BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis

Oh, it's getting real in Georgia.

BREAKING: The Georgia State Senate has voted 30-19 to create a special committee to investigate Fani Willis.



It will have 6 Republicans and 3 Democrats, has full subpoena power, and can require testimony under oath. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2024

Poor Fani. Here's hoping she has all her stuff in order because they are about to dig.

With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It's time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani WIllis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani WIllis. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4xqP4ZdTX — Rep. Charlice Byrd (@charlice_byrd) January 26, 2024

Chairwoman of the @FreedomCaucusGA Rep. Charlice Byrd has introduced articles of impeachment against corrupt Fulton County DA Fani Willis.👇 https://t.co/f5dJT0Xmbw — State Freedom Caucus Network (@SFC_Network) January 26, 2024

The are investigating and they are trying to impeach. Fani is getting the same scrutiny she dished out.

Good for Georgia. The Trump case in Georgia is finished. Just a matter now of whether Fani Willis will face her own criminal charges. https://t.co/jD5BKZqJYC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 26, 2024

It might not be finished, but it is on life support.

She isn't as charming as Lucy so she can't worm her way out if it that easily.

I wanna be like this....but they aren't gonna actually do anything https://t.co/QsfjIEMfYa pic.twitter.com/NNIKnL2X8r — Mandi (@mandirising) January 26, 2024

Admittedly, a whole bunch of people feel this way. So many times, accountability has been promised that never came.

Wow. That political prosecution truly blew up on dems. https://t.co/9OdwJKxw3w — Trophy Husband (@Trophy_Husband5) January 26, 2024

This is Reverse Uno back to you in full effect.

See how the shoe fits that other foot. https://t.co/hpNs8qlFK6 — Derek (@DerekGammage) January 26, 2024

Fani is probably going to find out this shoe gives her blisters and bunions.

Don’t forget to prosecute her and her boy toy! https://t.co/rShst6Bco6 — US STEW🇺🇲 (@LinetteMastora1) January 26, 2024

Good, Fani. Because you are GOING‼️



This time, not to Napa Valley, but in front of the Georgia State Senate. pic.twitter.com/qFc35duqiq — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) January 26, 2024

Between this and the divorce case for her lover boy, Fani has really beclowned herself. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 26, 2024

All that is missing is popcorn, cotton candy and a big red nose.

Will be very satisfying watching her go down. — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) January 26, 2024

I don't think there's a lot of people that feel sorry for Big Fani. She brought it all on herself. — Mike (@angryoldfart990) January 26, 2024

Judging by the comment section, there are a whole bunch of people ready for her to get the same scrutiny she has dished out to others.

