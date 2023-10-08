'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline

Whenever Elon Musk jumps in and comments on current events, it brings a whole new level of attention to important things. Today, after a weekend of Hamas terrorizing Israel with the backing of Iran, Elon Musk has removed from the public timeline a tweet by Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei:

Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians.



That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.



Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t… https://t.co/ffNuY9AgAC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2023

The tweet concludes by reading, 'Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else.'

This is significant.



Pay attention, folks. Lot of moving parts…



In case this isn’t clear, this is @ElonMusk calling out the supreme leader of Iran and removing his tweet from the public timeline while declaring that Israel will not be eradicated.



I know we’re all drowning… pic.twitter.com/cou9WTWih9 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) October 8, 2023

It is a good thing and the right thing to do.

Elon Musk finally flagged one of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s posts.

All it took was the brutal murder of 700+ Israelis 😢 https://t.co/A8ue7O5FKx — Lidar Gravé-Lazi (@LidarGL) October 8, 2023

It's truly a tragedy what is happening in Israel. Maybe this is a wake up call for a lot of people.

Elon can get things right when he takes time and pays attention to do so. Good for him https://t.co/3iavGaw1sl — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 8, 2023

Thank you, Elon.

Oh it’s going to end https://t.co/hVsbk3ltEY — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 8, 2023

It's not, but at least this is a little glimmer of hope.

Thank you, Elon. Enough is enough. https://t.co/3SFUlLMBhf — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 8, 2023

Enough is enough.

Finally, someone running this site who realizes that Khamenei is not just "saber-rattling," he means it. https://t.co/tcxHilK50z — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 8, 2023

He does mean it.

History has repeatedly shown that betting against Israel is unwise. https://t.co/DbbL2bHyIW — Emilio F. Castillo 🧉 (@emiliofcastillo) October 8, 2023

It certainly is giving people a glimmer of hope in a very, very dark time:

Hillel, I was doing ok until this, for some reason this message got me emotional. If Elon can come out so unequivocally on the side of Israel, maybe there’s hope that the international community will see and understand the barbarism of Israel’s enemies. 🤔 — Luz 🐈‍⬛ (@LoTooky) October 8, 2023

There is a lot of discussion of free speech on Twitter/X, going back before and since Elon took over.

Good example of why free speech is important.



I used to believe the Iranian leadership could be reasoned with.



By letting Khameini express himself on Twitter, Elon Musk has helped expose the true nature of the Iranian regime.



Let people speak! — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 8, 2023

That was what Twitter/X promised when Elon took over, but

Hey @elonmusk, you might want to call your WOKE CEO. Apparently, she didn't get the whole free speech memo pic.twitter.com/Qi4MMkMnUy — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 8, 2023

Others are pointing out that some people are getting suspended for posting much milder things without the benefit of 'public interest' behind them:

He’s free to post his diatribe, as he should be, but yet you guys are suspending small rando accounts for much less? Ex. If I say Khamenei should be tarred and feathered there is a really good chance I’d get suspended for it. — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) October 8, 2023

That got people suspended? Wow.

I noticed that you have no problem with a world leader saying violent things on your platform, but if someone mentions dumping heated and distilled wood products on politicians and covering them with avian plumage, you'll suspend them. — Sensurround is a bad person (@ShamashAran) October 8, 2023

You reposting this but not allowing Alex Jones on the platform is incredible lmao — JD’s Coke Habit (@JDsBadHabit) October 8, 2023

There are still things that need to be fixed, obviously.

Why should he consider something else?



Nobody kills him. He lives well. The system he supports continues to thrive. He does this because he’s confident it will work.



It only stops when he and his like are instructed that it will never work. https://t.co/lX9geItD0y — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 8, 2023

This is a fair point.

There are a lot of moving parts to this, and a lot of people feel the free speech rules are often inconsistently, arbitrarily, enforced. They've long pointed to Khamenei's account as one that violates Twitter/X rules about violent speech and hatred, and yet he remains here while other accounts get suspended for far less.

We would love Twitter/X to be a free speech platform, including exposing views and speech like Khamenei's and letting dialogue hold him accountable. But if we're still going to suspend accounts for violent speech and hatred, who is more deserving of the boot than Khamenei?

***

