President Biden forgets about personal space promise during Weather Channel interview

Remember way back when the Democratic primaries for 2020 were just getting fired up? Joe Biden announced that he was running, but he was dogged by all of those photos and videos of him getting handsy with women of all ages. Biden actually filmed a video where he talked about how he's a "hands-on" guy but he was learning to respect personal space, it being 2019 and all, and #MeToo was still carrying some clout.

It's not a big deal, but Biden forgot about his promise to respect women's personal space during his scathing Weather Channel interview, reaching over to flick a bug off of Stephanie Abrams’ chest.

Handsy President Biden brushes bug off Stephanie Abrams’ chest during Weather Channel interview https://t.co/s0n5UCEtEi pic.twitter.com/SqbouPiDvq — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2023

"Are you prepared to declare a national emergency with respect to climate change?"



BIDEN: "We've already done that"



"So you've already declared that national emergency?



BIDEN: "In a practical— you have a bug on you" pic.twitter.com/XZ7sNKHCEM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Was that an act of chivalry? Will the mainstream media praise his quick action?

Snejana Farberov reports for the New York Post:

President Biden was bugging out during a rare interview that aired early Wednesday. The handsy 80-year-old commander-in-chief reached out and brushed an insect off meteorologist Stephanie Abrams’ chest in an awkward moment during his chat with The Weather Channel. Biden — who has long been accused of being overly touchy — was dodging a question about why he has not declared the climate a national emergency when he spotted the errant insect crawling on Abrams’ suit jacket. “Oh, you’ve got a bug on you,” he muttered, quickly reaching out and flicking the critter off Abrams’ upper chest.

Was he close enough to get a quick sniff of her hair?

Hey now. He's a beloved grandfatherly figure.

Eva Longoria must have had a bug on her too. pic.twitter.com/gK0VIk72Sd — John Nero (@realjohnnynero) August 9, 2023

As we said above, it wasn't that big of a deal … certainly not as bad as when Eva Longoria had to grab his hands and move them off her waist.

The real question:

So, just what is a "$368B Climate Control Facility?" — RankChoiceVotingisaScam (@alaska_rusty) August 9, 2023

A climate control facility? Is that where they control the weather from? And why does it cost $368 billion?

***