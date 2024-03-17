Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'

By now, most Twitchy readers are familiar with the public school cancer that is the Fairfax County, Virginia, school district. Their list of awfulness boggles the mind, even for swampy northern Virginia. They engage in corrupt election interference when it comes to their school board, they initiated a dictatorial 'Code of Conduct' that even includes 're-education' for students who don't comply with the gender cult (including allowing boys in girls bathrooms), their principals exploit fentanyl deaths to celebrate their own strength, and one of the school board members even got sworn in on a stack of LGBTQ+ books.

Advertisement

So, the news this weekend that Fairfax County is now allowing students to 'opt out' when it comes to learning about the Holocaust really doesn't come as much of a surprise. It is horrific, but not surprising. Suddenly, Fairfax County believes that all students have 'different experiences.'

Virginia’s largest school district will let students skip a presentation from a Holocaust survivor, saying the diverse district includes students with “different experiences.”



The district later claimed the policy was so Jews weren't uncomfortable.https://t.co/gCQT1ZhEKa — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2024

Here is more from the report by The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak:

Virginia’s largest school district will let students skip a presentation from a Holocaust survivor, saying the diverse district includes students with 'different experiences.' 'We understand that all students have different experiences. If you prefer to opt your child out from participating in this presentation, please email your child’s history teacher and they will be provided an alternate assignment. Please email your child’s history teacher with any questions that you may have,' a letter from Cooper Middle School said.

So, let's just be clear here. When it comes to learning history (one of the most horrible and seminal events of the 20th century, no less), nothing is mandatory. But if you object to a boy using the girls' bathroom, or refuse to call a boy 'she,' you will be sent to re-education camp? Is that how it works, Fairfax County?

Wow. We did 'Nazi' that coming.

A Holocaust survivor is coming to speak to my son’s 7th grade History class on Monday. Wonderful. What’s less than wonderful, though, is the opt-out for this lesson because “We understand that all students have different experiences.”

What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/FEDldcu1hi — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) March 14, 2024

We're pretty sure it means that Fairfax is rife with antisemitism, that's what it means.

But it gets even worse. According to Rosiak and The Daily Wire, Fairfax actually had the chutzpah to claim that they were doing this for the 'benefit' of Jews:

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) claimed it is advertising an opt-out for the benefit of Jews. 'Each year, Cooper MS invites a Holocaust survivor to speak with students to affirm meaningful learning experiences that increase representation of all identity groups that are essential to student learning. Some Jewish students have previously expressed discomfort while engaging in dialogue around this visit. For that reason, school leadership makes every effort to partner with families of these students, who are 12 and 13 years old, to keep them informed. This opt-out allows the family the opportunity to make the best informed decision on behalf of their student,' it said in a statement to The Daily Wire.

Again, the gall of this statement is only matched by its hypocrisy, given many of Fairfax School District's other policies when it comes to 'transgenderism.'

Advertisement

No Jews are uncomfortable with the Holocaust. That is our LIFE, OUR HISTORY. Its not us who wish to deny its existence. — Cui Bono? (@Rmfire64) March 16, 2024

The only people 'uncomfortable' are the Fairfax school board, who are afraid of offending the Jew-haters in their district.

That's insane. The Holocaust is uncomfortable to learn? Imagine what the people who lived it felt. History like that is crucial for people to learn. People need to know that us humans are capable of that cruelty and so that we don't let it happen again. — Ryan 🐺 (@Christo94373419) March 16, 2024

'Insane' is being a little too generous when talking about Fairfax.

Hmmm…would parents be allowed to send emails that opt their children out of presentations:



1. By Jim Crow Survivors?

2. About slavery?

3. By victims of racist police brutality?



Would it be because such presentations would make black students uncomfortable?



Should parents be… https://t.co/p6uzfuWz8N — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) March 16, 2024

Imagine if the school had a civil rights figure come give a talk and offered to let kids opt-out because the students “have different experience”… https://t.co/DOt8AQUSwG — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2024

Yes, the policy and the 'explanation' only become more ridiculous when applied to other historical events.

The incomprehensible horrors of the Holocaust are ingrained in our school curriculum as an undeniable history that demands remembrance. These events are not to be ignored or forgotten.



Listening to a survivor's account should be obligatory. Hearing firsthand from someone who… https://t.co/42OcyBtk7d — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) March 16, 2024

Advertisement

Of course, we can't 100 percent confirm that the school district's explanation that 'Jewish students were uncomfortable' is a complete lie.

But we're still going to call it a complete lie.

And even if it isn't, umm, who cares?

EVERYONE should be UNCOMFORTABLE with the mass genocide of a group of people. We cannot opt out of that history. This will happen again if people do not learn from it. — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) March 16, 2024

Slavery is a very uncomfortable topic too. No one would ever suggest that middle-school students should be able to opt out of learning about it.

"We understand that some children are being raised by antisemitites." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 15, 2024

Yeah, you think?

Fairfax County allows children to opt out of Holocaust education.



Children cannot opt out of slavery or civil war education in Fairfax.



This is also the same county that announced they will be suspending students for using the wrong pronouns for trans classmates. https://t.co/c58HWWobse — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2024

No opt out of gender queer pedagogy and SEL, but for the Holocaust survivor visit? "We understand that all students have different experiences."



Like I said earlier: America? Your Jew hatred is showing. https://t.co/H7jnePO5Zx — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) March 15, 2024

One survivor told me that every time she told the story, she relives part and it takes days to recover. She only did it to avoid what she saw coming-- this. I'm an educator and I am so ashamed of my colleagues. — Gailh (@Mama_Haase) March 16, 2024

Advertisement

More teachers need to stand up to corrupt school boards. But we can understand how many would be afraid for their jobs. Especially in Fairfax County.

How long before they start teaching straight up antisemetism in school curriculum in places like Dearborn and San Fransisco? https://t.co/iB7YEjNzuV — dammit down (@Dumbitdawn) March 15, 2024

In Fairfax? Not too much longer.

If you're keeping score at home:



Parents opting out of drag queen story time: bad.



Out of hearing from a Holocaust survivor: "Different experiences"#Priorities https://t.co/1Xfh3Tq2Xd — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸 (@mitchpberg) March 15, 2024

You can't opt-out your kid out of SEL indoctrination time, but want to opt-out of learning about the Holocaust? No problem in Fairfax Public Schools.@fcpsnews could not be more toxic if they tried. https://t.co/Lcj8XTNA0S — virginiansforcommonsense 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@vacommonsense) March 16, 2024

No, they absolutely could not. This is correct.

There IS some good news in Fairfax. The school board is now being sued by a student for that 'Code of Conduct' we mentioned above, on the grounds that it violates her religious and Constitutional rights.

But it seems like every time we get some good news from that part of Virginia, the school district is ready to pile on more horrible decisions and policies.

Maybe we can make it mandatory for the school board to take a trip to The Holocaust Museum across the river in Washington, DC. That might shake them awake from their ridiculous level of antisemitism.

Advertisement

But we wouldn't count on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!