What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App Scandal

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on February 04, 2024
Meme

We see and hear about some crazy stuff on Twitter every day, folks. We're sure some of the stories we share with you have you shaking your head, facepalming, or even just throwing up your hands and shouting, 'OK, that's it. I'm out.'

So, when we tell you that this story is certifiably bat-poop insane, well, we know whereof we speak. 

All we can really ask is: 'What in the actual hell is going on in the Bronx?'

Buckle up ... here we go. 

The full tweet from Collin Rugg is long but worth reading in its entirety. 

This is insane.

A Bronx family court judge allegedly tried hooking up on a swinger app with a mom whose custody case she was hearing. 

47-year-old Judge Cynthia Lopez reached out to Sydney Southerland on the 3Fun app. 

Southerland, who's trying to get her kids back, shot back and said: 'B*tch, you know who the f**k I am.' 

The public profile claims Lopez is bis*xual and has a male partner named 'Ant.' 

'We love thick girls just as much as we love petite girls! At the end of the day it’s all about personality. Guys at the most should be stocky and I the female, prefer males to be somewhat endowed,' the profile read.

'POV: you’re currently going to family court and the judge who acts like she hates you, inboxes you on a swingers dating app… a week before the next court date,' Southerland said on TikTok. 

Lopez has since announced her recusal from the case. 

The lovely 'justice' system for you.

As a follow-up, Rugg posted the TikTok from Southerland: 

We're not really sure where to even BEGIN with this one. 

For those who do not know, '3Fun' is a dating app for people who want to have a 'throuple' encounter (we Google these things so you don't have to). And a 'throuple' is ... nope, you can figure that one out for yourselves (there is only so much we are willing to Google).

We're not sure why Southerland was on 3Fun in the first place, but that's her business. For that matter, it's Lopez's business if she and 'Ant' want to be there too, but somehow, this seems ... less than appropriate for a family court judge. 

But reaching out to hook up with a woman whose custody case is before you in court? The words 'expulsion' and 'disbarment' come to mind. Even worse, according to The Daily Caller, Southerland has alleged that the reason her custody case has been so extended was that Lopez has taken a, ahem, 'personal' interest in her. 

Lopez has recused herself from the case (Gee, ya think?) but this certainly warrants a long, hard look at Lopez and her ability to remain a judge or even a lawyer. 

We have to remember that these are just allegations from Southerland, but given that she has the receipts and given Lopez's recusal, we're pretty inclined to believe them. 

Yeah. We get that reaction. When this story first came across our timeline, we had nonthin' either. 

Southerland has claimed that her custody case does not involve anything of a sexual nature, but was a case of mistaken identity. 

Even Elon Musk was a bit taken aback by the incident. 

It certainly reads like a late-night movie on Cinemax, doesn't it? 

An indictment for sure, but probably not a partisan one in this instance. In publicizing the incident, Southerland pleaded to the Democratic Legislative Campaign, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Byron Donalds, and even former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (yeah, good luck getting any mileage there, since Cuomo doesn't have such a great history when it comes to sexual impropriety). 

Yikes. Not the person you want to be compared to ... ever. 

Maybe Lopez just has a different definition of 'Girlboss,' if you know what we mean. 

Lopez has about the same amount of discretion as Susannah Gibson. And remember that Gibson ALMOST GOT ELECTED in 2023 in Virginia. 

Not only that but every single case that came before her needs to be reviewed from the time she became a judge in 2021. Not to mention all the cases she worked in in her 20-year career before then. 

Is there ANY vetting going on in New York? Available evidence says no. 

BWAAAAHAHAHAHA. At least Lopez seems to be able to 'define' a woman, at least based on her, umm, social media activity. 

Same, Clint. Same. 

We'll have to wait and see what kind of disciplinary action Lopez may face, but it's clear that they ACT as though they believe they are above the law, not to mention any semblance of ethics.

The only way to get them to stop is to prove them wrong. What better way to start than with Judge Cynthia Lopez?

***

