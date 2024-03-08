You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on 'Illegals'

Last night at his State of the Union address, Joe Biden was confronted before -- and during -- his speech by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who was wearing a 'Laken Riley: Say Her Name' shirt and demanded that Biden acknowledge the nursing student who was recently murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.
Biden, of course, fumbled the whole exchange, holding up a pin during his address and saying the name 'Lincoln Riley.' But he did at least acknowledge that Riley was killed by an illegal immigrant (perhaps the only honest thing he said all night).
As Twitchy reported this morning, Biden using the word 'illegal' caused Democrats to have a complete, 50-kiloton, planet-obliterating nuclear meltdown.
Which, of course, we love to see.
But the 'scandal' continued this afternoon when reporters met Biden in front of Air Force One as he was preparing to depart for Philadelphia (using the baby staircase, of course).
Townhall captured the exchange:
Biden totally MALFUNCTIONS when confronted by a reporter for using the word “illegal” to refer to Laken Riley’s murderer. pic.twitter.com/i7gYfWsutn— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024
Did you catch that not-so-clever use of words by the reporter? Bill Melugin (an ACTUAL reporter) did.
This reporter’s question is a total straw man.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 8, 2024
Biden didn’t use illegal to refer to “immigrants”. Immigrants come legally.
He used it to refer to illegal aliens. In this case, an alleged illegal alien murderer. Alien is the legal term under US law/Immigration & Nationality Act. https://t.co/vVi5i303eV
If you didn't already know that 99 percent of the corporate media are complete apparatchiks, doing the bidding of their Democrat masters, this should remove any remaining doubt.
The reporter who asked Biden the question is the White House correspondent for Reuters, Nandita Bose. And, doing her duty as a propagandist, she of course tries to imply that Biden said that ALL immigrants are illegal. And then she went on Twitter to brag about her question to the President.
Off to Philly with Biden today and asked @POTUS if he regrets using the word “illegal” to describe immigrants in his SOTU speech last night and he said “technically he’s not supposed to be here.” pic.twitter.com/u2kTr0bfIT— Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 8, 2024
Not that we're here to defend Biden or anything, but he said no such thing. He called Laken Riley's murderer an illegal. Which he is. And the Biden administration's shameful open border policy is directly the cause of Riley's death, no matter how much Bose or other leftists try to deny it.
Twitter had a few choice words for Bose after she boasted of this exchange.
He didn't describe immigrants that way. He described a specific illegal immigrant that way.— Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 8, 2024
It's true. We sat through that entire ranting State of the Union and we heard it. Like Tom Cruise said to Jack Nicholson in 'A Few Good Men,' we could play it back for Bose if she wants us to.
Ma'am, he didn't use it to describe immigrants in the US. He used it to describe a man who beat a 22 year old woman to death.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024
Why does the media care more about how Biden described a murderer than they do about the woman he murdered?
We're pretty sure we know the answer to that question and it is UGLY.
March 8, 2024
Yeah, that is no surprise that Bose has never mentioned Riley's name on Twitter, even once.
The man is an illegal alien. An illegal alien murderer. And, to Biden's credit, that's what he called him (albeit under pressure).
March 8, 2024
See? Even Bill Clinton knows what 'illegal alien' means. And that's a man who isn't sure what the word 'is' means.
Example 7,836,448 why the American people hate you.— TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) March 8, 2024
Those are rookie numbers, kid. Got to get those numbers up. Our count is well over 20 million by now.
I hope Laken’s alleged murderer wasn’t watching SOTU from Jail. Who could blame him for feeling hurt and angry at the cruel label and acting out accordingly?— Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) March 8, 2024
God forbid we offend the man who beat Riley so badly, he actually crushed her skull.
"Mr. President, why did you insult the murderer of that woman?" https://t.co/NHIWDsQmwW— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 8, 2024
Of all of the horrible things that Biden has done in his three years in office, this is what the media will abandon him over. It tells you all you need to know about these 'journalists.'
Ahh, the hard hitting questions that American needs right now.— G - Man (@gstagner) March 8, 2024
Someone give this lady the Pulitzer Prize. https://t.co/jNGO2ayYzZ
The funny thing is, Bose probably thinks she deserves one. Her question was stunning and brave, after all.
Of course, Biden didn't do himself any favors in responding to this question and using the word 'technically.' Because the man is in the late stages of dementia. But the media will make him pay for saying that word too.
They won't be satisfied with this and are going to bully him or KJP into apologizing to the illegal immigrant murderer. https://t.co/UsvpO4BEBj— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024
Monday's White House press briefing ought to be a hoot.
By "technically" he means "legally" so... https://t.co/F5AtE80Zyr— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 8, 2024
LMFAO further proves my theory that they pumped him full of drugs to amp him up last night.— S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) March 8, 2024
This is the normal Biden. Stumbling bumbling old man who has no clue what’s going on around him. https://t.co/RYd5CrbYYi
Yes, that's pretty accurate. Like we said, we're not here to defend Biden. His entire speech was a harangue against half the country. And if Greene had not bullied him, he would have never said (or mispronounced) Riley's name all night.
But even with all that, the true villainy today lies with the corrupt, Ministry of Truth media.
They will lie about anything. Even about something their favored President (and Presidential candidate) didn't even say.
You don't hate journalists enough. You think you do, but you don't.— 0dinbot (@0dinbot) March 8, 2024
And we can never repeat that statement often enough.
***
