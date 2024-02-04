We Do Not Need a 'Minister of Loneliness'; We Need a Less Divisive,...
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Ha...
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges...
God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration a...
What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App...
WATCH: Teacher Forces Student to Think About the Claim that J.K. Rowling is...
Rich Lowry: 'Democrats Are Taking an Insane Risk With Joe Biden'
The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minut...
PRIORITIES: Alvin Bragg Charging Fake Vaccine Card Holders With Felonies, Not Violent Crim...
'A Racist and a Tyrant': David Frum Tries to Uncancel Racist Woodrow Wilson,...
Massive Amounts of 'Copium': Meet the Press Can't Understand Why Biden Lags Trump...
Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously...
So-Called Pastor Pushing for MORE Racism During Black History Month Goes SO WRONG...

Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date Ideas

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on February 04, 2024
AngieArtist

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, Twitchy readers. Are you ready? Yeah, neither are we. 

But in case you had your heart (or hearts, in this instance) set on a nice romantic weekend getaway destination to celebrate the annual paean to love -- and Build-A-Bears -- lucky for you, Eventbrite is here to help. 

Advertisement

Never you mind that Napa Valley trip, or a ski weekend in Aspen, or the nice, warm beaches of Key West. Nope, according to Eventbrite, the most romantic city in the U.S. is ... Baltimore? 

Now granted 'Charm City' does have a nice nickname and all, but have the people at Eventbrite BEEN to Baltimore in the past ... couple of decades? We're guessing no. 

In case you were curious, here are some stats about the current romantic conditions in Maryland's jewel of a city:

  • 262 homicides in 2023 (and the city considers this a win, since it is the first time since 2014 they have come in under 300 homicides).
  • Nearly 9,000 violent crimes with a rate of 15.5 per 1,000 residents.*
  • Over 18,000 property crimes with a rate of 32.8 per 1,000 residents.*
  • A Total Crime Index of 3. That means that Baltimore is safer than THREE PERCENT of other cities and neighborhoods*.
    (* 2022 data since the FBI's 'Final, Non-Preliminary' data for 2023 is not yet available)

But hey, it's not so bad if you enjoy all that crime by candlelight with a nice bottle of champagne. Right, Eventbrite? In their defense, maybe they were too busy removing conservative events from their platform to look at the data.

Recommended

We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Needless to say, Twitter very much endorsed this selection of Baltimore (... NOT) and offered some date suggestions characteristic of Charm City. 

Do the carjackers let you hang on to the leftover crab cakes you had in the back seat? 

Better make reservations for that neighborhood. They get all booked up very quickly. 

It's kind of like one of those 'challenge dates.' The challenge, in this case, being to survive. 

What a romantic song. Maybe some of Baltimore's huge homeless population can sing it to you. 

Advertisement

If she's willing to ignore that just for a smooch, we think she's a keeper. 

Now that DOES look like some fun, but it doesn't usually go on the streets the way it does in movies. 

Say, that's a good point. Maybe Eventbrite meant Baltimore, Kentucky (yes, that's a real place). 

If anyone knows what the city of Baltimore is REALLY like, it's The Wire's Bunk Moreland and Omar Little.

Oof. We should probably pause for a moment to consider Eventbrite's criteria for their ranking. They based it on the number of Valentine's Day events (actual ones, not the hilarious ones Twitter came up with) in each city. 

Advertisement

Baltimore offers a TwerkFit class (a Valentine's Day staple, after all), a pizza-making lesson (OK), and numerous speed-dating events. Because nothing says romance like trying to meet 40 people in an hour. Might as well just swipe on Match for that 60 minutes.

Seriously though, can you imagine going to a speed-dating event ON Valentine's Day? That sounds like one of the circles of hell. One of the really bad ones.

In any event, Twitter still wasn't buying it. 

We think even people in Baltimore were wondering what Eventbrite was smoking ... and which corner they could visit to get some. 

But if you're not sold on Baltimore, as Twitter clearly wasn't, here are the other cities that made it into Eventbrite's top 5 most romantic locations: 

  • Chicago -- Hey good news. They just declared a ceasefire there. Only not for Chicago. 
  • Austin -- OK, this makes a little sense. It's a fun town and lots of nightlife. At least Joe Rogan likes it there anyway. 
  • Washington, DC -- LOL. We got nothin'. If your idea of romance is carjackings and the overwhelming stench of weed, knock yourself out. Or, if not, someone else probably will. 
  • Denver - Multicultural date night. Learn foreign languages from the illegal immigrants who are swarming the city. 
Advertisement

Great list, Eventbrite. Just outstanding. 

Or maybe the best policy for you and your significant other to follow for Valentine's Day destination ideas is to ignore Eventbrite completely. 

Come to think of it, that's a great policy for EVERY day. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BALTIMORE CRIME FAIL VALENTINE'S DAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Teacher Forces Student to Think About the Claim that J.K. Rowling is a Bigot
Aaron Walker
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
Amy Curtis
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semetic, Pro-Life Student Harassing Prof
Amy Curtis
What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App Scandal
Grateful Calvin
The Thing That's Not Happening Is Totally Happening: Edmonton Council Considering 15-Minute Cities Policy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges for the SEVENTH Time Amy Curtis
Advertisement