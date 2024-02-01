Sounds Kinda' Dictator-y: Biden (or Maybe His Intern) Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court

We've heard a lot of clamor from the leftists and the media (we know, they're the same picture about the THREAT TO DEMOCRACY happening in Texas, as Governor Abbott continues to do everything he can to protect the border and stop the daily invasion happening there.

'HE'S DEFYING THE SUPREME COURT. RRREEEEEEE.'

Except, Abbott is NOT, in fact, defying the Supreme Court, which simply allowed federal agents to cut down razor wire, which had previously been blocked by a lower court. SCOTUS never ruled about what Abbott could and could not do (probably because the justices have read the Constitution, unlike most Democrats).

Meanwhile, here is Joe Biden on Twitter (or probably his intern, since Biden has no idea how to use Twitter ... or tie his own shoes), publicly bragging about openly defying SCOTUS. Back in June, the court ruled -- very clearly -- that Biden could NOT forgive $20K in student debt. But he's doing it anyway.

I promised to ease student debt for millions of folks. The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me.



I found another way to help more than 3.7 million people—teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters—with over $130 billion in relief. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 31, 2024

Funny how the only thing we hear coming from the left after this tweet is ... crickets.

Sane people, on the other hand, had a BIG problem with the tweet.

Imagine bragging about this. This Regime is vile. https://t.co/1fhTnM0Bqq — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 31, 2024

Ah, yes. Right. This is the good kind of authoritarianism. https://t.co/g4hFBPmSHH — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 31, 2024

And the Left is falsely screaming about Texas "violating SCOTUS ruling" https://t.co/Wg222sKNRj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 31, 2024

You know the old saying: 'If it weren't for double standards, the left would have no standards at all.

"The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me."



A direct attack on our institutions and our democracy. Time for good Democrats to stand up to this. https://t.co/qY8997PwSO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 31, 2024

'Good Democrats,' yes. All five of them remaining in America.

But it would be hilarious if John Fetterman came out and said, 'WTF??' It would go along with his new 'not a completely insane person' personality that the left hates him for. We'll keep an eye out for that.

The Biden Regime can make us pay the student loans for millions of people with the stroke of a pen and against the Supreme Court ....

but, he claims he can't close the border with existing laws on the books??? https://t.co/NNiff5ncDD — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) February 1, 2024

To be perfectly fair, Biden has no idea what he is saying most of the time. But it's a good question for the Democrats who are truly in charge. Anyone got Barack Obama's phone number?

President bragging he won’t obey laws. No wonder we’re becoming a criminal nation. https://t.co/k6neWAVWSa — Márta Lisle (@UrUnpaidPundit) January 31, 2024

Once again, the Biden regime is EVERYTHING the left tried to tell us the Trump administration would be (or will be).

Rules for Radicals 101.

LAWLESS: The Democrats continue to undermine the pillars of our democracy. Biden ignores the ruling of the courts, he ignores the laws passed by Congress, and he even ignores the policies and regulations of the executive. To save democracy the Democrats are destroying it. https://t.co/cSCmH8jVwM — @amuse (@amuse) January 31, 2024

You know who else destroyed democracy to 'save democracy'? Basically every Communist government in history.

Joe Biden just openly admitted student loan debt cancellation is unconstitutional.



He’s now circumventing the SCOTUS ruling to illegally make us pay for deadbeat students. https://t.co/cFillRmbWS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2024

"The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me."



Nothing like admitting that you're doing something unconstitutional. https://t.co/HCxyNEnbSX — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 31, 2024

Admitting that the Constitution doesn't stop you from doing something is the least surprising thing ever. https://t.co/TZXaz0HDIM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 31, 2024

As many conservatives point out, as much as we love the Constitution, at the end of the day, it is just a piece of paper. If an entire political party, along with nearly the entirety of the media decide that they can ignore the Constitution completely, then they can do so. And it will only stop if they are held accountable. So far, we're not seeing many signs that they will be.

Of course, there's another way that it stops, but we're really not itching for another Civil War, no matter how much people talk or joke about it on Twitter.

If we didn't laugh at the irony, we would cry.

"Forgiving" debt in defiance of SCOTUS.



Sounds like something a dictator would do.. https://t.co/efd0XMKfwp — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 31, 2024

By putting the burden on the rest of the country??? Whenever you CANCEL student debt, you're just transferring that over to the rest of us. Why not cancel medical debt? Or forgive people's mortgages?? — Eric the Red (@lodog1974) January 31, 2024

And this is the truth that Biden or Democrats will never admit while they are trying to buy votes. There is NO SUCH THING as 'forgiving' student debt. They are simply transferring that debt over to other people to have to pay. People who already paid their own student loans and people who never went to college in the first place. In other words, responsible people.

But Biden does not care about those Americans. The administration is dead set on creating a government-dependent class, totally beholden to the federal government for everything. That doesn't sound like a 'democracy' to us.

At this point, we'd be way better off with President Elmo.

