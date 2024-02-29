Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil...
Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her Latest Move

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on February 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

New York Attorney General Letitia James keeps repeatedly spiking the ball when it comes to the penalty imposed on him by a leftist activist judge in that state. How's this for professionalism: 

Yep, this case was about the law and was in no way political (cue massive eye roll). 

But James seems determined to make no businesses want to base their operations in New York, and here's another lawsuit that hinges on "climate change":

Christina Pushaw spotted James checking ALL the boxes to be a good totalitarian Democrat while projecting about what a "threat to democracy" the other side poses:  

That grade totally checks out!

Right? That company should move to California, call themselves a bakery while donating to Gavin Newsom and they'd probably even be able to get a pass from having to follow the state's minimum wage law.

All while using "climate change" to control every part of your life while they can use private jets whenever they want.

*** 

