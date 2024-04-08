You're on Notice, NCAA: In Unanimous Vote, NAIA Bans Men From Competing in Women's Sports

The Tide Is Turning: Rowling Showed Women How to Fight Back Against Trans...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on April 08, 2024

Do you hear that sound? The growing roar that is getting louder and louder every day? That's the sound of women winning.

Just last month, Riley Gaines joined a group of female athletes who filed a landmark lawsuit against the NCAA for violating Title IX and their Constitutional rights by allowing men to compete in women's sports. Then you had J.K. Rowling openly defying the new Scottish 'hate speech' law and DARING authorities to arrest her for refusing to say that men can be women. Rowling is not a conservative, and she is not alone. Even Hall of Fame tennis player -- and very committed liberal -- Martina Navratilova has had enough

And these women are seeing results, at least in the world of sports. On International Women's Day, the NXXT women's golf tour banned men from competing on the tour (after one man pretending to be a woman had won one of its qualifying events).

Today, women achieved another huge victory as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Board of Presidents voted unanimously, 20-0, that only women will be allowed to compete in the association's sanctioned women's sports. 

The NAIA is not the leading governing body for college athletics, the NCAA is still the big dog (for now, at least). But it does represent more than 240 member schools (mostly smaller and private colleges) and 11 conferences. It also sponsors 28 national championships and represents nearly 85,000 college athletes. 

From CBS Sports

'We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,' NAIA president Jim Carr told CBS Sports. 'For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA. ... We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You're allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.'

We won't quote too extensively from the CBS article though, because it continues to use the nonsensical phrase 'assigned at birth' referring to males and females. No one is 'assigned' their sex. They are born with it. 

Suffice it to say, the NAIA has become the first college governing body to restore sanity. Hopefully, many more will soon follow. 

Champions of women's spaces and women's sports were pumped this afternoon. 

Between this NAIA unanimous decision and Gaines' lawsuit with other women athletes, we hope the collective collar of the NCAA is starting to get more than a little tight. 

If the NCAA were smart, they would see the writing on the wall (not that it would protect them from the lawsuit). 

But no one ever accused the NCAA of being smart. 

Of course, there is the question of why this is even something that had to be done. 

These are good questions. And, yes, there needs to be a reckoning. But we'll take the victory anyway because it will only help that eventual accountability.

Someone should check on Megan Rapinoe too, who ALSO doesn't have a problem with men in women's sports ... now that she doesn't have to play against them. (In case anyone forgot, it didn't go so great for her the one time that she actually did play against men ... well, 15-year-old boys.)

This next tweet kind of sums up the general sentiment of women all over Twitter today: 

But it is also important when these victories happen that we recognize those who helped make them happen. 

There are SO many more who deserve appreciation, but those are some good names to start with. 

People have long said, fairly or unfairly, that the insanity would never end until women refused to go along with it. 

Well, it seems pretty clear that women are refusing to go along with it. And this is what they can achieve when they collectively say, 'NO.' 

Congratulations to all women and girl athletes who stood up. Especially the ones who did so early, years ago, when they were under ENORMOUS pressure to shut up and comply. 

This is a good day for all of you, and there will be more to come. 

***

