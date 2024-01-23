'You Mean He Might Start Acting Like Biden!' Maddow Goes Off the Deep...
Hamas Rejects Offer of Two-Month Ceasefire in Exchange for All Hostages

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

We've seen protests around the world calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters outside the White House staged what looked like an insurrection in the making to demand that President Joe Biden somehow force Israel to accept a ceasefire. Hamas sympathizers have blocked traffic to airports and on main arteries in New York and Los Angeles. They demand a ceasefire now.

Israeli news website Ynet reports that Israel has offered Hamas a two-month ceasefire in exchange for the return of all of the hostages they took on October 7. Hamas has reportedly rejected the offer.

What's remarkable is the number of antisemites in the replies saying that it should be a permanent ceasefire if Hamas releases its hostages. A two-month ceasefire? So in two months, Israel gets to resume its "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

It seems the demand has evolved from a ceasefire to a permanent ceasefire. And give the Palestinians their land back.

We're experiencing something absolutely horrendous in the West. Hamas just said that releasing the hostages WOULD ONLY happen under the following conditions:

- End of the war 

- Complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza 

- Release of ALL Palestinian detainees, including those convicted of murder in terrorist attacks  

- International guarantees that Hamas leadership would be left to rule Gaza, AND won't be targeted by Israel

Hamas is virtually demanding Israel's surrender (this is likely the view of Sinwar - Gaza's butcher who is leading the people of Gaza on a suicide mission). These conditions should make every decent human being absolutely furious, and it should be the talk of every politician and media/news outlet. There should also be NO CALLS for a ceasefire and NO weekly protests, as long as these conditions stand. 

Moreover, the Biden administration's pressure on Israel to engage in talks on the two-state solution is simply disgraceful. Israel is facing an existential threat and a delusional, suicidal enemy. leaving Israel with only two choices; to either wipe Hamas out or accept that they will remain in power in exchange for the hostages, only to then carry out more Oct 7th ("again and again until Israel is eradicated", as they declared). You don't engage in negotiations over a political resolution in the middle of a war, while the enemy holds a baby and tens of civilians hostage. 

Shame on you, Biden, and on every "progressive" politician who is outright overlooking Hamas' audacity, including David Lammy!  

It's not about a ceasefire at all; it's about supporting Hamas.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
