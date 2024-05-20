MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Cohen Embezzles, Biden Malfunctions, Media Demolished!
Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on...
Desperation Is The World's Worst Cologne: Leftists Try to Gin Up Justice...
Michael Cohen Just Blew Up the Case Against Donald Trump With Major Admission
'Holy Crap. They Did It'! Biden State Dept's Reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran'...
Politico Reports Endangered Senate Dems Aren't Happy GOP Keeps Pointing Out Their Ties...
'READ THE ROOM!' NATO Spox Gets Ratio'd to the Moon After Offering Condolences...
LOL, WHO Are You? ICC Prosecutor Demands Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant
Latest Trump Trial Twist Has Even CNN Struggling to See What Alvin Bragg's...
NORMS RESTORED: Biden Brags About Defying SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness
AP Does More Heavy Lifting for the Biden Campaign (This Is Basically an...
Here Are Some Things Biden Did NOT Say to the Morehouse Grads During...
Julie Kelly DEMOLISHES Two-Tiered 'Justice' System With Case of a Violent Hamas Protester

Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Advertisement

That'

Remember when Special Counsel Robert Hur said in his report that President Joe Biden had trouble remembering his years as vice president? And he was called a Trump plant? And everyone in the White House said that behind closed doors, Biden was always the sharpest person in the room.

President Biden was in Detroit to speak at an NAACP event and claimed that things were bad when he was vice president due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Barack Obama sent him to Detroit to fix it.

This is bad. 

Recommended

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Brett T.
Advertisement

When he was running for president, quite a few times he mixed it up and thought he was running for the Senate.

That seems most likely.

It's a mystery why the White House doesn't want the Hur recordings released.

***


Tags: BARACK OBAMA DETROIT JOE BIDEN PANDEMIC VICE PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on the Supreme Court
Doug P.
Desperation Is The World's Worst Cologne: Leftists Try to Gin Up Justice Alito Stock 'Scandal'
Grateful Calvin
'Holy Crap. They Did It'! Biden State Dept's Reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran' Death Is Something Else
Doug P.
Politico Reports Endangered Senate Dems Aren't Happy GOP Keeps Pointing Out Their Ties to Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org Brett T.
Advertisement