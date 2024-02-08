Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero Jail Time

We get told all the time by the trans rights activists (TRAs) that trans people are not child abusers and it’s true that a great many of them likely are not. But then the TRAs try to tell us that transwomen violating children is something that 'never happens.’

Advertisement

For something that never happens, it sure does seem to happen a lot. Leaving aside for the moment the horrible grooming that goes on at ‘family friendly’ drag shows, the number of incidences of transgenders being caught in molestation crimes seems to be on the rise. Rapidly. Just yesterday, we learned of a trans TikTok star in Australia pleading guilty to child abuse offenses.

Today, there was even worse news out of Kentucky. A transwoman (a.k.a., a man in a dress) who worked at a daycare center – A DAYCARE CENTER – not only pled guilty to molesting an infant, but even worse, he and his TRA attorney negotiated a plea deal that included no jail time. None. Zero.

We simply have no words.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



A trans-identified male in Kentucky will not be sent to prison despite pleading guilty to sexually abusing a baby while working at a daycare.



Maria Childers struck a plea deal after hiring a trans activist lawyer to represent him.https://t.co/TudybPfam6 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 7, 2024

REDUXX, who broke the story today, provided more details:

A trans-identified male in Kentucky has reached a plea deal after being charged with sexually abusing a baby and will avoid prison so long as he meets certain conditions. Maria Childers, a former daycare worker, hired a prominent trans activist lawyer to represent him in the sickening case. As previously reported by Reduxx, Childers was arrested in February of 2023 after the Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) received an anonymous tip detailing an alleged incident of abuse that had occurred in November of 2022 at Explore Learning Academy. The tip, reportedly written by one of Childers’ co-workers, accused him of making inappropriate comments towards an infant while changing the child’s diaper, and touching the baby inappropriately.

The story gets way worse. You can read the details in the article, but we prefer not to repeat them here. Instead, we will skip forward to the inexcusable plea deal.

(By the way, Childers’ name is not ‘Maria.’ It is Mark. Accuracy matters.)

Childers’ attorney, 'Madison Leach’ (another man pretending to be a woman) made a motion to have Childers released from the McCracken County Jail on the following basis: he was not receiving his estrogen in solitary confinement. You simply cannot make this level of depravity up.

And the motion was granted. The only conditions of Childers' release are that he wear an ankle monitor, not be around children, and stay in touch with this attorney. Moreover, his felony charge was dismissed and reduced to a misdemeanor charge. If you ask us, that seems like pretty light punishment for molesting babies while changing their diapers. We have other punishments in mind. We probably should not repeat them in polite company ... but we'll let others say it. All convicted child sex offenders, pedos, and groomers should be executed. https://t.co/k1Rpuk6sSO — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 7, 2024

REDUXX (and Riley Gaines) even indicated on Twitter that, given the reduction in charges it is probable that Childers will not even be required to register as a sex offender. Do yall realize this means he likely won't even have to register as a sex offender??? He pled guilty to 4 counts of sexual/physical abuse of infants and he walks away with no consequences...



This has always been about normalizing pedophilia. https://t.co/MlNe10jLs5 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

How do you not go to jail for admitting to sexually abusing a baby?



If you are an illegal alien or a trans person you are never held responsible. - EVER



Disgusting! https://t.co/AWiPi0z0Fn — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 7, 2024

Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe it.

Absolutely infuriating and horrifying story https://t.co/QExul4S4GL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 8, 2024

After starting to read a description of the abuse...I had to stop. I couldn't read further.😢 How the hell does this disgusting person NOT get jail time??!!! Any system NOT punishing abuse of a baby is a broken, crooked, useless system!🤬 https://t.co/v7FRuLwRLU — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) February 7, 2024

There's a reason we didn't repeat all the details of his offense here. We could barely make it through the details ourselves.

It is a very good question for our elected leaders. And even though we know what he will say, Governor Andy Beshear needs to be asked this question as well.

Reminder that virtually all MTFs are perverts. At best, they're addicted to weirdo pornography and, at worst: https://t.co/epFP8XIOLP — America's Most Vaunted (@AmericaVaunted) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

We're done conceding any ground to the TRAs. We're not sure how many it is, but the number is WAY higher than what they try to pawn off as the truth.

He sexually abused a baby. A BABY and got off because he wouldn’t have access to his estrogen in jail. https://t.co/ByYjwC7ZxP pic.twitter.com/QGDFNvmS0O — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) February 8, 2024

Sometimes, the only thing that keeps us going in the face of such abominations of justice is the knowledge that, one day, pedophile criminals will face true justice.

Transgender pedophiles who sexually assault babies get no jail time.



Meanwhile, people who pray outside abortion clinics get thrown in the slammer.



People seem to be spending a lot of passing judgment on those who came before us.



Those same people need to start asking… https://t.co/gKOk88LWoW — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) February 8, 2024

I’m facing prison time for being at the Capitol on January 6th while Biden supporters rape babies and get no punishment for it. https://t.co/ShPuiJ2SEG — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) February 8, 2024

Saying that there's a 'two-tiered' justice system isn't really accurate anymore. There appears to be, in fact, NO justice system, just preferred classes and enemies of the state.

The judge needs to be removed from the bench. The excuse was this man will not be able to receive estrogen in prison. That’s not an excuse to endanger a community. — sepia (@sepia25559776) February 7, 2024

Advertisement

We definitely have a SERIOUS problem with the people who are allowed to become judges in America.

Travesty of justice. This is a crime in and of itself. — lsfletcher (@lsfletcher21) February 7, 2024

I have no words. Disgusted by this but more disgusted by our judiciary system. https://t.co/JInNzdYbNC — 10% for the Big Guy (@Sunflower8649) February 8, 2024

Nothing could ever match the crime Childers actually committed in that daycare center. But the legal system in Kentucky sure seems to be trying its best to approach it.

The judge in the case is McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Roark. And the voters in that county ELECTED him, probably based in no small part on his campaign pledge to 'Keep Our Community Safe.'

But apparently, he didn't mean that to include the babies in his community.

***