Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on October 31, 2023
Twitchy

Over the last few weeks, everyone (unfortunately) has become all too familiar with the Twitter account @StopAntisemites. Unfortunate simply because this account has been extremely busy, showing the world of all the antisemitism that has come out into the open after the Hamas terror attack on Israel. 

On Oct. 29 and 30, @StopAntisemites highlighted Kayla Goodwin, who recorded a video saying that she would not now nor would she ever condemn Hamas. @StopAntisemites then showed everyone some details about Goodwin, including a GoFundMe she started in 2022. 

Enter Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey, who is known for deep-dive threads on topics like how Communism destroyed a once beautiful Cuba. (McKelvey also likes to have fun with hilarious tweets about the damage that can be done with an AR-15, but that is another subject for another day.)

McKelvey noticed an interesting description on Goodwin's GoFundMe page, which he highlighted in the tweet below. 

Read that tweet from Marx. Now imagine it was written today at Harvard. Way too many students would sign on to it. 

Remind us again how the Nazis were 'right-wing'? LOL. It was never true and all you have to do is read the words of Nazis to see it. 

Well, would you look at that? 

Probably not too many people today remember Meinhof (think 'Baader-Meinhof Gang'), but we should. The Communist Red Army Faction was incredibly violent and exploited youth in very much the same fashion as Mao in his creation of China's Red Guard. 

For those who don't already know, if you click on that full tweet above, that quote is from none other than Benito Mussolini. Another (falsely) alleged 'right-winger.'

Marxism, Nazism, fascism, anti-capitalism, antisemitism ... they all fit together seamlessly, as history has shown. 

McKelvey then applies the parallels to what we are seeing today. 

'Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt.' Straight out of Saul Alinsky (though the concept long predates him).

Many people understand this, but not enough. More might realize it if they learned from the receipts of history, as McKelvey has.

As the saying goes, '...the more you know.'


***

