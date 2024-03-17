Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'

Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on March 17, 2024
AngieArtist

By now, most Twitchy readers are familiar with the public school cancer that is the Fairfax County, Virginia, school district. Their list of awfulness boggles the mind, even for swampy northern Virginia. They engage in corrupt election interference when it comes to their school board, they initiated a dictatorial 'Code of Conduct' that even includes 're-education' for students who don't comply with the gender cult (including allowing boys in girls bathrooms), their principals exploit fentanyl deaths to celebrate their own strength, and one of the school board members even got sworn in on a stack of LGBTQ+ books.

So, the news this weekend that Fairfax County is now allowing students to 'opt out' when it comes to learning about the Holocaust really doesn't come as much of a surprise. It is horrific, but not surprising. Suddenly, Fairfax County believes that all students have 'different experiences.'

Here is more from the report by The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak

Virginia’s largest school district will let students skip a presentation from a Holocaust survivor, saying the diverse district includes students with 'different experiences.'

'We understand that all students have different experiences. If you prefer to opt your child out from participating in this presentation, please email your child’s history teacher and they will be provided an alternate assignment. Please email your child’s history teacher with any questions that you may have,' a letter from Cooper Middle School said.

So, let's just be clear here. When it comes to learning history (one of the most horrible and seminal events of the 20th century, no less), nothing is mandatory. But if you object to a boy using the girls' bathroom, or refuse to call a boy 'she,' you will be sent to re-education camp? Is that how it works, Fairfax County?

Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Jacob B.
Wow. We did 'Nazi' that coming. 

We're pretty sure it means that Fairfax is rife with antisemitism, that's what it means. 

But it gets even worse. According to Rosiak and The Daily Wire, Fairfax actually had the chutzpah to claim that they were doing this for the 'benefit' of Jews: 

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) claimed it is advertising an opt-out for the benefit of Jews.

'Each year, Cooper MS invites a Holocaust survivor to speak with students to affirm meaningful learning experiences that increase representation of all identity groups that are essential to student learning. Some Jewish students have previously expressed discomfort while engaging in dialogue around this visit. For that reason, school leadership makes every effort to partner with families of these students, who are 12 and 13 years old, to keep them informed. This opt-out allows the family the opportunity to make the best informed decision on behalf of their student,' it said in a statement to The Daily Wire.

Again, the gall of this statement is only matched by its hypocrisy, given many of Fairfax School District's other policies when it comes to 'transgenderism.'

The only people 'uncomfortable' are the Fairfax school board, who are afraid of offending the Jew-haters in their district. 

'Insane' is being a little too generous when talking about Fairfax. 

Yes, the policy and the 'explanation' only become more ridiculous when applied to other historical events. 

Of course, we can't 100 percent confirm that the school district's explanation that 'Jewish students were uncomfortable' is a complete lie. 

But we're still going to call it a complete lie. 

And even if it isn't, umm, who cares? 

Slavery is a very uncomfortable topic too. No one would ever suggest that middle-school students should be able to opt out of learning about it.

Yeah, you think?

More teachers need to stand up to corrupt school boards. But we can understand how many would be afraid for their jobs. Especially in Fairfax County. 

In Fairfax? Not too much longer. 

No, they absolutely could not. This is correct. 

There IS some good news in Fairfax. The school board is now being sued by a student for that 'Code of Conduct' we mentioned above, on the grounds that it violates her religious and Constitutional rights. 

But it seems like every time we get some good news from that part of Virginia, the school district is ready to pile on more horrible decisions and policies. 

Maybe we can make it mandatory for the school board to take a trip to The Holocaust Museum across the river in Washington, DC. That might shake them awake from their ridiculous level of antisemitism. 

But we wouldn't count on it. 

