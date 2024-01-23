Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to...
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Canadian Federal Court Rules Justin Trudeau Broke the Law in Implementing 'Emergencies Act...
The Adventures of Governor Gretchen and the Talking Potato
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not...
Los Angeles Times Employees Beginning to Be Laid Off
Hamas Rejects Offer of Two-Month Ceasefire in Exchange for All Hostages
'You Mean He Might Start Acting Like Biden!' Maddow Goes Off the Deep...
X CEO Linda Yaccarino's Comments About Combatting Hate Speech Sets Off SERIOUS Red...
Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's...
What Do Joy Reid, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Kamala Harris Have in Common?
Councilman Josh McBroom Telling Rich, White Lefties to Put Up or Shut Up...

Gov. Greg Abbott Reports the Texas National Guard Continues to Hold the Line

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 23, 2024
@Greg_AbottTX / Twitter

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 that the Biden administration can remove the physical barriers that Texas has put up to dissuade illegals from crossing into the state. Last October, a federal judge banned the Biden administration from cutting the razor wire fencing that had been put up. As early as late last week, Abbott said he'd "immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings and install more razor wire." As we reported on January 13, Abbott had the Texas National Guard seize control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, a popular crossing spot, and denied entry to the park to the U.S. Border Patrol, who Abbott said "perpetuate illegal crossings." 

Advertisement

On Tuesday, following the Supreme Court decision, Abbott took to X to announce that the Texas National Guard continued to hold the line in Eagle Pass.

Unlike the president, Elon Musk has actually visited Eagle Pass to see for himself what's going on.

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Border Patrol Union has tweeted that it supports Abbott's actions.

Biden hasn't let the Supreme Court stop him from canceling student debt, so we guess it's a free-for-all.

And every attempt by Texas to secure its border has been met with a lawsuit from the Biden administration. Convince us that this invasion isn't intentional.

We'll see how quickly the Biden administration gets to work taking down all the razor-wire fencing that is dissuading illegal immigrants from crossing into Texas.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GREG ABBOTT JOE BIDEN NATIONAL GUARD SUPREME COURT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'
Coucy
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Brett T.
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
Twitchy Staff
John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to 'Trump's in Trouble'
Brett T.
Canadian Federal Court Rules Justin Trudeau Broke the Law in Implementing 'Emergencies Act' for Covid
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece Brett T.
Advertisement