Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 05, 2024
I've seen an uptick in male criminals deciding that they're transgender during their trials, insisting on being called by their new names and pronouns, and eventually looking to be sent to a women's prison.

Last year, during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Attorney General Merrick Garland, "When it comes to federal prisons, are you aware that 1,200 prisoners are requesting to be sent from a male prison to a female prison?" Garland hadn't heard that, but when asked if that could be a threat to female prisoners, Garland said, "Every person in prison has to be dealt with dignity and respect."

Libs of TikTok has a post on "Tiara's Law," which would allow convicted felons in prison to more easily change their names to align with their new gender identity.

Referring to them by the names they were arrested under would be deadnaming, which is a horrible thing.

9 News reports:

"We realized that this is something that has to happen, not just for me, but there are hundreds and hundreds of other transgender people in the same situation," said Tiara Kelley, a trans woman living in Colorado. She said she was convicted of a felony while living in Florida.

"So in Florida, when you have three of a similar charge, whether they’re misdemeanors, and they’re three of a similar charge, they become a felony charge, so that’s where my felony came from, was from being a sex worker and having three different charges for that," she said.

Kelley said that her felony conviction changed her world. As she began her gender affirming care, a piece of her past always remained: her legal name. She said it is a name she no longer identifies with and shudders when she hears it.

"Every single time, and it's horrible. I hate it. I absolutely hate it," she said. "I don’t recognize that person. I don’t recognize that name, and there’s something that happens within my gut when I hear that name. It’s almost like a punch in the face."

We wish we knew Tiara's real name so we could use it.

"Tiara's Law." That's what they're concerned about in Colorado?

