You're on Notice, NCAA: In Unanimous Vote, NAIA Bans Men From Competing in Women's Sports

Do you hear that sound? The growing roar that is getting louder and louder every day? That's the sound of women winning.

Just last month, Riley Gaines joined a group of female athletes who filed a landmark lawsuit against the NCAA for violating Title IX and their Constitutional rights by allowing men to compete in women's sports. Then you had J.K. Rowling openly defying the new Scottish 'hate speech' law and DARING authorities to arrest her for refusing to say that men can be women. Rowling is not a conservative, and she is not alone. Even Hall of Fame tennis player -- and very committed liberal -- Martina Navratilova has had enough.

Advertisement

And these women are seeing results, at least in the world of sports. On International Women's Day, the NXXT women's golf tour banned men from competing on the tour (after one man pretending to be a woman had won one of its qualifying events).

Today, women achieved another huge victory as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Board of Presidents voted unanimously, 20-0, that only women will be allowed to compete in the association's sanctioned women's sports.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: @NAIA, small colleges association, bans male athletes from women's sports competitions! Thank you, NAIA, for standing with female athletes & prioritizing their safety & equal opportunity. Women's sports are for WOMEN.https://t.co/FwEly67gjC — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 8, 2024

The NAIA is not the leading governing body for college athletics, the NCAA is still the big dog (for now, at least). But it does represent more than 240 member schools (mostly smaller and private colleges) and 11 conferences. It also sponsors 28 national championships and represents nearly 85,000 college athletes.

From CBS Sports:

'We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,' NAIA president Jim Carr told CBS Sports. 'For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA. ... We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You're allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.'

We won't quote too extensively from the CBS article though, because it continues to use the nonsensical phrase 'assigned at birth' referring to males and females. No one is 'assigned' their sex. They are born with it.

Suffice it to say, the NAIA has become the first college governing body to restore sanity. Hopefully, many more will soon follow.

Champions of women's spaces and women's sports were pumped this afternoon.

The NAIA becomes the first national college governing body to mandate athletes compete with their sex in a overwhelming 25-0 vote 👏🏼



"We believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA...We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 8, 2024

YES!! @NCAA - your move.

(@naia covers only smaller private schools - a great start, but more to go.) https://t.co/gQcLS0Teuz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 8, 2024

Between this NAIA unanimous decision and Gaines' lawsuit with other women athletes, we hope the collective collar of the NCAA is starting to get more than a little tight.

Can’t wait for the @NCAA to get sued into eternity https://t.co/LdlpFkpxQW — IrishRepAlldayAZ🇺🇸 (@golow_jay) April 8, 2024

If the NCAA were smart, they would see the writing on the wall (not that it would protect them from the lawsuit).

Advertisement

But no one ever accused the NCAA of being smart.

Proud to have played NAIA baseball! Your move, @NCAA… do it. https://t.co/ZEip2W8h6j — Zak Kittle (@zak_kittle) April 8, 2024

As a former NAIA athlete. I support this. https://t.co/pQQG4pmGFj — Jules (@jujubee86) April 8, 2024

Of course, there is the question of why this is even something that had to be done.

it blows my mind we have to have this debate… Why is everyone who stands against men bullying women silent? Are you really against it if you don’t speak against it? Are you just cowards? Why is this a thing https://t.co/PHu9bsuNvT — Chandler Hyler P.O (@chandler_hyler) April 8, 2024

These are good questions. And, yes, there needs to be a reckoning. But we'll take the victory anyway because it will only help that eventual accountability.

Hey @dawnstaley how you like these apples ? https://t.co/r1egVcOVIf — Eric L. Mitchell (@EricLMitchell) April 8, 2024

Someone should check on Megan Rapinoe too, who ALSO doesn't have a problem with men in women's sports ... now that she doesn't have to play against them. (In case anyone forgot, it didn't go so great for her the one time that she actually did play against men ... well, 15-year-old boys.)

👏👇@NCAA are ya listening, watching, or anything? Particularly with the @MarchMadnessWBB at its zenith, it’s this that looms that could end all the momentum gained in recent years 🏀it’s time to act. Title IX was put in place for women. Not biological men identifying as such. https://t.co/C87wnxpq8d — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

HUGE WIN 💪🏻 Yay NAIA thank you for standing up for girls & women!!!#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/QWFGZ5w7CV — Megan Kaltenbach Burke (@M_Kaltenbach) April 8, 2024

This next tweet kind of sums up the general sentiment of women all over Twitter today:

But it is also important when these victories happen that we recognize those who helped make them happen.

There are SO many more who deserve appreciation, but those are some good names to start with.

People have long said, fairly or unfairly, that the insanity would never end until women refused to go along with it.

Well, it seems pretty clear that women are refusing to go along with it. And this is what they can achieve when they collectively say, 'NO.'

Congratulations to all women and girl athletes who stood up. Especially the ones who did so early, years ago, when they were under ENORMOUS pressure to shut up and comply.

This is a good day for all of you, and there will be more to come.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!