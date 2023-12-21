Antisemites Convince Long Beach City Council to Vote for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Video Purports to Show the 'Unforgivable' Acts of Netanyahu and Biden in Gaza
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitter

Apparently, on Tuesday night, pro-Hamas activists spoke at a six-hour city council meeting in Long Beach, California, ending with the council voting for the city to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu just told the Biden administration that he will not "tone it down" in Gaza nor wrap things up in weeks to take the heat off of President Biden. Perhaps Long Beach can convince him to negotiate another ceasefire that Hamas will break.

Seriously, listen to these clowns:

Breaking news: The IDF has decided to stop it's fight against Hamas, because the city of Long Beach CA, where crime and homelesness have been rising at staggering rates, decided after a 6 hour meeting to vote for a ceasefire. There are many reasons to support this ceasefire, according to the speakers:

🔻Israel sex traffics children

🔻politians are puppets controlled by the Zionists

🔻Hamas are freedom fighters

🔻Black Jews are being forcible sterilized

🔻Israel controls the media

And many, many more!

Thank you @DrJoniLB for sponsoring this. You’re right -it’s historic.

Brett T.
People waited six hours to repeat Hamas propaganda at a city council meeting. And the city council went for it. We learned so much about Israel.

Who broke the ceasefire on October 7?

Maybe Long Beach will get a thank you video from Hamas like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand did:

Tags: CALIFORNIA HAMAS ISRAEL

