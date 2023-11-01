DC Mayor Happy to Announce Residents Will Finally Have a Way to Track Their Stolen Cars

Early last month a member of Congress was a carjacking victim, and the carjacking and stolen vehicle problem in Washington, DC keeps getting worse:

According to D.C. police reporting, when Rep. Henry Cuellar says he was carjacked Monday night, he became at least the 754th carjacking this year in D.C. in 2023. That is nearly three a day. D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department reported 79 carjackings in September. That's down from the highs over the summer, but still enough to be one of the worst months for carjackings in the District in the nearly six years D.C. police reported the stats. There were more than twice as many carjackings in September 2023 as in September 2022. Comparing the past week, D.C. police reports nearly seven times as many as the same week last year.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has seen enough of that and is doing something. Sort of.

You might not have your car, but you will be able to visit it on your phone:

Today, we announced a pilot program to provide DC residents with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles.



We'll continue to use all the tools we have, and add new tools, to keep our city safe. pic.twitter.com/moFcg4Cav4 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2023

Call us crazy, but there's a much better solution:

Or....and hear me out....we could put people who commit crimes in prison. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) November 1, 2023

Wouldn’t it be nice if instead of needing tracking devices to help locate your car if it gets stolen, we just actually caught the individuals stealing the cars? https://t.co/9rt8qmar7R — Samantha Kemp (Summers) (@Sammsummers) November 1, 2023

Dare to dream!

Maybe just arrest and incarcerate more criminals. Keep thugs off the streets. That might work. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 1, 2023

Any chance you can arrest more perps? — realGeorgiePippen (@Pippen897a) November 1, 2023

Instead of empowering police, hiring more competent prosecutors, actually prosecuting criminals, and tightening sentencing guidelines for carjackings — @MayorBowser is handing out vehicle tracking tags. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/IfDHbpkji4 — Joel Griffith (@joelgriffith) November 1, 2023

The City might not do anything about it, but at least people who had cars stolen will be able to see where it is:

What exactly are tracking tags going to do when police can't even pursue the carjackers? https://t.co/YHMuXQcq2a pic.twitter.com/1cOINEf78Y — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2023

Ah, progressive "leadership."

