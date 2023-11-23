Louisville Mass Shooter Targeted 'Upper-Class White People' to Spur Gun Control

WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasur...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 23, 2023
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

This is interesting in light of the leaked pages of Audrey Hale's manifesto, in which she said she wanted to kill "little crackers" with all their privilege. As was the case in the wake of that deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee just two weeks earlier, the White House didn't even wait until the bodies were cold to start blaming Republicans for April's deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

We now have the manifesto of mass shooter Connor Sturgeon, who apparently targeted "upper-class white people" thinking somehow that that would help move along gun control legislation.

"This was far-left terrorism."

The Post Millennial reports:

The manifesto of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, 25, has been released by authorities. It reveals that he planned to kill "rich white people" to teach them a lesson about lax gun policies.

The next journal entry is dated April 4, the day Sturgeon purchased the firearm used to carry out the attack. This journal entry was centered around his plan to kill "rich white people" in order to teach them a lesson about the need for stricter gun laws.

"I have decided to make an impact," Sturgeon writes. "These people did not deserve to die, but because I was depressed and able to buy [guns], they are gone. Perhaps this is the impact for change — upper-class white people dying."

"This is intentional. There is nothing anyone could have done," he wrote, adding that "sickness wins."

That's no accident.

Or buy more guns.

President Joe Biden asked when Republicans in Congress would act to protect our communities after this "senseless act of gun violence." It wasn't senseless; the guy was on your side, Joe … he was just trying to speed things along.

To stop mass shootings, I'm going to commit a mass shooting. Brilliant.

Not shockingly, Sturgeon's journals also showed he was driven mentally ill by "climate disaster." Will anyone in the media refer to Sturgeon as a far-left terrorist?

***

