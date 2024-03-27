Bigger Problems Than Just a Bridge: MASSIVE Police Shortages in Baltimore Lead to Rampant Crime

America has understandably been glued to our phone, laptop, and TV screens since early yesterday morning after learning of the terrible crash of a container ship into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Fortunately, the casualty count seems to be relatively low so far, thanks in no small part to the bridge workers who responded to the ship's mayday signal by clearing as much of the bridge as they could. The longer-term impact on Baltimore is yet to be determined but it will be significant, not to mention the impact on the US supply chain, as the Port of Baltimore is the 18th largest in the United States.

But amid all of the hubbub about the bridge (including some truly wacky conspiracy theories), there was another story out of Charm City in the past few days that went largely unnoticed. But it is equally dire for the city.

Recently, End Wokeness and Zerohedge reported some truly horrifying news about the city's police capability ... or, more accurately, the lack thereof.

Baltimore is now facing apocalyptic levels of policing shortages.



Last week, THREE police officers patrolled a whole district of 61,000 residents.



Police are now UNABLE to respond to calls, including for child assault.



The department is now postponing police training in an… pic.twitter.com/4XhEURoR4d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2024

Baltimore City Implodes: Police Force Collapses, Only Three Officers Patrolled Major District https://t.co/it40ndXSLV — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 26, 2024

We've seen news of police having to cut back on the services they provide because of staffing shortages (thanks, 'Defund the Police' movement), such as in Pittsburgh where it was recently announced that police not only will stop responding to some calls -- including theft and burglary -- but also that there won't even BE police officers in stations between 3 am and 7 am.

But THREE officers in Baltimore to patrol an area of 60,000 people? That is insane. And it not only puts citizens at risk, but it also puts a target on the backs of those officers' lives.

Zerohedge had more details:

Fox Baltimore reported last Tuesday that only three police officers were on duty for the Southern Police District, which includes more than 61,000 residents.



Several radio transmissions of a police dispatcher pleaded for additional officers as 911 calls came pouring in. At least ten calls went unanswered in a matter of minutes. "You are endangering the lives of police officers on duty and what that does is endanger the lives of the citizens," said Betsy Smith with the National Police Association. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for pushing failed social justice reforms and defunding the police that have left some areas of the metro area ungovernable as gangs roam free. Meanwhile, Democrats are obsessed with attempting to strip Second Amendment rights from residents, jeopardizing their ability to defend themselves.

Citizens calling 911. Police dispatch desperately looking for ANY officers who can respond. Great job, Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor defunded the police $24M in 2020. He tried to refund the police the following year, but 100s had already left. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 25, 2024

Baltimore celebrated in 2023 when it boasted a 'historic' drop in homicides ... because it was the first time in years the city had come in under 300 murders (they ended up with 262). And there were 9,000 other violent crimes and 18,000 property crimes in 2023. So far, the city has recorded 51 homicides in 2024.

Who would have thought defunding the police and demonizing officers would lead to chaos. I’m so shocked. https://t.co/KnyocdoR8d — PETER 🇺🇸 (@peterAmerica123) March 26, 2024

I’ve been describing the cities of America as the Purge 24/7 365. Stay safe out there folks. All part of their plan to destabilize this country! https://t.co/k0YudnA7fj — Zach Rector (@ZachRector7) March 26, 2024

Democrats really know how to run a city. https://t.co/n5pr3TzZ7J — What's Next? (@langdaleca) March 26, 2024

Baltimore has not elected a Republican mayor since 1967. And Maryland has not voted for a Republican President since 1988.

But we're sure that's just a coincidence.

Almost as if they want chaos https://t.co/jLrdqcWCR2 — MoCheezePlz (@Yeahaboutthat3) March 26, 2024

What might have once sounded like tinfoil hat stuff is sounding increasingly reasonable when it comes to blue cities in America.

In all 5 seasons of The Wire, not once was a half-century of uninterrupted Democratic leadership portrayed as a contributor to the post-apocalyptic fate of Baltimore. https://t.co/KhJPeUlwkc — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 25, 2024

We love The Wire, but this is undeniably true. The show's creator, David Simon, is a lifelong resident of DC and Baltimore and while his show took on politics, it barely delved into party politics. Because, effectively, there IS only one political party in Baltimore.

Baltimore is not alone, that's for sure. Sane people who just want to feel safe need to get out of blue cities, if they haven't left already. Because even if the decline isn't intentional, as was mentioned in the tweet above, there is no sign that the cities are taking any significant steps to fix the problem.

This is a direct result of the summer of love and ACAB. We told you this would happen. You called us names for saying this would happen. So we told everyone that could get out of cities to get out. You called us names for that too. https://t.co/plDIDP8GLc — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) March 25, 2024

They called us every nasty name they could think of. But don't expect an apology now that reality has interfered (as it always does) and shown them that we were right.

Will the citizens of Baltimore continue to vote Democrat? pic.twitter.com/phVnK9uxM4 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) March 25, 2024

This graphic is an incredibly sad commentary on Democrat voters. Unfortunately, it is also an accurate commentary on them.

Keep voting Blue — Omar (@tarblooders10) March 26, 2024

They certainly will.

The America we don’t hear about on MSM https://t.co/ocQyIfIOoj — MaxEffort (@Combing4Answers) March 26, 2024

Of course, you will never hear about it from the media. They'll only report that crimes 'continue to go down,' without mentioning the inconvenient truth that this only refers to crime rates. And those only go down because, as Baltimore has shown us, you can't have crimes if there aren't enough police around to catch the criminals.

