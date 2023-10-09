Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first;...
The silence of Joe Biden is deafening and should end his run for...
Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run...
'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
The Left Shows Their True Colors and Sides With Hamas
Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...

'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on tone deaf autopilot

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on October 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

On the Monday after the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel where, according to reports, nine Americans were among the hundreds killed and even more Americans are among Hamas hostages and being threatened with execution, the Biden White House called a lid before noon. Additionally, there were no press briefings from Karine Jean-Pierre or John Kirby. 

Advertisement

Today the POTUS account is treating it like just another normal day.

Nope.

Instead, the POTUS account is mostly focused on a three-letter word: JOBS:

The POTUS account about 24 hours ago mentioned a Biden call with Benjamin Netanyahu, but that's the last mention of what's happening in and around Israel. And of course today the White House called a lid early on.

The White House account is doing it too:

Sheesh. They do have their "priorities."

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Advertisement

If the White House does GAF they've got a weird way of showing it.

The Biden White House also made this announcement today:

We'll be surprised if Biden's speech doesn't again warn about "MAGA extremists."

Right!?

Advertisement

We're not in the best of hands.

*** 

Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing Sunday night

Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first (unfortunately, it's REAL)
Sam J.
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Amy Curtis
Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns
Coucy
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Coucy
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism Doug P.
Advertisement