Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire

As we reported Tuesday, Israel offered Hamas a two-month ceasefire in exchange for the return of all the hostages. Hamas turned down the deal, but we didn't see people protesting Hamas. A majority of the people agreed that Hamas was right to reject the deal because it would just let Israel continue its "genocide" of the Palestinian people after two months. The terrorist sympathizers have moved the goalposts from a ceasefire to a permanent ceasefire.

Advertisement

We can't believe there hasn't been a ceasefire already. The idiots in the room danced when San Francisco's city council passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Long Beach has also called for a ceasefire, along with plenty of cities we missed.

Now Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has joined the call for a ceasefire.

BREAKING: Mayor Brandon Johnson joins the call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, saying that “the killing needs to stop” after the deaths of 25,000 Palestinians, and supports the resolution that the City Council did not vote on today.

Johnson: “We need a ceasefire.” @wttw — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) January 24, 2024

WTTW politics reporter has decided to just run with the Hamas-provided death toll. Did you know half of them are more were children?

Chicago's a sanctuary city — maybe they could take all the Palestinian refugees. It would appear, though, that Chicago has bigger problems.

Let's ceasefire Chicago first champ — BBG, Esq. (@bmetz131) January 24, 2024

But a ceasefire in Chicago, not interested. — Adam Chasseur (@adamnewyork) January 24, 2024

Mayor Brandon Johnson should stick to #Chicago politics, it looks like he's failing miserably on the local level.



Parts of Chicago are a war zone. — Colorado Charlie Lee (@ColoradoCharlee) January 24, 2024

According to WTTW, there were 617 homicides and 2,450 shootings across Chicago throughout 2023. And that was a decrease from the previous year.

Maybe he should address the issues in his own city before he concerns himself with a ceasefire that Hamas doesn't want. And maybe he can address the rabid antisemitism that was on display. — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🫒 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) January 24, 2024

Can Mayor Johnson kindly ask Hamas to release the hostages? — Nikki Kanter (@NikkiCatania) January 24, 2024

I am pretty sure Chicago needs a ceasefire — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) January 24, 2024

Real question - Has a Chicago mayor or city council ever devoted so much time and effort on a foreign war? If so, when? — StuckInTheMiddle (@fennerrifica) January 24, 2024

What about Ukraine? Has he demanded a ceasefire from Russia?

Did it work? Is the war over? — American Cannabis Review (@AmeriCannabisRV) January 24, 2024

Whew! I was beginning to worry that Chicago was going to shit until I saw this call from our great @ChicagosMayor. The south side will sleep well tonight. — Tesla Tex (@TeslaTex22) January 24, 2024

The citizens of Chicago managed to exchange Lori Lightfoot for someone even worse. That's an accomplishment.

Elect a crown, get a clown show — Paul Garcia (@pgct77) January 24, 2024

Advertisement

Well, that number is a lie. And perhaps you’re as much a Jew hater as he is. Time will tell and everyone’s number will come up at some point. — Drawoh Rebroc 🇮🇱🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@hscesq17) January 24, 2024

Jews aren't allowed to win a war, apparently, even after they were attacked.

Hooray, more virtue signaling from the biggest joke in American politics — TMH81 (@81tmh81) January 24, 2024

***