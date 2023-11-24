Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America

This month, disturbing manifestos from mass shooters have finally been released to the public. Parts of the Nashville shooter's manifesto were leaked on Nov. 6, showing that she wanted to kill 'crackers.' Then, on Thanksgiving Day, the manifesto of the man who shot up a bank in Louisville also became public. In that manifesto, the shooter admitted to targeting 'upper-class white people' to spur more gun control in the United States.

It's pretty obvious why authorities didn't want us to see those documents. They fly in the face of the narrative that so-called 'white supremacy' is a real danger in America. Not only is there no evidence for this, but the evidence we do have suggests the complete opposite. But it begs the question: What, exactly, IS going on in America?

This is where Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey comes in. McKelvey is known for his detailed threads in which he brings receipt after receipt to show how the narratives being sold do not reflect reality. Previous threads have drawn the connections between Marxism and antisemitism, the money connection behind the left's support of Hamas, and the truth about Jordan Neely and Daniel Penny.

On Thanksgiving Day, McKelvey turned his sights to racism, and who is really being targeted in America.

This is an epic (and nearly endless) thread, so we can't hope to capture it all here, but we'll try to showcase some of the themes that McKelvey demonstrates. If you have time, you should go read -- and bookmark -- the entire thing.

He starts by showing the motives of some mass shooters ... in their own words.

This knife wielding gang specifically targeted “white people.” pic.twitter.com/1yd5nd1ghA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

The Louisville bank shooter, Connor Sturgeon, specifically targeted “rich white people.” pic.twitter.com/YlDoEfecMc — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

Kori Ali Muhammad wanted to “kill as many white people as possible.” He was only able to kill four. pic.twitter.com/7hejbF3kCs — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

He lists many other killers as well, including Micah Johnson, Ronald Taylor, and Jayvon Hatchett, all of whom stated that they wanted to kill white people.

This is scary, but where does this white hatred come from? That is McKelvey's next target. And you won't be surprised at what he found.

It seems that racist rhetoric is driving leftists to kill white people, but where is it coming from? Leftist “intellectuals,” who seem to fantasize about killing white people and indoctrinate young minds with racial hatred. pic.twitter.com/ngiI3LLuE9 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

During a lecture at the Yale School of Medicine, Aruna Khilanani, a trained psychiatrist, said that she "had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any White person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless… pic.twitter.com/rJ1yaaKuqI — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

Other academics McKelvey quotes include:

Texas A&M professor Thomas Curry, who told his students, 'In order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people might have to die.'

NC State professor Kamau Kambon, who said the solution to many of the problems faced by black people is the 'extermination of white people off the face of the planet.'

UC Irvine professor Mark LeVine, who urged that we need to 'abolish whiteness.'

Duquesne professor Derek Hook, who said, 'White people should commit suicide as an ethical act.'

Harvard professor Noel Ignatiev, who said that 'abolishing the white race' is 'so desirable' that some may find it hard to believe that anyone would oppose it.

The real problem in America seems to be that there is an epidemic of hate for white people in academia. A hatred that is taught to young students by woke professors.

McKelvey then talks about the trap of pointing this out.

Of course, if you bring up anything that has been detailed in this thread, you will be accused of having “white fragility.” In fact, white fragility prevents white people of understanding that they are racists, no matter what, and should be open to marginalization and even… pic.twitter.com/cDrXovdvxe — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

There can be no other viewpoint other than theirs. They are right. Period. This is how they justify their violence and view themselves as being freedom fighters. They idolize those who stepped forward to bring about change using violence. Che Guevara, Stalin, Mao, and recently,… — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

Clever, isn't it? If you are white, you are the enemy. If you mention how many people are saying those words out loud, it is just further proof of your racism and justification for your hate. This is the essence of critical race theory and 'anti-racism.'

Of course, as an ardent anti-Marxist, McKelvey also lays out the ties between critical race theory, white hatred, and the writings of Karl Marx. Again, as with everything else in the thread, he is not making unfounded assertions, he is showing how the left is making this argument themselves.

Given that all of these leftist professors are calling for the elimination of white people, you know that there has to be some Marxism in there, right?



Hitler viewed Jews as being “capitalism incarnate.” Killing Jews would result in the elimination of capitalism, which would… pic.twitter.com/Vvr87OON2e — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

This is an excellent piece that details the intimate relationship between Marxism and critical race theory. https://t.co/m6R6VuK0sv — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, as universities sow racism and hate, corporate America just goes along with it all.

While calls for killing white people are reverberating across the country, which is resulting actually fatalities, corporate leaders are instructing their employees to “decenter whiteness in the workplace.” pic.twitter.com/cwGaa7ywUU — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

And politicians are not excluded, obviously. McKelvey points his finger directly at their inaction while offering a dire prediction:

It seems the only thing that will stop this (maybe) is the killing of many, many more white people. Maybe then someone would take notice of what is actually happening, but I highly doubt it. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 23, 2023

We've placed some of the tweets in the thread out of order in this article to group certain themes together. But we did not alter any of them and the receipts show the hatred in the exact words of the people propagating it or acting out on it.

As we mentioned at the outset, read the entire thread. It is damning of nearly every institution in America. There is a poison infecting these institutions and it sure as heck is not 'white supremacy.' It is the exact opposite, and it is terrifying.

