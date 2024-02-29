Guardian of 'Democracy' Adam Schiff Hopes and Prays Trump Loses So Dems Can...
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump...
Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her...
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out As Her Desperate, Evil...
WATCH: Fani Willis Case Implodes, Train-Wreck Testimony From Divorce Lawyer
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republica...
Seth Meyers' Staged Softball Interview With Biden Wasn't Exactly a Ratings Blockbuster
Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While...
'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns...
Hunter Biden Lies Through His Teeth in Close-Door Testimony
'They Didn't Sign Up for This': Fetterman 2.0 Makes Waves Defending Boebert's Son
NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine
President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings...

Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy Campaign Finances

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:30 PM on February 29, 2024
Meme / screenshot

If you've been watching the Twitter account of New York Attorney General Letitia James, you'll know that she has been shamelessly and repeatedly gloating about the unprecedented and unjust fine imposed on Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron. And the prosecution was for loans that Trump paid back on time and with no complaint from the lending institutions. She is even posting updates about the interest that is accruing on the fine. 

Advertisement

Well, there is an old, apocryphal saying that goes, 'Those whom the gods would destroy, they first deprive of reason.' 

James might want to pay attention to that bit of Greek wisdom and check her hubris online. Because people have been digging into HER campaign finances and there are some very suspicious expenditures and donations contained in there. 

This week, the Twitter account @Villagecrazylady -- who is an independent journalist specializing in campaign finance issues -- posted an extremely detailed thread of documented financial receipts from James' campaign and just get a good look at some of these expenses.

That's a lot of hotel expenses. And why is her campaign paying for them? The Puerto Rico hotels were likely for the annual Somos conference, which is just a political boondoggle that all liberal politicians love to attend for 'work.' 

Recommended

Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans
Sam J.
Advertisement

But what was going on in Martha's Vineyard? Another Obama birthday party? 

Politicians do love their PJs, don't they? While they lecture the rest of us about our 'carbon footprint.' (Bear in mind that James just announced she will be bringing charges against a meat company in New York for 'environmental violations.')

Remember: it's not hypocrisy, it's hierarchy. Rules for thee, not for me. 

$20,000 per year for meals? Well, at least she makes sure she's well-fed, while she supported shutting down restaurants during COVID and not allowing anyone to eat at them if they didn't get the vax. 

James will probably demand credit that she used ride-share services and didn't hire out private limousine companies to transport her in style. But that is a LOT of Ubers. And it still begs the question of why her campaign is paying for all of these amenities. 

Advertisement

Maybe 'campaign consultants' is a euphemism. We could check with Fani Willis and Nathan Wade about that one. 

New York's 48 Lounge is a cocktail bar. While they do offer corporate events, that's not really an 'office expense,' is it? And 'Nathan's Luxlifestyle'? We can't find any business by that name in Martha's Vineyard, just an LLC registered to one person at a residential address. 

No, that doesn't smell fishy AT ALL.

Mel's thread then gets into where all of James' money comes from and if you think her expenses look bad, wait'll you see her donations

Advertisement

Wow, Suzanne sounds like a really dedicated Democrat. She also sounds as much like an actual, real person as a zero-follower Twitter account with a handle like '@ImABot046903029.'

Mel also goes on to describe 'Barbara,' another committed Democrat donor who gave thousands to James and ActBlue in more than 1,600 separate donations. Yep, she sounds TOTALLY like a real person who exists. 

Advertisement

What it sounds like to us is that Letitia James is ripe for both an ethics investigation and a campaign finance investigation. 

Is anything in the above thread illegal? It's not clear from these receipts, but it IS very clear that there is some very suspicious activity going on. 

To be clear: Letitia James is not the only politician who engages in these shady campaign donations and then turns around and spends that campaign money on luxuries. Nor is this just a one-party problem. But it's wrong when any politician does it.

But when it comes to real estate valuations in New York, everyone does what Donald Trump did too. And James chose to prosecute him for that (because she campaigned on it). She and Judge Engoron vindictively punished him for it and she is now gloating about it.

Advertisement

So, as far as James' campaign finances, what is sauce for the goose should be sauce for the Attorney General. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL CAMPAIGN FINANCE DONATIONS FRAUD NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump Case in Thread
Sam J.
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out As Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN
Sam J.
Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her Latest Move
Doug P.
Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns in Hunter Biden's Testimony
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans Sam J.
Advertisement