Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena

If anyone is having a worse time right now than Joe Biden (or, at least the people still trying to defend Joe Biden), it has to be Fani Willis. In just the past few weeks, The Georgia State Senate has opened an investigation into the Fulton County District Attorney AND introduced articles of impeachment against her; it was revealed that she fired a whistleblower who was alleging misuse of funds by her office; another revelation showed that her personal boy toy Nathan Wade -- who led her investigation against Donald Trump -- secretly met with the Biden administration immediately following Trump announcing his presidential campaign; and just last week, as the cherry on top of her corruption sundae, the House Judiciary Committee announced that it was issuing her a subpoena to inquire about her possible misuse of federal funds (more on that subpoena in a bit).

Wow. Just ... wow. That is a Misconduct Hall of Fame resume right there.

But, Willis seems determined not just to go into that Hall of Fame, but trying for the title of Corruption G.O.A.T.

Last night, Techno Fog and other outlets reported new information about her scandal that could very well lead to perjury charges for both Willis and Wade.

New details on DA Fani Willis's affair with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade -



Wade's friend has "personal knowledge" that the affair began before Willis appointed Wade.



Wade "regularly" stayed at Willis's home way back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IfPfOQiK5r — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 10, 2024

Whoops. This directly contradicts a filing she submitted, which included a signed affidavit from Wade, stating that their 'personal relationship' did not begin until after she had named Wade her lead Trump investigator and that their relationship had no bearing on the case.

Michael Roman, whom Willis has charged along with Trump, submitted a court filing on Feb. 9, indicating that Wade’s former law partner Terrence Bradley will testify their romantic relationship began before Wade was appointed to prosecute in 2021. As the screenshots of the filing in Techo Fog's tweet show, Wade admitted this to Bradley in a non-privileged capacity and also indicated that the relationship began long before 2020, let alone before the indictments against Trump and Roman.

Translation:



If true, @FultonCountyDA Fani Willis (@FaniforDA) and her boyfriend Nathan Wade perjured themselves with the court. https://t.co/h2ykLwqTO0 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 10, 2024

Yup. It sure is looking like that.

DA Fani Willis committed perjury… in addition to the apparent money laundering https://t.co/UdoR8ejAMo — Cheryl MAGA Trump2024 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) February 10, 2024

At this point, it really would not shock us even a little bit if it came out that Willis was also in cahoots with Eric Rudolph on that whole Centennial Park Olympic bombing.

I’m old enough to remember when the collective Left was boasting the Georgia case was the one that would bring down Trump once and for all.



And now… https://t.co/O0AAZIhov1 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 10, 2024

When the left's whole existence is based on hating Trump and on 'We Got Him THIS Time,' it's not at all surprising that they would go to ANY lengths to make that a reality.

Call me crazy, but I have the slightest suspicion that some of these people prosecuting Trump are actually corrupt and don’t care about the rule of law. https://t.co/A8WYqPEtHU — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) February 10, 2024

Maybe just a LITTLE bit corrupt, huh?

National Enquirer cover story right there. — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) February 10, 2024

LOL. Even the Enquirer said, 'Nah, that's a little too seedy and corrupt for us.' [Editor's Note: The Enquirer did not, in fact, say that.]

Luckily, Fanni Willis is a well-meaning, middle aged woman with a failing memory. — Michael Austin (@Canuk_ExPat) February 10, 2024

HAHAHA. It's like a Get Out Of Jail Free card for Democrats. Hopefully, Willis and Wade won't be able to play it.

But wait, there's more.

If you can believe it, it gets even WORSE for Willis. Remember that Congressional subpoena we mentioned? Yeah, Willis tried to ignore that. It ... did not go well.

BREAKING: U.S. Marshals Service have hand delivered a House Judiciary Committee subpoena personally to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she failed to take service of it over email

-@henryrodgersdc @DailyCaller



https://t.co/7Lues51DWr — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 9, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee sent a subpoena to Willis on Feb. 2 for documents germane to her potential misuse of federal funds related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump. Willis did not accept the subpoena after it was emailed to her, causing the U.S. Marshals Service to have to serve the subpoena to her themselves, a source familiar with the matter told the Daily Caller. The Daily Caller was able to independently verify that the U.S. Marshals Service had to serve the subpoena to Willis.



'Why wouldn’t Fani Willis just accept service like everyone else? Making the U.S. Marshal’s Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources. But we shouldn’t be surprised when it comes to her office,' a source familiar with the situation told the Daily Caller.

Where were the CNN cameras that always seem to be around when this happens to a Trump associate? Guess they must have been busy carrying water for Biden's press conference debacle.

Judicial subpoenas (i.e., those issued by a court) are still generally required to be delivered in person. But email or mail is an acceptable way for Congress to issue subpoenas and Willis had no valid reason not to accept it.

You can run, but you can’t hide https://t.co/tPvemp5dCZ — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) February 9, 2024

Why would she refuse to take service over her email? That's yet another questionable act on her part. https://t.co/HtBC6cPEqx — Diana Kline (@morgansinkc) February 10, 2024

Well, technically no. But she IS wasting everyone's time when she already knows she will be served with and have to accept the subpoena. She's not really one of the 'adults' were were assured were in charge.

It probably got lost in her porn. https://t.co/dUm3QXuiYn — DaisyDukeofBama (@MMelinda777) February 10, 2024

Please. No. LOL. That is a mental image we can do without, thank you very much.

Taking IDGAF to new levels. These pieces of 💩 having nothing but a law degree, a license to steal, and not accountability for their actions. EVER. https://t.co/ktWQSsP0pq — TheRisingDudenin (@TheRisingDude) February 10, 2024

It’s like Christmas came in February for everyone on the right. This week has been incredible. pic.twitter.com/vAzN76DSJa — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 9, 2024

Not quite Christmas yet. Christmas will come if and when Willis and those like her [cough -- Jack Smith -- cough -- Alvin Bragg -- cough] face accountability for their corruption.

Based on the Biden precedent the outcome will be something along the lines of "We have decided not to charge Fani because her negligence and malpractice was not done out of malice, but because she has the mental acuity of a fruit fly" - special council prob https://t.co/faCfXcTSvE — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) February 10, 2024

Hey, that's pretty insulting to fruit flies. But we get the skepticism. For the past several years, high-profile Democrats have faced ZERO consequences for their dishonest, unethical, and in many cases, illegal actions.

But with the scandals surrounding Willis continuing to mount (with no end in sight), maybe she'll actually have to face some accountability.

Hope springs eternal, after all.

***

