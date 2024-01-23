Hamas Rejects Offer of Two-Month Ceasefire in Exchange for All Hostages

We've seen protests around the world calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Protesters outside the White House staged what looked like an insurrection in the making to demand that President Joe Biden somehow force Israel to accept a ceasefire. Hamas sympathizers have blocked traffic to airports and on main arteries in New York and Los Angeles. They demand a ceasefire now.

Israeli news website Ynet reports that Israel has offered Hamas a two-month ceasefire in exchange for the return of all of the hostages they took on October 7. Hamas has reportedly rejected the offer.

BREAKING: Hamas has rejected an Israeli offer of a two-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 23, 2024

Eagerly anticipating the anti-Hamas protests on the streets of London https://t.co/OrZO7Wq6PL — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) January 23, 2024

I'm sure this will befuddle the "ceasefire now" crowd, but here we are.



There was a ceasefire in effect on October 6. Hamas broke it in the ghastliest way imaginable. And now the group is refusing to stop the war if it means returning Israeli hostages to their homes. https://t.co/siRTUSnOqy — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) January 23, 2024

Wow, Hamas is rejecting a ceasefire. I think this should go viral — 'Odogwu' Michael (@GreatMichael1) January 23, 2024

Hamas prefer martyrdom. The IDF won't disappoint them. — Jon Pegasus (@JonPegasus) January 23, 2024

Level them then — Trevor 🇨🇦 (@Latenite72) January 23, 2024

Genocidal Hamas savages don’t want a ceasefire. They want war. So they get war. — Jonathan Miles (@Jmiles_HTX) January 23, 2024

My invite to this weekends ceasefire rally must have gotten lost in the post — classified ✡️ (@Ethan66667533) January 23, 2024

Resume heavy air strikes with maximum intensity. Hamas only speaks one language, and “ceasefire” isn’t it. — andreasgal🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@andreasgal) January 23, 2024

These crazed death merchants want to take everyone down with them. If anyone thinks they give a shit about the Gazan people, think again. As for the hostages, who knows how many are alive and what appalling stories they could tell? Too big a hit for Hamas pity/victim PR. — SimonTHFC (@SMTHFC1) January 23, 2024

What's remarkable is the number of antisemites in the replies saying that it should be a permanent ceasefire if Hamas releases its hostages. A two-month ceasefire? So in two months, Israel gets to resume its "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

It seems the demand has evolved from a ceasefire to a permanent ceasefire. And give the Palestinians their land back.

We're experiencing something absolutely horrendous in the West. Hamas just said that releasing the hostages WOULD ONLY happen under the following conditions:



- End of the war



- Complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza



- Release of ALL Palestinian detainees,… — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) January 22, 2024

It's not about a ceasefire at all; it's about supporting Hamas.

