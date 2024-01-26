Chaya Raichik DROPS 'Privileged Oppressor' from NBC Writing Hit-Piece on Her and it's...
BREAKING: Georgia State Senate Votes to Empanel a Committee to Investigate Fani Willis

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:35 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Oh, it's getting real in Georgia.

Poor Fani. Here's hoping she has all her stuff in order because they are about to dig.

The are investigating and they are trying to impeach. Fani is getting the same scrutiny she dished out.

It might not be finished, but it is on life support.

She isn't as charming as Lucy so she can't worm her way out if it that easily.

Admittedly, a whole bunch of people feel this way. So many times, accountability has been promised that never came.

This is Reverse Uno back to you in full effect.

Fani is probably going to find out this shoe gives her blisters and bunions.

All that is missing is popcorn, cotton candy and a big red nose.

Judging by the comment section, there are a whole bunch of people ready for her to get the same scrutiny she has dished out to others.

