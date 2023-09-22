WATCH this absolute Chad describe the crash of the F-35, with an assist...
Corruption, collusion and election interference in Fairfax County, Virginia

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on September 22, 2023
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

Yesterday, on Sept. 21, Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak broke a story about the two candidates in the 2023 race for Virginia's 36th Senate District: Democrat Stella Pekarsky, who is also on the Fairfax County School Board, and Republican Julie Perry, who is a school teacher in Fairfax County. 

Prepare to put on your shocked face because, whoa nelly, it looks like Pekarsky has been up to no good. 

What was the basis for the complaint? The fact that Perry had made conservative social media posts from her campaign account which mentioned her teaching experience. Specifically this tweet she posted in May was cited: 

What part of that is so offensive that it would generate a complaint? To answer that, it helps to know that the two people who made the complaint to Perry's principal are Democrat activists with close ties to Pekarsky. Doesn't seem like a coincidence, does it? Those activists are Vanessa Hall and Robert Rigby. And if Rigby's name sounds familiar, he is part of a group that promised to 'help' gender-confused students by taking them away from their families and placing them with LGBTQ guardians. 

His letter to the principal mentioned that he had filed a complaint with Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS). Because of course he did. 

WATCH this absolute Chad describe the crash of the F-35, with an assist from @stevenvoiceover
Aaron Walker
The principal, in violation of normal procedure, referred the complaint to the superintendent, who then turned to none other than Pekarsky herself for guidance about what to do regarding the complaint (which Rosiak confirmed based on her own emails he obtained through a FOIA request for her emails and calendar). 

Ummm, what? 

Later in May, the school principal then sent a disciplinary letter to Perry stating that 'parents and students have expressed concerns that your posts are hurtful to some members of the community.'

Parents and students. Some members of the community. Or maybe just two Pekarsky associates.

The letter included an ominous warning as well: 'Any action that brings the school system into disrepute may be just cause for dismissal.'  

Rosiak outlines a tick-tock of the events that demonstrate Pekarsky's close involvement in the situation. 

Finally, the letter added one more hypocritical prohibition to Perry: 

Sure she is, Stella. Everyone is a Nazi. There, there. (This writer is currently using his sarcasm font and rolling his eyes as he types.)

Pekarsky must've been operating under the rule of: 'It's (D)ifferent when we do it.' But that might not fly this time in Virginia, given the current Attorney General. 

As of this writing, AG Miyares has not issued a public statement based on numerous requests for him to investigate this matter, but given how determined he was in releasing the report about corruption in Loudoun County schools, he may already quietly be looking into it. 

Yeah, don't count on any Democrat voluntarily accepting responsibility or holding themselves accountable. The likelihood of that happening is about the same as the chances that Joe Biden visits East Palestine, Ohio, this week. 

The 2023 statewide elections in Virginia begin today with early voting, leading up to Election Day on November 7. Republicans are trying to hold a slim majority in the House of Delegates and win just a few seats needed to take control of the Senate. Democrats opposed to Governor Glenn Youngkin are pulling out all the stops to keep the Senate and take back the House. 

Unfortunately, 'pulling out all the stops' apparently includes some highly nefarious (and arguably criminal, according to Virginia law) actions by Stella Pekarsky. We suppose she should at least be given credit for straight-up intimidation and election interference and not raising money on an X-rated website, like some candidates we could mention. 

September doesn't seem to be great time to be a Virginia Democrat.

