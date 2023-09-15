Hey DEMS, about that pee tape? --> VA Dem Susanna Gibson's story just got worse ... if that's possible

BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 15, 2023
Susanna Gibson's Instagram account/Fair Use

You guys, the story about Susanna Gibson, the 'hot wife' who streamed herself having sex with her husband for people who purchased 'tokens' to watch online, just keeps getting worse. It's so bad even some Democrats are trying to distance themselves from her already ... and now we're hearing about a pee tape.

Ahem.

And we all know how much Democrats care about pee tapes.

Sorry, we just couldn't help ourselves.

Just wait.

The Daily Wire detailed it a bit more ... note, this is super adult:

Susanna Gibson, who is running for a seat in the narrowly divided Virginia statehouse, was as recently as last year posting as “HotWifeExperience” on the website Chaturbate, where men could pay tokens to get her to perform specific sex acts. In one video recorded shortly after she launched her campaign last year, she told her husband, “I’ll let you f— me in the a– doggy style in a private room if someone wants to pay. That’s the deal.”

In another video, she appears to say that for the right price, viewers could watch her urinate. “Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens,” she said. “Again, I’m raising money for a good cause.”

"I like being choked. I like being hit. I do,' she said in one video posted exactly a year ago, on September 11, 2022.

We officially got nothin'.

Right? 

Tell us more about how decency is on the ballot, Democrats.

***

Tags: DEMOCRAT VIRGINIA

