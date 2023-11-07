Virginia Man Ranting at Republican Poll Greeter Gets The Twitter Treatment, Hilarity Ensues

As the old saying goes, 'Every day, one person becomes the focus of Twitter. Your goal is to not be that person.'

Well someone should have told the unhinged Arlington, Va., man who was filmed making a violent, expletive-filled rant at a Republican poll greeter, for ... well, apparently for no reason at all other than being a Republican and simply existing. (Oh, by the way, the man seems to have a history of being a deranged lunatic.)

We know you haven't forgotten him, but just as a reminder, here he was this morning:

Unhinged progressive confronts Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Election Day 2023. pic.twitter.com/fgRfNxVS7X — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

The man has been mocked all day on Twitter. Hopefully, he will face some questions from law enforcement too, since his behavior is a violation of Virginia voter intimidation laws.

But then things got really hilarious, as Twitter/X started eating him in a series of hilarious quote tweets. We've highlighted a few of the best ones for your amusement.

It started innocently enough with the age-old pizza argument:

Don’t you dare put pineapple on my pizza pic.twitter.com/WuKWYURrs2 — PizzaCzar 🎄☃️❄️ (@PizzaWanchovies) November 7, 2023

Then it took off from there.

“I told you to keep you kids off my lawn!” pic.twitter.com/50mWANwnXx — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 7, 2023

If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding



How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat? https://t.co/YepOX1aRGm pic.twitter.com/Ouun3TsfdH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 7, 2023

Pink Floyd's schoolmaster has got nothing on this guy.

“I believe you have my stapler” pic.twitter.com/EkpAkHFIo2 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 8, 2023

"We had us a deal here for nine-teen-five. You sat there and darned if you didn't tell me you'd get this car, these options, WITHOUT THE SEALANT, for nine-teen-five!" https://t.co/GWQfmzXljd — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) November 7, 2023

Greedo shot first!!!! pic.twitter.com/3if5jDxtW5 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 -Check. Check. Is this thing on? (@2CynicAl65) November 7, 2023

Office Space, Fargo, and Star Wars ... we love good movie references.

That dress was blue and black! https://t.co/CGyvGVLRKD pic.twitter.com/x1XxoI6C3l — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 7, 2023

Nice callback.

"My wife didn't leave me. I left her!" pic.twitter.com/sfJNcdEXdU https://t.co/sYJIlda8mM — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) November 7, 2023

"How DARE you point out the correlation between small hands and feet and other extremities!" https://t.co/p0mfWrONKF pic.twitter.com/l0EGq4LM9s — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 7, 2023

“I’m telling you women do not have orgasms! No one I have slept with enjoyed it - women just don’t like sex!” https://t.co/nbkirNXTcF pic.twitter.com/IQ4guu0D3l — Uppity Hobbit: Maker of Things (@uppityhobbit) November 7, 2023

LOL. Ouch. Three times ouch.

“The secret ingredient is crime…



The crime of wearing these clothes in public.” https://t.co/V26snbvXFv — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) November 7, 2023

You have to admit, the resemblance is uncanny.





I told you I'd report you to the HOA if you didn't have those lights down by Dec 27TH! https://t.co/0rIaoGvXcC pic.twitter.com/htIAGU21ht — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) November 7, 2023

"You know darn well the milkshake machine is not broken!" https://t.co/p17ZBXoiJi pic.twitter.com/YTI0jVHXKT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 7, 2023

He does look like he's had more than a few Big Macs in his day.

I’ve told you little sh*ts to stop selling those cookies in this neighborhood. I don’t care if it’s for “Girl Scouts.” pic.twitter.com/xXmuXLORFD — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 7, 2023

He probably asks the Girl Scouts if they have their retail permit with them.

TFW you ask for a burger with no mustard. And they add mustard https://t.co/JmlPoBYenS pic.twitter.com/rvaX58XTsw — strallweat (@strallweat) November 7, 2023

TFW the waiter asks if Pepsi would be okay instead pic.twitter.com/jw4DTCEVhk — Magills (@magills_) November 7, 2023

This is the kind of guy who scrawls 'Black Lives Matter' or 'Protect Trans Kids' on his check ... after leaving a 5% tip.

Ah did NOT have sex with that woman! https://t.co/n0dn8HMJ3n — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) November 7, 2023

You have to get mrna vAcCiNe for my health or I'm calling the cdc you selfish SOB ! pic.twitter.com/Ne9ud4neOM — kɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) November 7, 2023

I'm "Still with her" and the curtains she wears. https://t.co/OWUYYbqni0 pic.twitter.com/YQf5Bwkn4i — 𝕏 the state run media detector (@PhillyToMaine) November 7, 2023

HA. Guaranteed. He is the embodiment of every leftist trope for the past several years.

Yes! Men can get Pregnant! Racist! https://t.co/NvA2ra1O5f — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) November 7, 2023

Remember, he aligns with the 'party of science.'

Bidenomics has created the best economy since the Warren G. Harding administration, and you can't tell me otherwise! https://t.co/G1Hy94lfaL — T.C. (@CaveMarine) November 7, 2023

Aaaaand, now we are officially dead. LOL.



The moral of the story here, boys and girls, is don't be a violently deranged nutcase. Especially in public. Especially to a polite poll greeter who is just minding his own business.



If you do that, you can rest assured ... Twitter will make you famous.

