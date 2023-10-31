Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle

Over the last few weeks, everyone (unfortunately) has become all too familiar with the Twitter account @StopAntisemites. Unfortunate simply because this account has been extremely busy, showing the world of all the antisemitism that has come out into the open after the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

Advertisement

On Oct. 29 and 30, @StopAntisemites highlighted Kayla Goodwin, who recorded a video saying that she would not now nor would she ever condemn Hamas. @StopAntisemites then showed everyone some details about Goodwin, including a GoFundMe she started in 2022.

Enter Twitchy favorite Ian McKelvey, who is known for deep-dive threads on topics like how Communism destroyed a once beautiful Cuba. (McKelvey also likes to have fun with hilarious tweets about the damage that can be done with an AR-15, but that is another subject for another day.)

McKelvey noticed an interesting description on Goodwin's GoFundMe page, which he highlighted in the tweet below.

“Kayla sometimes known in our community as marxistcretin.”



Where did this self described Marxist learn to hate Jews? Karl Marx, of course. And why did Marx hate Jews? He considered them to be “capitalism incarnate.” https://t.co/hEhhJJjNhq pic.twitter.com/5licL5nmaP — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

Read that tweet from Marx. Now imagine it was written today at Harvard. Way too many students would sign on to it.

Who else spoke about Jews as Marx did? The Nazis. This is an excerpt from a speech given by Joseph Goebbels in 1933. pic.twitter.com/BJ2xj5GwlN — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

Remind us again how the Nazis were 'right-wing'? LOL. It was never true and all you have to do is read the words of Nazis to see it.

Is it just an anomaly that Goebbels and Marx sounded very similar to one another? Not really. Anti-Semitism runs very deep amongst leftists. I give you Ulrike Meinhof. pic.twitter.com/ZHxBe4u0jI — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

Well, would you look at that?

Probably not too many people today remember Meinhof (think 'Baader-Meinhof Gang'), but we should. The Communist Red Army Faction was incredibly violent and exploited youth in very much the same fashion as Mao in his creation of China's Red Guard.

“Antisemitism is really a hatred of capitalism.”



Let that sink in. It’s not the political right that calls for the destruction of capitalism. No. It’s leftists. The sand leftists that call right wingers “Nazis.” This is a lethal dose of irony. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

What about Hitler?



"If we are socialists, then we must definitely be anti-semites. And the opposite, in that case, is materialism and mammonism, which we seek to oppose. How, as a socialist, can you not be an anti-semite?" —Adolf Hitler



Sounds like today’s leftists, no? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

“But fascism is right wing!”



Let’s consult one of the most infamous fascists.



“It was inevitable that I should become a socialist, indeed a communist. I carried about a medallion with Marx’s head on it in my pocket. I think I regarded it as a sort of talisman… Marx had a… — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

For those who don't already know, if you click on that full tweet above, that quote is from none other than Benito Mussolini. Another (falsely) alleged 'right-winger.'

Marxism, Nazism, fascism, anti-capitalism, antisemitism ... they all fit together seamlessly, as history has shown.

McKelvey then applies the parallels to what we are seeing today.

Marxism is both anti-capitalist and anti-Jew. The demonstrations taking place around the globe right now, in opposition to Jews defending their own land, people, and religion, are being carried out by hardened leftists. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

These are the same leftists who will call you a “Nazi” if you don’t believe as they do. This is not due to a lack of self awareness. They know exactly what they are doing, and it’s called projection. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

'Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt.' Straight out of Saul Alinsky (though the concept long predates him).

Advertisement

These leftist-driven, anti-Jew demonstrations taking place around the world, simply because Israel DARES to defend itself, should prove once and for all that anti-Semitism fully belongs to the political left and anti-capitalist Nazism has nothing to do with the political right. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 31, 2023

Many people understand this, but not enough. More might realize it if they learned from the receipts of history, as McKelvey has.

As the saying goes, '...the more you know.'





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!