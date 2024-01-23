Gov. Greg Abbott Reports the Texas National Guard Continues to Hold the Line

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 that the Biden administration can remove the physical barriers that Texas has put up to dissuade illegals from crossing into the state. Last October, a federal judge banned the Biden administration from cutting the razor wire fencing that had been put up. As early as late last week, Abbott said he'd "immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings and install more razor wire." As we reported on January 13, Abbott had the Texas National Guard seize control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, a popular crossing spot, and denied entry to the park to the U.S. Border Patrol, who Abbott said "perpetuate illegal crossings."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, following the Supreme Court decision, Abbott took to X to announce that the Texas National Guard continued to hold the line in Eagle Pass.

The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass.



Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/0IhF7x9b8X — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2024

Good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2024

Unlike the president, Elon Musk has actually visited Eagle Pass to see for himself what's going on.

God Bless Texas. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 23, 2024

Things are about to get wild. pic.twitter.com/13RTN1u5x2 — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) January 23, 2024

There are thousands of veterans & retired law enforcement in Texas who would gladly step up and volunteer to defend our border. All you have to do is ask, and deputize us. — SailorGal (@TexasSailorGal) January 23, 2024

Thank you from all freedom loving Americans who understand that this is an invasion. Hold the line 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 BlkLilHart (@BlkLilHart) January 23, 2024

Texas is not backing down. It's not like the Biden admin can do anything about it, anyway. What are they going to do, order the CBP to open fire on Texas National Guard troops? https://t.co/WDPWESTujs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 23, 2024

The Border Patrol Union has tweeted that it supports Abbott's actions.

That is some determination to keep their border closed. More power to them. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) January 23, 2024

Texas should ignore the Biden administration just as they ignore federal law.



Someone has to protect the border.



Well done, Texas. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) January 23, 2024

Biden hasn't let the Supreme Court stop him from canceling student debt, so we guess it's a free-for-all.

Texas has become the bottleneck for illegal immigration and, it seems, the only American state prepared to defend American citizens from being swamped with people even 'sanctuary cities' don't want. Why is Texas forced into this position? — Sue Evison (@SuEvison) January 23, 2024

And every attempt by Texas to secure its border has been met with a lawsuit from the Biden administration. Convince us that this invasion isn't intentional.

Although the State run media will report differently, 90% of Americans are behind you and want secure borders. — Webby 🇺🇸 (@webby_posse) January 23, 2024

We'll see how quickly the Biden administration gets to work taking down all the razor-wire fencing that is dissuading illegal immigrants from crossing into Texas.

Advertisement

***