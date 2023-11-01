Hamas is Making it Difficult for Liberal Journalists to Defend Them! Redsteeze Calls...
DC Mayor Happy to Announce Residents Will Finally Have a Way to Track Their Stolen Cars

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on November 01, 2023
meme

Early last month a member of Congress was a carjacking victim, and the carjacking and stolen vehicle problem in Washington, DC keeps getting worse

According to D.C. police reporting, when Rep. Henry Cuellar says he was carjacked Monday night, he became at least the 754th carjacking this year in D.C. in 2023. That is nearly three a day.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department reported 79 carjackings in September.  That's down from the highs over the summer, but still enough to be one of the worst months for carjackings in the District in the nearly six years D.C. police reported the stats.

There were more than twice as many carjackings in September 2023 as in September 2022. Comparing the past week, D.C. police reports nearly seven times as many as the same week last year.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has seen enough of that and is doing something. Sort of. 

You might not have your car, but you will be able to visit it on your phone: 

Call us crazy, but there's a much better solution:

Dare to dream!

The City might not do anything about it, but at least people who had cars stolen will be able to see where it is:

