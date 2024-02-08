NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration
Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel...
Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at...
'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit...
Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted'...
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's...
Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting'...
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden...
Is the GOP Finally Ready to Get Rid of Mitch McConnell? We Can...
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed...
South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary

Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero Jail Time

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on February 08, 2024
AngieArtist

We get told all the time by the trans rights activists (TRAs) that trans people are not child abusers and it’s true that a great many of them likely are not. But then the TRAs try to tell us that transwomen violating children is something that 'never happens.’  

Advertisement

For something that never happens, it sure does seem to happen a lot. Leaving aside for the moment the horrible grooming that goes on at ‘family friendly’ drag shows, the number of incidences of transgenders being caught in molestation crimes seems to be on the rise. Rapidly. Just yesterday, we learned of a trans TikTok star in Australia pleading guilty to child abuse offenses 

Today, there was even worse news out of Kentucky. A transwoman (a.k.a., a man in a dress) who worked at a daycare center – A DAYCARE CENTER – not only pled guilty to molesting an infant, but even worse, he and his TRA attorney negotiated a plea deal that included no jail time. None. Zero.  

We simply have no words. 

REDUXX, who broke the story today, provided more details 

A trans-identified male in Kentucky has reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually abusing a baby and will avoid prison so long as he meets certain conditions. Maria Childers, a former daycare worker, hired a prominent trans activist lawyer to represent him in the sickening case. 

As previously reported by Reduxx, Childers was arrested in February of 2023 after the Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) received an anonymous tip detailing an alleged incident of abuse that had occurred in November of 2022 at Explore Learning Academy. The tip, reportedly written by one of Childers’ co-workers, accused him of making inappropriate comments towards an infant while changing the child’s diaper, and touching the baby inappropriately. 

Recommended

Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The story gets way worse. You can read the details in the article, but we prefer not to repeat them here. Instead, we will skip forward to the inexcusable plea deal.  

(By the way, Childers’ name is not ‘Maria.’ It is Mark. Accuracy matters.) 

Childers’ attorney, 'Madison Leach’ (another man pretending to be a woman) made a motion to have Childers released from the McCracken County Jail on the following basis: he was not receiving his estrogen in solitary confinement. You simply cannot make this level of depravity up.

And the motion was granted. The only conditions of Childers' release are that he wear an ankle monitor, not be around children, and stay in touch with this attorney. Moreover, his felony charge was dismissed and reduced to a misdemeanor charge. 

If you ask us, that seems like pretty light punishment for molesting babies while changing their diapers. We have other punishments in mind. We probably should not repeat them in polite company ... but we'll let others say it. 

REDUXX (and Riley Gaines) even indicated on Twitter that, given the reduction in charges it is probable that Childers will not even be required to register as a sex offender.  

Advertisement

Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe it. 

There's a reason we didn't repeat all the details of his offense here. We could barely make it through the details ourselves. 

It is a very good question for our elected leaders. And even though we know what he will say, Governor Andy Beshear needs to be asked this question as well.

Advertisement

We're done conceding any ground to the TRAs. We're not sure how many it is, but the number is WAY higher than what they try to pawn off as the truth. 

Sometimes, the only thing that keeps us going in the face of such abominations of justice is the knowledge that, one day, pedophile criminals will face true justice. 

Saying that there's a 'two-tiered' justice system isn't really accurate anymore. There appears to be, in fact, NO justice system, just preferred classes and enemies of the state.

Advertisement

We definitely have a SERIOUS problem with the people who are allowed to become judges in America. 

Nothing could ever match the crime Childers actually committed in that daycare center. But the legal system in Kentucky sure seems to be trying its best to approach it.

The judge in the case is McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Roark. And the voters in that county ELECTED him, probably based in no small part on his campaign pledge to 'Keep Our Community Safe.'

But apparently, he didn't mean that to include the babies in his community. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHILD ABUSE KENTUCKY SEXUAL ABUSE TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis
'Absolutely Breathtaking': Check Out Elizabeth Warren's Take on Conditions for Israel
Amy Curtis
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit Job'
Brett T.
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's Senile' Section
Doug P.
Biden Simp Victor Shi Says Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Is So Good at This It's Amazing'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy' Amy Curtis
Advertisement