'pandemic' to the nine -- count 'em, NINE -- corrections the White House had to put in his recent speech to the NAACP, it is very clear that not only aren't the lights on upstairs in his head, but no one has been home in quite a long time.

Advertisement

But we get so caught up with Confused Biden that sometimes we forget that Creepy Biden is often WAAAAAY worse.

If you don't believe us, check out this utterly cringeworthy statement that Creepy Biden gave yesterday during a campaign speech in New Hampshire.

Warning: You may want to get one of those airline vomit bags for this one.

“I say it to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family of five or more daughters… You know why?



*in a perverted whisper*



One of ‘em will always love you. Not the same one…”



Nothing weird about that. pic.twitter.com/s1VyxepLp7 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 21, 2024

Yep. You can go ahead and use that vomit bag now.

What -- and we mean this most sincerely -- the actual hell WAS THAT?

And for the love of God, WHY must Creepy Biden always use that 'drunk uncle' whisper all the time?

We got nothin', Twitchy readers, so we're going to let Twitter take it from here for a little bit.

Dear Lord, he is such a weirdo. https://t.co/8XSLnpJeg2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 22, 2024

Just when you think you've seen the crescendo of creep, Pedo Joe reveals a higher level. https://t.co/xGnD2g90bp — dbetzel_phd (@dbetzel) May 22, 2024

It is embarassing just how creepy and disgusting Joe Biden is. He IS the epitome of the "creepy old guy" every woman has had to deal with and avoid at some point. 🤮



Absolutely NO ONE should be taking advice from him, not about marriage or anything else. https://t.co/00eSJEyQzk pic.twitter.com/o6s7k7EsBl — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) May 21, 2024

Even the ASL interpreter was weirded out. — Samuel Richardson (@srichardsonmml) May 21, 2024

If you have never paid close attention to Biden's ASL translator, you should. Her facial expressions at some of the things he says are priceless. In this clip, you can see her smile quickly turn into a grimace at the exact moment she probably wanted to throw up too.

What’s even worse is that the interpreter doesn’t interpret it correctly. She leaves out the creepy part. This is a violation of ethics. — Petra Tilling (@TillingPetra) May 22, 2024

We're going to have to take that on faith since this writer is not fluent in ASL, but there were several people on Twitter who said the same thing, that she did not provide an accurate translation. Honestly, we can't really blame her.

When the President is saying something so creepy that the sign language interpreter can't repeat it ... that's pretty freaking bad.

Five daughters gives you more to sniff. 🤣🤣 — gunnersdream (@bamacountry80) May 22, 2024

The man seriously needs a restraining order to stay away from any woman (remember when he grabbed Stephanie Abrams' and Eva Longoria's boobs?), but ESPECIALLY young women.

In what kind of society does any public figure get away with such cringe? https://t.co/iotNT9dsM9 — Libertas🇻🇦 🇺🇸🗽⚕️ (@Libertas3127) May 22, 2024

Where are the feminists? Oh, right. They're probably cheering for Hamas on a college campus. Because Hamas -- and the Arab world in general -- have such a wonderful record with women.

Advertisement

He is a sick, demented, vile person. https://t.co/4IdNd0KHbZ — SFC Patriot (@SFCpatriot) May 21, 2024

Fact check on all three of those adjectives: true. We're just not sure if the noun at the end fits.

But let's talk more about the kickers speech... https://t.co/ipo04JjWQj — holly (@mrschris2000) May 22, 2024

Watch the difference in reactions between this statement and the Christian NFL guy. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) May 22, 2024

The same people screaming for Harrison Butker to get fired won't say a single word about this. Not one.

"Pedo Pete" is being creepy again https://t.co/hRqBLtziDu — SteveSteele 🇨🇦 (@Stevest48366771) May 22, 2024

Hunter didn't give him that nickname for nothing, folks.

I guess that explains why Hunter had no reservations about banging his brother's widow, does it? https://t.co/8wP0my6jWi — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 22, 2024

The worm-infested apple does not fall far from the rotting tree.

Everyone's reaction in a single photo.

And in a single GIF.

Does Biden imagine that what he says is normal? pic.twitter.com/bzOs5dV6hb — ProfessorPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) May 22, 2024

His cognitive decline has likely removed any filter he may have once had in his head.

Advertisement

They'll just pretend it didn't happen. So will ALL of the corporate media with the possible exception of Fox News.

Nope. We can't take it anymore either.

There is no good choice between Confused Biden and Creepy Biden. But if Creepy Biden is going to continue to talk like this, we'll take Confused Biden every day of the week.

At least until America hopefully kicks him out of office later this year.