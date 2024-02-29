Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her Latest Move

New York Attorney General Letitia James keeps repeatedly spiking the ball when it comes to the penalty imposed on him by a leftist activist judge in that state. How's this for professionalism:

Advertisement

$464,576,230.62 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

Yep, this case was about the law and was in no way political (cue massive eye roll).

But James seems determined to make no businesses want to base their operations in New York, and here's another lawsuit that hinges on "climate change":

I'm suing @JBSFoodsUSA, the world's largest beef producer, for misleading the public about its environmental impact.



The beef industry is one of the largest contributors to climate change, and JBS has falsely advertised its commitment to sustainability and endangered our planet. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2024

Christina Pushaw spotted James checking ALL the boxes to be a good totalitarian Democrat while projecting about what a "threat to democracy" the other side poses:

☑️ Uses "climate" as an excuse to control every aspect of your life, including your diet (by making it prohibitively expensive to eat beef)

☑️ Spends lavishly on fancy "retreats" (vacations) for herself, including flights to the Caribbean



A+ communist bureaucrat, no notes. https://t.co/1UkhrbE7KV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 29, 2024

That grade totally checks out!

Wait, a Dem wants to destroy a business with 150+ locations and over 66,000 employees...while she lives like royalty off the taxpayer's dime?



Does she think she's the governor of California? — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) February 29, 2024

Right? That company should move to California, call themselves a bakery while donating to Gavin Newsom and they'd probably even be able to get a pass from having to follow the state's minimum wage law.

Cadillac communist



Sorority socialist



None of these people live in accordance with their own ideals & non-have the courage of their convictions. They live how they want and make up rules that never apply to them. #GavinNewsom — JW (@C130GuyBNA) February 29, 2024

All while using "climate change" to control every part of your life while they can use private jets whenever they want.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!