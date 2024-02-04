What the WHAT? NY Family Court Judge Caught Up in Bizarre Swinger App Scandal

We see and hear about some crazy stuff on Twitter every day, folks. We're sure some of the stories we share with you have you shaking your head, facepalming, or even just throwing up your hands and shouting, 'OK, that's it. I'm out.'

Advertisement

So, when we tell you that this story is certifiably bat-poop insane, well, we know whereof we speak.

All we can really ask is: 'What in the actual hell is going on in the Bronx?'

Buckle up ... here we go.

This is insane.



A Bronx family court judge allegedly tried hooking up on a swinger app with a mom whose custody case she was hearing.



47-year-old Judge Cynthia Lopez reached out to Sydney Southerland on the 3Fun app.



Southerland, who's trying to get her kids back, shot back… pic.twitter.com/UckZkRUWVI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2024

The full tweet from Collin Rugg is long but worth reading in its entirety.

This is insane.



A Bronx family court judge allegedly tried hooking up on a swinger app with a mom whose custody case she was hearing.



47-year-old Judge Cynthia Lopez reached out to Sydney Southerland on the 3Fun app.



Southerland, who's trying to get her kids back, shot back and said: 'B*tch, you know who the f**k I am.'



The public profile claims Lopez is bis*xual and has a male partner named 'Ant.'



'We love thick girls just as much as we love petite girls! At the end of the day it’s all about personality. Guys at the most should be stocky and I the female, prefer males to be somewhat endowed,' the profile read.



'POV: you’re currently going to family court and the judge who acts like she hates you, inboxes you on a swingers dating app… a week before the next court date,' Southerland said on TikTok.



Lopez has since announced her recusal from the case.



The lovely 'justice' system for you.

As a follow-up, Rugg posted the TikTok from Southerland:

Here is the TikTok:https://t.co/vGf17NHUBr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2024

We're not really sure where to even BEGIN with this one.

For those who do not know, '3Fun' is a dating app for people who want to have a 'throuple' encounter (we Google these things so you don't have to). And a 'throuple' is ... nope, you can figure that one out for yourselves (there is only so much we are willing to Google).

We're not sure why Southerland was on 3Fun in the first place, but that's her business. For that matter, it's Lopez's business if she and 'Ant' want to be there too, but somehow, this seems ... less than appropriate for a family court judge.

But reaching out to hook up with a woman whose custody case is before you in court? The words 'expulsion' and 'disbarment' come to mind. Even worse, according to The Daily Caller, Southerland has alleged that the reason her custody case has been so extended was that Lopez has taken a, ahem, 'personal' interest in her.

Lopez has recused herself from the case (Gee, ya think?) but this certainly warrants a long, hard look at Lopez and her ability to remain a judge or even a lawyer.

This is insane. These are the judges we are now placing people’s lives into? #CynthiaLopez should never again be allowed to judge a damn thing. https://t.co/08SPtKBxGh — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) February 3, 2024

Advertisement

We have to remember that these are just allegations from Southerland, but given that she has the receipts and given Lopez's recusal, we're pretty inclined to believe them.

Yeah. We get that reaction. When this story first came across our timeline, we had nonthin' either.

These are the people judging us. Deciding our lives. https://t.co/aLYAorEdio — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 3, 2024

Southerland has claimed that her custody case does not involve anything of a sexual nature, but was a case of mistaken identity.

There’s nothing pertaining to anything sexual in my case. If you read the full story, I got this ACS case because the NYPD / SWAT TEAM KICKED IN THE WRONG DOOR. Broke my husbands arms and placed my children into a ACS holding building. I actually shouldn’t be in family court love — Sidney Southerland (@TheSidneyEffect) February 4, 2024

Even Elon Musk was a bit taken aback by the incident.

What a tangled web! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

It certainly reads like a late-night movie on Cinemax, doesn't it?

This basically helps indict the New York judicial system. They’re all corrupt partisan hacks. https://t.co/JQ6Z2NXfbV — Neanderthal Warrior (@NeanderthalWar2) February 4, 2024

An indictment for sure, but probably not a partisan one in this instance. In publicizing the incident, Southerland pleaded to the Democratic Legislative Campaign, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Byron Donalds, and even former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (yeah, good luck getting any mileage there, since Cuomo doesn't have such a great history when it comes to sexual impropriety).

Advertisement

Yikes. Not the person you want to be compared to ... ever.

Maybe Lopez just has a different definition of 'Girlboss,' if you know what we mean.

I’m starting to think that Escape from New York wasn’t a sci-fi movie… it was a preview of the future. https://t.co/9wTLuYV05s pic.twitter.com/fPcCvmMe54 — Julie Driscoll (@DaBear53) February 4, 2024

Unreal! I mean, not to kink shame, but the judge needs more discretion. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 4, 2024

Lopez has about the same amount of discretion as Susannah Gibson. And remember that Gibson ALMOST GOT ELECTED in 2023 in Virginia.

● #US 🇺🇲 : #NY #Judicial System need a clear out ... Judges stripped down to her underwear cannot be taken serious ... Bronx Family Court Judge recuse herself! should be sacked after crossing every line of ethics & unprofessionalism https://t.co/eTbHlUkeCK — ec●politics (@ecJulie) February 4, 2024

She should be removed from the bench for even attempting to exploit her position as a judge.



Recusal isn’t enough. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 3, 2024

Not only that but every single case that came before her needs to be reviewed from the time she became a judge in 2021. Not to mention all the cases she worked in in her 20-year career before then.

Advertisement

The only thing we need to know about this judge is she has a partner named Ant. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) February 3, 2024

Is there ANY vetting going on in New York? Available evidence says no.

Next Supreme Court nominee just dropped https://t.co/NnKWO51ioT — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@chrissiemayrsb1) February 4, 2024

BWAAAAHAHAHAHA. At least Lopez seems to be able to 'define' a woman, at least based on her, umm, social media activity.

All of "Family Court" is a cesspool. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Abuse, trafficking, financial abuse, cronyism, molestations, medical abuse, and even murders. Victims get dragged into "Family Court" to be punished for speaking the truth and/or leaving dangerous abusers. — A (@Abolitioni3t) February 3, 2024

The entire judicial system is overran with immoral people judging the common man. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) February 3, 2024

Same, Clint. Same.

How is she not fired for this? Democrat judges can hit on people whose cases they are in charge of and have no consequences for their actions. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 3, 2024

We'll have to wait and see what kind of disciplinary action Lopez may face, but it's clear that they ACT as though they believe they are above the law, not to mention any semblance of ethics.

Advertisement

The only way to get them to stop is to prove them wrong. What better way to start than with Judge Cynthia Lopez?

***