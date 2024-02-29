Is She Bragging About This Too? Detailed Thread Shows Letitia James' VERY Sketchy Campaign Finances

If you've been watching the Twitter account of New York Attorney General Letitia James, you'll know that she has been shamelessly and repeatedly gloating about the unprecedented and unjust fine imposed on Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron. And the prosecution was for loans that Trump paid back on time and with no complaint from the lending institutions. She is even posting updates about the interest that is accruing on the fine.

Advertisement

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

Well, there is an old, apocryphal saying that goes, 'Those whom the gods would destroy, they first deprive of reason.'

James might want to pay attention to that bit of Greek wisdom and check her hubris online. Because people have been digging into HER campaign finances and there are some very suspicious expenditures and donations contained in there.

This week, the Twitter account @Villagecrazylady -- who is an independent journalist specializing in campaign finance issues -- posted an extremely detailed thread of documented financial receipts from James' campaign and just get a good look at some of these expenses.

⚡️Campaign Finance 🧵: Letitia James



When I got asked to look into Letitia James’ financials last week, I really wasn’t expecting to find much. As you probably know, James is the Attorney General of New York who just secured a $454 million judgement against Donald Trump. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

The first thing you’ll notice when you download and sort the expenditures of any politician running for reelection in a safe seat is how they use their campaign funds to supplement their lifestyles to a degree middle America could never dream of. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

That's a lot of hotel expenses. And why is her campaign paying for them? The Puerto Rico hotels were likely for the annual Somos conference, which is just a political boondoggle that all liberal politicians love to attend for 'work.'

But what was going on in Martha's Vineyard? Another Obama birthday party?

Then there’s the airfare. In the 5 years she’s been the New York State AG, James’ has spent over $84,000 on airfare to fly herself all over the country.



This includes private jet rentals. pic.twitter.com/jihZzOALgO — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Politicians do love their PJs, don't they? While they lecture the rest of us about our 'carbon footprint.' (Bear in mind that James just announced she will be bringing charges against a meat company in New York for 'environmental violations.')

Remember: it's not hypocrisy, it's hierarchy. Rules for thee, not for me.

She’s billed her campaign over $20,000/year for meals. And no, these aren’t large catering events.



These are receipts for everything from $18 at Dunkin Donuts to $60 at Dave & Busters to $165 at an oyster bar in Massachusetts and then $700 at a steakhouse in Brooklyn. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

$20,000 per year for meals? Well, at least she makes sure she's well-fed, while she supported shutting down restaurants during COVID and not allowing anyone to eat at them if they didn't get the vax.

Then there’s thousands spent on Ubers and Lyfts.



Tens of thousands spent on “office” at everywhere from Target to BJ’s wholesale.



Over $7,000 dropped at a nightclub in NYC and billed as “office.” pic.twitter.com/lWswXt5IyQ — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

James will probably demand credit that she used ride-share services and didn't hire out private limousine companies to transport her in style. But that is a LOT of Ubers. And it still begs the question of why her campaign is paying for all of these amenities.

Advertisement

I could go on… the multiple stays at the Beverly Hills Wilshire, the $65,000 in “reimbursements” to “campaign consultants” which could literally be anything. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Speaking of campaign consultants, can anyone tell me why a state Attorney General would need to spend over $300,000 in a single year on campaign consultants when they *just* won re-election the previous November? What could she possibly be consulting on? — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Furthermore, why do these million dollar “campaign consultancy firms” always seem to be ran out of random 2 bedroom apartments? pic.twitter.com/jWTTjwVJzc — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Maybe 'campaign consultants' is a euphemism. We could check with Fani Willis and Nathan Wade about that one.

$4,335 at “Nathan’s Luxlifestyle” on Martha’s Vineyard last August? Mmm hmm.



$5,122 dropped at the “48 Lounge” in NYC last September under expense code “office.”



Righhhtttt…. pic.twitter.com/HjqgvkxBIB — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

New York's 48 Lounge is a cocktail bar. While they do offer corporate events, that's not really an 'office expense,' is it? And 'Nathan's Luxlifestyle'? We can't find any business by that name in Martha's Vineyard, just an LLC registered to one person at a residential address.

No, that doesn't smell fishy AT ALL.

Mel's thread then gets into where all of James' money comes from and if you think her expenses look bad, wait'll you see her donations.

Now I knew the ghost donor bots weren’t just operating at the federal level but I had no clue how big it was at the state level.



Here’s a list of Ms. James’ total donations and their corresponding receipts by year… anything jump out at you? pic.twitter.com/Jl8Qj3NyAS — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

Obviously 2022 is off the charts. Over 32,500 receipts and over 62% are from out of state. Who the heck donates to an Attorney General, running in a totally safe seat, in a whole other state?!



Answer: Ghost donors. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Take for instance this woman named Suzanne, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Ms. Suzanne has to be one of the most faithful Democrat donors on the planet. Not only did she make 3,232 individual donations to ActBlue in just one year (2022) totaling more than $46,193 pic.twitter.com/e3bpi1Fi8J — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

But she also found the time and money to also make 25 separate donations (for $266) to Letitia James’ campaign and another 9 (for $305) to Kathy Hochul!



And she didn’t stop there! I found Suzanne’s name on the donor rolls in Nevada, Idaho and Virginia! pic.twitter.com/dvhSRzoOsx — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Wow, Suzanne sounds like a really dedicated Democrat. She also sounds as much like an actual, real person as a zero-follower Twitter account with a handle like '@ImABot046903029.'

Mel also goes on to describe 'Barbara,' another committed Democrat donor who gave thousands to James and ActBlue in more than 1,600 separate donations. Yep, she sounds TOTALLY like a real person who exists.

I could go on but yall get the point. Almost every name I grabbed from James’ 2022 donor list had AT LEAST 200+ donations at the fed level for 2022 and tons of them had over 2,000.



It turns out ghost donors are just as big of a problem at the state level as they are at the… — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

So to recap: we’ve got unknown entities funding our state and federal elections and everywhere you turn there’s a sleazy politician using this tainted campaign money to fund their extravagant lifestyles. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024

What it sounds like to us is that Letitia James is ripe for both an ethics investigation and a campaign finance investigation.

Is anything in the above thread illegal? It's not clear from these receipts, but it IS very clear that there is some very suspicious activity going on.

‼️This thread is eye opening‼️

It seems Letitia James may be fudging her expense reports. What’s with all the trips? Prosecutes Trump while she herself now becomes suspect. https://t.co/n7ta8bDLM5 pic.twitter.com/z3Vlb3MKI0 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) February 28, 2024

Act Blue needs a fraud investigation SO badly. God only knows how much foreign cash flows through these “ghost donors”. cc: @phillyrich1 https://t.co/Cb6Oodlm2T — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 28, 2024

Must Read Thread ...

Letitia James ...



Ghost Donors ?

Consultants?



Private Jets

Luxury Hotels and the Hot Spots for the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous



~Courtesy of Campaign Funds.. https://t.co/h4McBtrnY9 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 28, 2024

To be clear: Letitia James is not the only politician who engages in these shady campaign donations and then turns around and spends that campaign money on luxuries. Nor is this just a one-party problem. But it's wrong when any politician does it.

But when it comes to real estate valuations in New York, everyone does what Donald Trump did too. And James chose to prosecute him for that (because she campaigned on it). She and Judge Engoron vindictively punished him for it and she is now gloating about it.

Advertisement

So, as far as James' campaign finances, what is sauce for the goose should be sauce for the Attorney General.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!