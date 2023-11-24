Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is...
We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus,...
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'
Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it...
Miranda Devine Notices a Name Missing From Take in NY Times on Toxic...
Rules For Thee, Not For Me: Twitter Notices Hypocritical Kamala Harris Has A...
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
The Atlantic Comes to Biden's Rescue and Explains Why 'Americans Hate a Good...
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working...
Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL...
BREAKING: 13 Israeli Hostages Released to the Red Cross
What We're Watching Happen to Eric Adams in Real-Time Sure Looks like Dems...

Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on November 24, 2023
Meme screenshot

This month, disturbing manifestos from mass shooters have finally been released to the public. Parts of the Nashville shooter's manifesto were leaked on Nov. 6, showing that she wanted to kill 'crackers.' Then, on Thanksgiving Day, the manifesto of the man who shot up a bank in Louisville also became public. In that manifesto, the shooter admitted to targeting 'upper-class white people' to spur more gun control in the United States. 

Advertisement

It's pretty obvious why authorities didn't want us to see those documents. They fly in the face of the narrative that so-called 'white supremacy' is a real danger in America. Not only is there no evidence for this, but the evidence we do have suggests the complete opposite. But it begs the question: What, exactly, IS going on in America?

This is where Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey comes in. McKelvey is known for his detailed threads in which he brings receipt after receipt to show how the narratives being sold do not reflect reality. Previous threads have drawn the connections between Marxism and antisemitism, the money connection behind the left's support of Hamas, and the truth about Jordan Neely and Daniel Penny

On Thanksgiving Day, McKelvey turned his sights to racism, and who is really being targeted in America. 

This is an epic (and nearly endless) thread, so we can't hope to capture it all here, but we'll try to showcase some of the themes that McKelvey demonstrates. If you have time, you should go read -- and bookmark -- the entire thing.

He starts by showing the motives of some mass shooters ... in their own words. 

Recommended

Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He lists many other killers as well, including Micah Johnson, Ronald Taylor, and Jayvon Hatchett, all of whom stated that they wanted to kill white people. 

This is scary, but where does this white hatred come from? That is McKelvey's next target. And you won't be surprised at what he found.

Other academics McKelvey quotes include: 

  • Texas A&M professor Thomas Curry, who told his students, 'In order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people might have to die.'
  • NC State professor Kamau Kambon, who said the solution to many of the problems faced by black people is the 'extermination of white people off the face of the planet.'
  • UC Irvine professor Mark LeVine, who urged that we need to 'abolish whiteness.'
  • Duquesne professor Derek Hook, who said, 'White people should commit suicide as an ethical act.'
  • Harvard professor Noel Ignatiev, who said that 'abolishing the white race' is 'so desirable' that some may find it hard to believe that anyone would oppose it.
Advertisement

The real problem in America seems to be that there is an epidemic of hate for white people in academia. A hatred that is taught to young students by woke professors. 

McKelvey then talks about the trap of pointing this out. 

Clever, isn't it? If you are white, you are the enemy. If you mention how many people are saying those words out loud, it is just further proof of your racism and justification for your hate. This is the essence of critical race theory and 'anti-racism.'

Of course, as an ardent anti-Marxist, McKelvey also lays out the ties between critical race theory, white hatred, and the writings of Karl Marx. Again, as with everything else in the thread, he is not making unfounded assertions, he is showing how the left is making this argument themselves. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as universities sow racism and hate, corporate America just goes along with it all. 

And politicians are not excluded, obviously. McKelvey points his finger directly at their inaction while offering a dire prediction: 

We've placed some of the tweets in the thread out of order in this article to group certain themes together. But we did not alter any of them and the receipts show the hatred in the exact words of the people propagating it or acting out on it. 

Advertisement

As we mentioned at the outset, read the entire thread. It is damning of nearly every institution in America. There is a poison infecting these institutions and it sure as heck is not 'white supremacy.' It is the exact opposite, and it is terrifying.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.


Tags: LEFTISTS MASS SHOOTINGS RACISM RACISTS WHITE PEOPLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
Grateful Calvin
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is the Worst It's Ever Been'
Coucy
We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus, Pneumonia In Kids
Amy Curtis
A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'
Amy Curtis
Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it Does NOT Look Good
Coucy
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week Grateful Calvin
Advertisement