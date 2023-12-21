Antisemites Convince Long Beach City Council to Vote for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Apparently, on Tuesday night, pro-Hamas activists spoke at a six-hour city council meeting in Long Beach, California, ending with the council voting for the city to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu just told the Biden administration that he will not "tone it down" in Gaza nor wrap things up in weeks to take the heat off of President Biden. Perhaps Long Beach can convince him to negotiate another ceasefire that Hamas will break.

Seriously, listen to these clowns:

Breaking news: The IDF has decided to stop it's fight against Hamas, because the city of Long Beach CA, where crime and homelesness have been rising at staggering rates, decided after a 6 hour meeting to vote for a ceasefire. There are many reasons to support this ceasefire,… pic.twitter.com/yOkEDWQCXH — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) December 21, 2023

America is on life support.



I can’t wrap my head around Americans openly supporting terrorists. — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) December 21, 2023

They live in an alternate universe! I think we should drop them off in Gaza or the West Bank for a well needed dose of reality! — malky rosenberg (@rosenberg_malky) December 21, 2023

Looks like Long Beach is adopting the long-held tradition of failing Arab countries who have for years tried to divert attention from their own massive failures by promoting hatred & lies about Israel. SPOILER ALERT: this won’t work for Long Beach or anyone else. — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) December 21, 2023

Did they forget organ harvesting? And draining gentile blood for Matzos?

Shoddy effort! — diana leonie (@dianaleonie1) December 21, 2023

Yes. These people really think they are important. They are just an internal sleeper cell. — LandShark (@landshark197103) December 21, 2023

is this real? And really 6 hours? — Jem Mason (@JemMason3) December 21, 2023

Bye, Long Beach, it was nice knowing you. Have fun in crazy land. — Yoav Kaufman (@yoavkaufman) December 21, 2023

I'm tired of masks being worn to obscure identity under the guise of health. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) December 21, 2023

While they were at it, they should have single handedly stopped the war in Ukraine. — MelloVox (@Mellovox) December 21, 2023

Complete idiots, know-nothings, morons. — Stuart374 (@stuart6329) December 21, 2023

I don't know what blows my mind the most about these city council votes. Is it that these cities support Hamas, that they waste so much time on these shameful performances, or that they imagine anyone in the world cares what Long Beach CA thinks about the war? — Huh (@Nerfingtong) December 21, 2023

People waited six hours to repeat Hamas propaganda at a city council meeting. And the city council went for it. We learned so much about Israel.

Who broke the ceasefire on October 7?

Maybe Long Beach will get a thank you video from Hamas like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand did:

🚨 Breaking: Hamas speaker thanks Canada 🇨🇦 👇



This is the same speaker who said Hamas will repeat massacres again and again.@JustinTrudeau, congratulations! You finally have a friend that admires you.

pic.twitter.com/PJ6DQSfCsE — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 20, 2023





