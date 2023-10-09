'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has gotten quite the mixed bag of responses, as we here at Twitchy have extensively covered, but none so tone-deaf and even unhinged as we've seen from the Left. In comes NBC News with this gem of a take:

Advertisement

In New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, small but passionate groups of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered Sunday, and demanded that Israel end its decadeslong blockade of the Gaza Strip. https://t.co/fgZPxozEmz — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2023

'Small, but passionate', sounds vaguely familiar. OH THAT'S RIGHT.

"Small but passionate" is the new "fiery but mostly peaceful." https://t.co/iisaWVht3x — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 9, 2023

This author just sighed so hard, she redirected a storm system.

As reported by NBC:

In New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, small but passionate groups of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered Sunday and demanded that Israel end its decadeslong (sic) blockade of the Gaza Strip, and said that the Palestinian story was being drowned out by the unfolding tragedy in Israel.

It's a real shame that all the murdering, raping, and hostage taking has drowned out the story of the Palestinians doing the murdering, raping, and hostage taking. I guess we should just turn a blind eye to all that and pretend it isn't happening?

Credit where credit is due, Trump was spot-on when he said this about the legacy media, and it seems like they've been tripping over themselves ever since then to prove him right.

As of this writing, Monday October the 9th, over 700 people have been killed in Israel, including 9 U.S. citizens. Around 560 killed in Gaza.

Is the KKK “a small but passionate” group? Jesus Christ — Aimless (@Flightless223) October 9, 2023

We all know how one-sided this kind of flowery language is.

Small, but passionate pro-genocide and pro-rape-and pro-kidnapping terror apologists gathered sunday to demand that Israel allow the terrorists to keep killing, raping, and kidnapping Israelis. The media is awful. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) October 9, 2023

We must make this crystal clear: this is the stated goal of the Palestinian and even Iranian governments and most of their people, the total genocide of the Israeli people, and complete destruction of the nation of Israel. It seems our peers on the Left have conveniently forgotten this, or they're just outright ignoring it.

Elon Musk also very notably removed a public post by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that literally stated eradication of Israel is the entire goal.

Small but passionate on the side of soulless killers who slaughtered entire families.



People simply don't hate journalists and the MSM enough. — 🇺🇸Night "Fire Alarm Puller" Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

They’re terrorist sympathizers. Not demonstrators. Use the correct term. — Danqalicious (@danqalicious) October 9, 2023

That's asking far too much of them.

Will these people be surveilled by the FBI as closely as moms at school boards and MAGA followers?



And will those here illegally be removed from the country immediately?



Spoiler alert: NO — Perperpetual Cynic (@ToddSalvatore2) October 9, 2023

Well that would just be entirely too reasonable.

In the article, NBC interviewed several people who had immigrated from the Middle East, and what they had to say is quite eye-opening.

“I don’t think it’s right attacking civilians and shooting down buildings on either side,” said Ahmad Imgoter, 26, a Dearborn native of Iraqi descent. The "only solution," he said, is for Israel to hand over complete control of Gaza and other territories it controls to the Palestinian people.

We feel like maybe there are other solutions besides this one, because giving up that land will NOT stop attacks on Israel. Keep in mind what the entire goal is here. They will not stop until they have wiped Israel off the map.

A 23-year-old Lebanese woman who lives in Dearborn and, fearing reprisals, asked to be identified by her first name, Nour, said that many of her Arab American neighbors have mixed feelings about the latest war with Israel. "We don’t want the violence," she said. "A lot of Arabs here want to free Palestine because we feel like Israel took it from them. We don’t want bloodshed, but at the end of the day, it’s what needs to happen.”

Advertisement

'At the end of the day, it's what needs to happen', referring to killing Israeli people. Chilling, isn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!