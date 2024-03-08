You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on 'Illegals'

Last night at his State of the Union address, Joe Biden was confronted before -- and during -- his speech by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who was wearing a 'Laken Riley: Say Her Name' shirt and demanded that Biden acknowledge the nursing student who was recently murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Advertisement

Biden, of course, fumbled the whole exchange, holding up a pin during his address and saying the name 'Lincoln Riley.' But he did at least acknowledge that Riley was killed by an illegal immigrant (perhaps the only honest thing he said all night).

As Twitchy reported this morning, Biden using the word 'illegal' caused Democrats to have a complete, 50-kiloton, planet-obliterating nuclear meltdown.

Which, of course, we love to see.

But the 'scandal' continued this afternoon when reporters met Biden in front of Air Force One as he was preparing to depart for Philadelphia (using the baby staircase, of course).

Townhall captured the exchange:

Biden totally MALFUNCTIONS when confronted by a reporter for using the word “illegal” to refer to Laken Riley’s murderer. pic.twitter.com/i7gYfWsutn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Did you catch that not-so-clever use of words by the reporter? Bill Melugin (an ACTUAL reporter) did.

This reporter’s question is a total straw man.

Biden didn’t use illegal to refer to “immigrants”. Immigrants come legally.

He used it to refer to illegal aliens. In this case, an alleged illegal alien murderer. Alien is the legal term under US law/Immigration & Nationality Act. https://t.co/vVi5i303eV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 8, 2024

If you didn't already know that 99 percent of the corporate media are complete apparatchiks, doing the bidding of their Democrat masters, this should remove any remaining doubt.

The reporter who asked Biden the question is the White House correspondent for Reuters, Nandita Bose. And, doing her duty as a propagandist, she of course tries to imply that Biden said that ALL immigrants are illegal. And then she went on Twitter to brag about her question to the President.

Off to Philly with Biden today and asked ⁦@POTUS⁩ if he regrets using the word “illegal” to describe immigrants in his SOTU speech last night and he said “technically he’s not supposed to be here.” pic.twitter.com/u2kTr0bfIT — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 8, 2024

Not that we're here to defend Biden or anything, but he said no such thing. He called Laken Riley's murderer an illegal. Which he is. And the Biden administration's shameful open border policy is directly the cause of Riley's death, no matter how much Bose or other leftists try to deny it.

Twitter had a few choice words for Bose after she boasted of this exchange.

He didn't describe immigrants that way. He described a specific illegal immigrant that way. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 8, 2024

It's true. We sat through that entire ranting State of the Union and we heard it. Like Tom Cruise said to Jack Nicholson in 'A Few Good Men,' we could play it back for Bose if she wants us to.

Ma'am, he didn't use it to describe immigrants in the US. He used it to describe a man who beat a 22 year old woman to death. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Why does the media care more about how Biden described a murderer than they do about the woman he murdered?

We're pretty sure we know the answer to that question and it is UGLY.

Yeah, that is no surprise that Bose has never mentioned Riley's name on Twitter, even once.

The man is an illegal alien. An illegal alien murderer. And, to Biden's credit, that's what he called him (albeit under pressure).

See? Even Bill Clinton knows what 'illegal alien' means. And that's a man who isn't sure what the word 'is' means.

Example 7,836,448 why the American people hate you. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) March 8, 2024

Those are rookie numbers, kid. Got to get those numbers up. Our count is well over 20 million by now.

I hope Laken’s alleged murderer wasn’t watching SOTU from Jail. Who could blame him for feeling hurt and angry at the cruel label and acting out accordingly? — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) March 8, 2024

God forbid we offend the man who beat Riley so badly, he actually crushed her skull.

"Mr. President, why did you insult the murderer of that woman?" https://t.co/NHIWDsQmwW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 8, 2024

Of all of the horrible things that Biden has done in his three years in office, this is what the media will abandon him over. It tells you all you need to know about these 'journalists.'

Advertisement

Ahh, the hard hitting questions that American needs right now.



Someone give this lady the Pulitzer Prize. https://t.co/jNGO2ayYzZ — G - Man (@gstagner) March 8, 2024

The funny thing is, Bose probably thinks she deserves one. Her question was stunning and brave, after all.

Of course, Biden didn't do himself any favors in responding to this question and using the word 'technically.' Because the man is in the late stages of dementia. But the media will make him pay for saying that word too.

They won't be satisfied with this and are going to bully him or KJP into apologizing to the illegal immigrant murderer. https://t.co/UsvpO4BEBj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024

Monday's White House press briefing ought to be a hoot.

By "technically" he means "legally" so... https://t.co/F5AtE80Zyr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 8, 2024

LMFAO further proves my theory that they pumped him full of drugs to amp him up last night.



This is the normal Biden. Stumbling bumbling old man who has no clue what’s going on around him. https://t.co/RYd5CrbYYi — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) March 8, 2024

Yes, that's pretty accurate. Like we said, we're not here to defend Biden. His entire speech was a harangue against half the country. And if Greene had not bullied him, he would have never said (or mispronounced) Riley's name all night.

But even with all that, the true villainy today lies with the corrupt, Ministry of Truth media.

Advertisement

They will lie about anything. Even about something their favored President (and Presidential candidate) didn't even say.

You don't hate journalists enough. You think you do, but you don't. — 0dinbot (@0dinbot) March 8, 2024

And we can never repeat that statement often enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!