Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic

How does this happen? Isn’t he reading from a teleprompter? Is this language on the teleprompter or is he so far gone he can’t even read off a teleprompter? — Rich W. (@Rollerball70) May 20, 2024

Think he’s confusing the pandemic with the Detroit lead pipe issue.



Clearly his battery can no longer take a charge. 🪫 @JoeBiden — Paul Geren (@KeysRetired) May 20, 2024

Is he mixing up the pandemic and automotive bailout? Lmfao — Sports & Nonsense (@sportsnnonsense) May 20, 2024

That'

Remember when Special Counsel Robert Hur said in his report that President Joe Biden had trouble remembering his years as vice president? And he was called a Trump plant? And everyone in the White House said that behind closed doors, Biden was always the sharpest person in the room.

President Biden was in Detroit to speak at an NAACP event and claimed that things were bad when he was vice president due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Barack Obama sent him to Detroit to fix it.

Joe Biden says he was Vice President during covid and President Obama sent him to Detroit to fix it. His brain is mush. I don’t even know what he could be trying to say here: pic.twitter.com/xHE9Ln4ypn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2024

This is bad.

Biden has nuclear codes.



And he thinks he was VP during the pandemic. https://t.co/le1fFt4k6k — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 20, 2024

Please show our President some respect during this difficult time. His son Beau was recently killed in a helicopter crash. — 30 Helens Agree: Zero SEC Championships (@30_Helens_Redux) May 20, 2024

A baffling statement from Joe Biden, blurring timelines and events, leaving many perplexed and concerned about his mental acuity and ability to lead the nation. — Station 24 (@VidsStation24) May 20, 2024

In his mind, he’s still VP. — Neil J. Smith 🇺🇸 (@NSmitty47) May 20, 2024

When he was running for president, quite a few times he mixed it up and thought he was running for the Senate.

Looking forward to Peter Doocey asking KJP about this 🤣 — RINO Taxidermist (@YokeTheWoke) May 20, 2024

It's just a stutter, nbd. — Mav (@_mav_rick_) May 20, 2024

My favorite part is the schlep having to fake a smile and shake his hand like this makes any sense. — Dave Algonquin (@DaveAlgonquin3) May 20, 2024

It is WILD that people will survey the evidence, and decide to vote for him in November. WILD. — Andrew (@drewchristo) May 20, 2024

Yet no one in the media will point this out. — Stay at Home Cat Mom🐈‍⬛ (@tamishea2) May 20, 2024

He's making commercials for Trump and doesn't even know it. — Jim Parker (@JJsparker98) May 20, 2024

That seems most likely.

He was probably trying to say 2008 financial crisis with the auto industry bailout. Mixing up his crises. — Jonathan Leatherwood (@jjleatherwood1) May 20, 2024

It's a mystery why the White House doesn't want the Hur recordings released.

