Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensues

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitchy

As the old saying goes, 'Every day, one person becomes the focus of Twitter. Your goal is to not be that person.' 

Well someone should have told the unhinged Arlington, Va., man who was filmed making a violent, expletive-filled rant at a Republican poll greeter, for ... well, apparently for no reason at all other than being a Republican and simply existing. (Oh, by the way, the man seems to have a history of being a deranged lunatic.)

We know you haven't forgotten him, but just as a reminder, here he was this morning: 

The man has been mocked all day on Twitter. Hopefully, he will face some questions from law enforcement too, since his behavior is a violation of Virginia voter intimidation laws. 

But then things got really hilarious, as Twitter/X started eating him in a series of hilarious quote tweets. We've highlighted a few of the best ones for your amusement. 

It started innocently enough with the age-old pizza argument: 

Then it took off from there. 

Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
Brett T.
Pink Floyd's schoolmaster has got nothing on this guy. 

Office Space, Fargo, and Star Wars ... we love good movie references. 

Nice callback. 

LOL. Ouch. Three times ouch.  

You have to admit, the resemblance is uncanny. 


He does look like he's had more than a few Big Macs in his day. 

He probably asks the Girl Scouts if they have their retail permit with them. 

This is the kind of guy who scrawls 'Black Lives Matter' or 'Protect Trans Kids' on his check ... after leaving a 5% tip. 

HA. Guaranteed. He is the embodiment of every leftist trope for the past several years.

Remember, he aligns with the 'party of science.'

Aaaaand, now we are officially dead. LOL. 

The moral of the story here, boys and girls, is don't be a violently deranged nutcase. Especially in public. Especially to a polite poll greeter who is just minding his own business. 

If you do that, you can rest assured ... Twitter will make you famous. 

***

Tags: ELECTION DAY FUNNY LEFTISTS RANT VIRGINIA

