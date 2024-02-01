Sounds Kinda' Dictator-y: Biden (or Maybe His Intern) Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court

SHOCKING: Study Reveals Stunningly High Incidence of Personality Disorders in Transgenders
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We've heard a lot of clamor from the leftists and the media (we know, they're the same picture about the THREAT TO DEMOCRACY happening in Texas, as Governor Abbott continues to do everything he can to protect the border and stop the daily invasion happening there. 

'HE'S DEFYING THE SUPREME COURT. RRREEEEEEE.'

Except, Abbott is NOT, in fact, defying the Supreme Court, which simply allowed federal agents to cut down razor wire, which had previously been blocked by a lower court. SCOTUS never ruled about what Abbott could and could not do (probably because the justices have read the Constitution, unlike most Democrats). 

Meanwhile, here is Joe Biden on Twitter (or probably his intern, since Biden has no idea how to use Twitter ... or tie his own shoes), publicly bragging about openly defying SCOTUS. Back in June, the court ruled -- very clearly -- that Biden could NOT forgive $20K in student debt. But he's doing it anyway. 

Funny how the only thing we hear coming from the left after this tweet is ... crickets. 

Sane people, on the other hand, had a BIG problem with the tweet. 

You know the old saying: 'If it weren't for double standards, the left would have no standards at all. 

'Good Democrats,' yes. All five of them remaining in America. 

But it would be hilarious if John Fetterman came out and said, 'WTF??' It would go along with his new 'not a completely insane person' personality that the left hates him for. We'll keep an eye out for that. 

To be perfectly fair, Biden has no idea what he is saying most of the time. But it's a good question for the Democrats who are truly in charge. Anyone got Barack Obama's phone number? 

Once again, the Biden regime is EVERYTHING the left tried to tell us the Trump administration would be (or will be). 

Rules for Radicals 101. 

You know who else destroyed democracy to 'save democracy'? Basically every Communist government in history. 

As many conservatives point out, as much as we love the Constitution, at the end of the day, it is just a piece of paper. If an entire political party, along with nearly the entirety of the media decide that they can ignore the Constitution completely, then they can do so. And it will only stop if they are held accountable. So far, we're not seeing many signs that they will be. 

Of course, there's another way that it stops, but we're really not itching for another Civil War, no matter how much people talk or joke about it on Twitter. 

If we didn't laugh at the irony, we would cry. 

And this is the truth that Biden or Democrats will never admit while they are trying to buy votes. There is NO SUCH THING as 'forgiving' student debt. They are simply transferring that debt over to other people to have to pay. People who already paid their own student loans and people who never went to college in the first place. In other words, responsible people. 

But Biden does not care about those Americans. The administration is dead set on creating a government-dependent class, totally beholden to the federal government for everything. That doesn't sound like a 'democracy' to us.

At this point, we'd be way better off with President Elmo

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
