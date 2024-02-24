'They Flaunt Their Corruption': NY AG Letitia James Gleefully Posting Updates Trump's Fines

Harvard Business Review Gets Lesson on 'Sharing Pronouns'
Doug P.  |  3:26 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Ever since the start of Donald Trump's civil trial in New York, the state's Attorney General Letitia James has often taken to social media to taunt, trash talk and spike the ball like some kid watching a sporting event. James hasn't even been trying to hide it, and yesterday she posted the amount of Trump's fine:

Advertisement

Today James had an update and you can almost hear businesses scrambling to get the hell out of New York lest they run afoul of the progressive Stalinist legal machine in that state: 

That's taking into account the interest Trump will owe each day on top of the original fine for a victimless "wrongdoing":

Former President Donald Trump owes an additional $87,502 in post-judgment interest every day until he pays the $354 million fine ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron in his civil fraud case, according to ABC News' calculations based on the judge's lengthy ruling in the case.

With glee, James has said if Trump doesn't come up with the money she'll seek to seize some of his properties, which at some point might not be worth nearly as much in the future after the leftists get done ruining New York.

"Public officials" like AG James want to be feared and don't care who knows it, all while claiming Trump is a threat to the rule of law in this country. The projection is off the charts.

The Left needs to be sent a strong message in November or the country will continue to circle the drain.

They've got to destroy "democracy" in order to save it, or something.

Advertisement

The Left keeps making it clear they don't think the Constitution should apply to Trump (or many others for that matter).

*** 

