Trans TikTok Star Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Offenses

This story will upset all of the trans men and women out there who've been accused of being "groomers." There's no reason to think that a transgender person would be any more likely to be a pedophile than anyone else — except when they are.

Advertisement

This story comes out of Australia and involves a TikTok "star" who has pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges.

Transgender TikTok star Rachel Queen Burton has pleaded guilty to child sex offences. When he was a man, he abused two children and later transitioned into a "woman". pic.twitter.com/9XiQOwubdn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2024

The Daily Mail reports:

A TikTok star amassed thousands of followers claiming to be a 'proud trans woman' - but she was really a paedophile using her new identity as a 'mask', her victims have told a court. Rachel Queen Burton, 44, repeatedly abused two children before stalking their family and driving them to homelessness, the District Court in Adelaide heard. Burton then 'donned a mask', her victims say, and transitioned to life as a woman. She pleaded guilty to aggravated counts of producing and possessing child exploitation material, gross indecency and indecent assault. … 'You are a gross, phony, self-indulgent thing who has cheated my children out of so much, and took it away from them without care,' the mother read out. 'In your online rants, you showed no remorse for your bad behaviour, all while knowing what you had done… getting an audience for your false life was far more important. You can wear any mask you like, but the truth is out and everybody knows who you really are, finally.'

If evil people are given a moral cloak that cannot be questioned, they are certain to wear it.



This is not to say that all transgender people are bad – that would be false – but rather that they should be no more above questioning than anyone else. https://t.co/0K243Sj8Yj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

They basically canceled JK Rowling for suggesting that men shouldn’t be allowed in women’s shelters. Insane, right? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2024

It’s always the things you’re not allowed to question that should be questioned most. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 6, 2024

People with gender dysphoria are defined as having a mental illness.



They also have a higher propensity for violence and for abusing children.



We can’t ignore those realities if we want to do our best to keep children safe. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2024

My last account got banned on Twitter by saying something similar — Bob Dobilina (@paintsmithUSA) February 6, 2024

A pedophile. To man’s jail. He’ll have a good experience there. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 6, 2024

They'll probably send "her" to a women's prison if there's any time served at all.

He transitioned so he can now rape women in prison. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) February 6, 2024

Oh wow, that thing I’m told never happens seems to have happened again — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

They change their "sex" & name to avoid these charges showing on future background checks, pretty obvious to me... — Flurreiyal Trinity World (@flurreiy) February 6, 2024

We just wrote Monday about "Tiara's Law," which would allow felons to change their names from prison to match their gender identity.

"When he was a man"? No, he's still a man, just wearing woman-face. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 6, 2024

Prison will show him the laws of nature. — Tim (@Fat__Elvis) February 6, 2024

Are all trans people child predators? Of course not. But some of them are.

"Her TikTok bio described her as 'a proud Trans Woman living my best life with no regrets.'"

***