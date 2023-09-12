Dem candidate Susanna Gibson AKA 'HotWifeExperience' fundraises off x-rated site and peeps have THOUGHTS

Color us surprised. First, Ted Lieu and David Hogg post something sane, and now the Washington Post releases a story that is potentially detrimental to a Democrat candidate for the House of Delegates in Virginia.

From WaPo (yes, WAPO!):

Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.” Chaturbate videos are streamed live on that site and are often archived on other publicly available sites. More than a dozen videos of the couple captured from the Chaturbate stream were archived on one of those sites — Recurbate — in September 2022, after she entered the race. The most recent were two videos archived on Sept. 30, 2022.

Why is this author not surprised that a Democrat is flouting the rules?

Honestly, if it were up to this author, he would say that the videos themselves speak to the ethics of the candidate.

Of course, the Democratic establishment is working to fundraise off of her former sex work.

Today Glenn Youngkin’s team leaked videos of @SusannaSGibson to try to embarrass and humiliate her and they failed completely.



Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign.



Retweet and donate here:https://t.co/DiqKLquyn2 — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) September 11, 2023

How on Earth is Glenn Youngkin responsible for this, Louise?

And why shouldn't Virginians know? She WAS asking for tips in her videos after all. Why not also fundraise off of them?

Of course, we at Twitchy know the economy is difficult for everyone. It seems even politicians are taking on side gigs.

The crazy part about the whole thing is that apparently the 'Republican Operative' is the one being complained about most on Twitter. It's perfectly fine the candidate was doing sex acts on camera for the general public (on a website accessible without a password). It's not okay to point out what she's doing.

You know, when a GOP operative directs you to a site and you write a hit piece that violates somebody’s privacy, it might be a good idea not to give that GOP operative anonymity.



It’s not like a whistleblower needing protection from their boss. This is about somebody whose job — Karen F. Duncan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@KarenFDuncan1) September 11, 2023

Of course, what two consenting adults do in the privacy of their bedroom is really not the constituent's business, but when they take it public, maybe they shouldn't complain about being exposed.

We think this Twitter account said it best:

To be blunt, this woman has gifted the seat to the Republicans. If you have this in your background, you don't run. Call it voter hypocrisy if you want. Suburban VA isn't NYC. Just give financial support or phone-bank if you want to contribute. — Shuan Rose🇯🇲🌎🇺🇸 (@shmr50) September 11, 2023

Her opponent took the high road in the story (also from WaPo):

“Me and my team found out about this story today like everyone else,” Owen said in a written statement Monday afternoon, soon after The Post published an article about Gibson. "I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign.”

We're certain Gibson will have the support of at least 5,700 citizens, although, we're not altogether sure how many of those are in her district.

We'll keep an eye on this race and let you know of any developments.