And now for some feel good news: Danica McKellar discusses her faith, move from California

Are you ready for some news that will make you feel good? We sure are. After a weekend of horror in Israel for Jewish people, equally appalling reactions by pro-Hamas groups around the world, and the stunning incompetence of the Biden administration in the wake of it all, we feel like we need a palate cleanser.



Thank goodness for Danica McKellar. The former 'The Wonder Years' star talked to Fox News Entertainment this past weekend to promote her movie 'Swing Into Romance,' which premiered on Oct. 7. During her interview, she talked about how much happier she is living in Tennessee than in California.

Danica McKellar of ‘The Wonder Years’ Talks About ‘Quality of Life Improvement’ After Leaving California https://t.co/2o9iHa1PZ3 — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) October 8, 2023

'Tennessee is a total quality of life improvement. It’s gorgeous, I love the seasons. I grew up in Southern California and I love LA, and I love California. But I have to say, the seasons are really something else. I love watching the leaves change colors, and I love it when it gets cold. And I love when it’s really hot, humid.'

McKellar didn't discuss any politics. She rarely does. This is likely a sign of her intelligence. As a reminder, McKellar is kind of a mathematical genius. She graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with a degree in Mathematics, has authored scientific papers, has a math theorem named after her (the Chayes–McKellar–Winn theorem), has written six non-fiction math books, and she received the Joint Policy Board for Mathematics (JPBM) Communications Award for her work encouraging young women to take an interest in math.

McKellar did speak about one topic, though, that might have a lot of leftists in Hollywood steaming: her faith.

'I would not say I’ve embraced religion so much as relationship. I’ve found my faith, and it’s been an amazing life changer. I have this sense that everything’s going to be fine in a way that I never really had before. I am so grateful to Candace Cameron Bure for bringing me into this era of my life. She really had a lot to do with it. Also my dad. He’s been a believer for a long time. It’s just been a beautiful, beautiful gift, and it feels so good, and I want everyone to have that feeling.'

Cameron Bure, who also got her start as a child actor and continues to make movies today, is an outspoken conservative and Christian.

McKellar and Cameron Bure have made themselves somewhat uncancelable by leaving Hollywood and making movies for the Great American Family network. More importantly, they are happy, which is the biggest armor against cancellation by the mob of Hollywood orthodoxy.

Yes, some horrible things are happening in the world right now. None of this changes any of that. But just for a break, just for a brief minute, we thought it would be nice to simply highlight someone who has found happiness and fulfillment through a change of scenery and through her journey to faith.

Plus, you know, Winnie Cooper is still the absolute cutest thing ever.

***

