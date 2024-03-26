BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship, COLLAPSES

Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalis...
Aaron Walker  |  4:53 AM on March 26, 2024
Townhall Media

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

We are just getting news tonight that the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (usually just called the Key Bridge) has collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship.

Indeed, Sarah Fields has video:

We won’t lie. This author found himself taken back to September 11, 2001, watching it. She goes on:

Of course, we will remind you that we have been through enough breaking news events to know that we can’t trust immediate reports like that. Some have speculated that it looks intentional, but it’s just that: Speculation. We will wait for more time and evidence on that.

And we concur with her that it sure as heck looks like an unknown number of vehicles crashed into the water. This author doesn’t go that way very often but we suspect that even at the time of the accident (reported later in this piece as after 1:30 a.m. eastern time), there is a decent amount of traffic on that bridge.

Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalists'
Grateful Calvin
There are additional details in the New York Post article:

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship, mass casualty declared

A mass casualty event has been declared after a bridge in Baltimore, Md., was struck by a container ship Tuesday morning.

Horror footage shows the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge crumbled after a vessel crashed into the central part of the structure.

The steel arches then instantly dismantled into the Patapsco River shortly before 1:30 a.m.

They add that this bridge is part of I-695, which locals know to be a pretty significant artery around the city. 

Johnny Olszewski Jr., who is the Baltimore County Executive, wrote the following in Twitter/X:

We also heard from the mayor:

We also saw this:

There is also what appears to be a live stream of the scene, but we honestly can’t make out very much as of this writing, here:

Raw Alerts has another angle on the collapse, with a language warning (because someone is saying ‘what the f—k?').

(The cut off text doesn't add any information that you didn't know by now.)

The AP reports they are trying to rescue at least seven people:

But we don’t trust breaking reports like this too much. We’ve been through enough breaking stories to assume almost all reports this close to the incident are going to be at least a little off.

And while traffic effects are not the most important issue right now, we find this thread on the subject to be credible:

And, of course, we already got politics:

Bluntly, we don’t think even a brand new bridge could easily withstand a hit that hard. So it seems unlikely to be related to a shortage of money. Brian Stelter also made a similar point:

Of course, people will need to repair or replace the destroyed bridge and we wouldn't be surprised if they have to pull the debris out of the water, but if he thinks this means we don’t spend enough on infrastructure in general, that seems to be a misplaced claim.

And of course, this person makes a valid point on a different political issue:

Certainly, we can’t assume that DIE (Diversity Inclusion and Equity) or any other kind of unlawful or immoral discrimination was involved. But we can’t assume it wasn’t. For instance, while the ship appears to be from Singapore, who was maintaining it here in America, and at other locations around the world? So, while we won’t assume DIE was involved, we won’t rule it out, either. We simply don’t know.

Another video:

And some photos (the post was sent to me via our own Amy Curtis):

In any case, give the story some time. Hopefully the officials on the scene will handle the aftermath as best as they can and time will tell on the cause. We are almost certainly going to have additional articles on this as information comes out.

And, of course, pray for the safe recovery of as many victims as possible.

***

