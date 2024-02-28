'The New York Post' Publishes OUTRAGEOUS Headline Seemingly Victim Blaming Laken Riley

'How Is This Legal?' VP Harris Says Federal Gov't Will Be Paying College...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on February 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

This headline is crazy for several reasons. To begin with, the murderer is called a migrant and not 'illegal' and then it proceeds to place blame on Laken for her own death. At least, it certainly sounds that way.

Apparently, The New York Post believes Laken should have just given in and then she might be alive. What a sick thing to insinuate.

If a woman does that and does not fight back, then the media tries to paint them as wanting it. Women can't win.

It's a terrible headline.

Apparently, Republicans pointing out the fact the murderer was here illegally is a problem, but the Media victim blaming because she fought back is just fine?  What a world!

The government won't keep your child safe and the newspaper and Media will blame your child for their attack.

Say that again and again.

Most Americans prefer the mean tweets at this juncture.

The Left thinks allowing women to kill their baby after their rape is enough support, obviously.

Tags: GEORGIA ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN MURDER NEW YORK POST



Tags: GEORGIA ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN MURDER NEW YORK POST

