Dem Rep Says Congress Can't Say It's 'Only' Concerned About Christian Persecution
New York Times Employees Have a Sad Over 'Transphobic' Piece the Paper Published
Daily Beast Columnist Says James Lankford Is in a 'Lose-Lose' Proposition Over 'Restrictiv...
MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the...
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James...
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
We're Sorry, WHAT?? British AI Firm To Suppress Speech They Deem 'Misinformation' Ahead...
Zero Students Pass Math Proficiency Test at 53 Illinois Public Schools
Kamala Harris Goes Full Roe-Bot Implying Biden Can Override SCOTUS
Vote to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Fails, 214-216
'Stop Trying to Control Everything, Fauxcahontas.' Elizabeth Warren Vows to Protect Snack...
He Sees Dead People: Ahead of State Primary, Biden Tells Vegas Crowd He...

Trans TikTok Star Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Offenses

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 06, 2024

This story will upset all of the trans men and women out there who've been accused of being "groomers." There's no reason to think that a transgender person would be any more likely to be a pedophile than anyone else — except when they are.

Advertisement

This story comes out of Australia and involves a TikTok "star" who has pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges.

The Daily Mail reports:

A TikTok star amassed thousands of followers claiming to be a 'proud trans woman' - but she was really a paedophile using her new identity as a 'mask', her victims have told a court.

Rachel Queen Burton, 44, repeatedly abused two children before stalking their family and driving them to homelessness, the District Court in Adelaide heard.

Burton then 'donned a mask', her victims say, and transitioned to life as a woman. 

She pleaded guilty to aggravated counts of producing and possessing child exploitation material, gross indecency and indecent assault. 

'You are a gross, phony, self-indulgent thing who has cheated my children out of so much, and took it away from them without care,' the mother read out. 

'In your online rants, you showed no remorse for your bad behaviour, all while knowing what you had done… getting an audience for your false life was far more important.

You can wear any mask you like, but the truth is out and everybody knows who you really are, finally.'

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They'll probably send "her" to a women's prison if there's any time served at all.

Advertisement

We just wrote Monday about "Tiara's Law," which would allow felons to change their names from prison to match their gender identity.

Are all trans people child predators? Of course not. But some of them are.

"Her TikTok bio described her as 'a proud Trans Woman living my best life with no regrets.'"

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: AUSTRALIA CHILD ABUSE PEDOPHILIA TRANSGENDER TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won
Aaron Walker
New York Times Employees Have a Sad Over 'Transphobic' Piece the Paper Published
Brett T.
Dem Rep Says Congress Can't Say It's 'Only' Concerned About Christian Persecution
Brett T.
Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the Website We Love to Mock
Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson Explains Why He Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
Aaron Walker
Elon Musk Leaks Disney's Inclusion Standards
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Loses in D.C. Circuit, But Prof. Turley Explains Why He Might Have Already Won Aaron Walker
Advertisement