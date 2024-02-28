'The New York Post' Publishes OUTRAGEOUS Headline Seemingly Victim Blaming Laken Riley

This headline is crazy for several reasons. To begin with, the murderer is called a migrant and not 'illegal' and then it proceeds to place blame on Laken for her own death. At least, it certainly sounds that way.

Wait, what?



⁦@nypost⁩ please explain this post?



Cause it sure seems like you’re trying to normalize an illegal alien monster with this headline… pic.twitter.com/qol482DyG0 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 28, 2024

Migrant charged with murdering Laken Riley likely panicked when she fought back: profiler https://t.co/Sxamhz53H8 pic.twitter.com/N2hAhNInPf — New York Post (@nypost) February 28, 2024

Apparently, The New York Post believes Laken should have just given in and then she might be alive. What a sick thing to insinuate.

Because she fought back? Hell who lays there and gladly gets raped without trying fight back https://t.co/lqWaIauOgL — Rubie (@Rubie09283548) February 28, 2024

If a woman does that and does not fight back, then the media tries to paint them as wanting it. Women can't win.

I think they re trying to show that she fought back, but definitely doesn’t come off well — Dick Fugazi (@rtc87) February 28, 2024

It's a terrible headline.

I have a really good idea. Why are we politicizing this horrible murder?



Are Republicans REALLY this far down the sewer? — august west (@augustwestfly) February 28, 2024

Apparently, Republicans pointing out the fact the murderer was here illegally is a problem, but the Media victim blaming because she fought back is just fine? What a world!

Journos are trying to humanize the animal who murdered Laken Riley.



"He likely panicked and bashed in her skull" is a real quote from this article.



You don't hate the media enough. https://t.co/rfrznaDWZ4 — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) February 28, 2024

It was her fault she was murdered for fighting back



Apparently, you are just supposed to allow criminal to rape you especially if it's an illegal https://t.co/nY7ckRevzH — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 28, 2024

Buy a gun, buy your daughter a gun, buy your son a gun and train how to use them. The government will not keep you or your family safe. https://t.co/bmBjRqrCas — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 28, 2024

The government won't keep your child safe and the newspaper and Media will blame your child for their attack.

This is pathetic and wrong. Laken Riley was the only victim here. https://t.co/j7RNcmhTSq — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 28, 2024

Say that again and again.

According to the geniuses at this rag, Laken Riley caused her own death because after being assaulted, she *checks notes* fought back.



We also have a sitting President who refused to acknowledge her death or the fact that we have some of the worst criminals from Central and… https://t.co/ktCsVOMtOW — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 28, 2024

Most Americans prefer the mean tweets at this juncture.

What is unbelievable is the left is counting women voters and they are horrible to women. — Joan (@joanmcm2009) February 28, 2024

The Left thinks allowing women to kill their baby after their rape is enough support, obviously.

