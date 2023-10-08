'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline

Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on October 08, 2023
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Whenever Elon Musk jumps in and comments on current events, it brings a whole new level of attention to important things. Today, after a weekend of Hamas terrorizing Israel with the backing of Iran, Elon Musk has removed from the public timeline a tweet by Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei:

The tweet concludes by reading, 'Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else.'

It is a good thing and the right thing to do.

It's truly a tragedy what is happening in Israel. Maybe this is a wake up call for a lot of people.

Thank you, Elon.

It's not, but at least this is a little glimmer of hope.

Enough is enough.

He does mean it.

It certainly is giving people a glimmer of hope in a very, very dark time:

There is a lot of discussion of free speech on Twitter/X, going back before and since Elon took over.

That was what Twitter/X promised when Elon took over, but

Others are pointing out that some people are getting suspended for posting much milder things without the benefit of 'public interest' behind them:

That got people suspended? Wow.

There are still things that need to be fixed, obviously.

This is a fair point.

There are a lot of moving parts to this, and a lot of people feel the free speech rules are often inconsistently, arbitrarily, enforced. They've long pointed to Khamenei's account as one that violates Twitter/X rules about violent speech and hatred, and yet he remains here while other accounts get suspended for far less.

We would love Twitter/X to be a free speech platform, including exposing views and speech like Khamenei's and letting dialogue hold him accountable. But if we're still going to suspend accounts for violent speech and hatred, who is more deserving of the boot than Khamenei? 

***

