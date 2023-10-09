'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on tone deaf autopilot

On the Monday after the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel where, according to reports, nine Americans were among the hundreds killed and even more Americans are among Hamas hostages and being threatened with execution, the Biden White House called a lid before noon. Additionally, there were no press briefings from Karine Jean-Pierre or John Kirby.

Today the POTUS account is treating it like just another normal day.

Anything else happening in the world that you care to comment on? pic.twitter.com/7AFzxBaBAA — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 9, 2023

Nope.

Instead, the POTUS account is mostly focused on a three-letter word: JOBS:

336,000 new jobs were added to our economy in September.



That's 336,000 more folks with the dignity and respect that comes with a job. pic.twitter.com/DIrBLNzKCO — President Biden (@POTUS) October 9, 2023

America is back to creating good-paying union jobs and exporting union-made products to the rest of the world. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 9, 2023

The POTUS account about 24 hours ago mentioned a Biden call with Benjamin Netanyahu, but that's the last mention of what's happening in and around Israel. And of course today the White House called a lid early on.

The White House account is doing it too:

Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families.



President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2023

Sheesh. They do have their "priorities."

The occupant of the Oval Office is a disgrace.



A picnic last night, a lid at noon today and no comment on murdered Americans, Americans held hostage, or Hamas threatening to behead those hostages.



Instead, we get this from his press secretary/intern. #WeHaveNoPresident https://t.co/p6UxmwGqbu — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 9, 2023

What the POTUS account is doing while Americans are held hostage and being threatened with public execution.



They are on autopilot. https://t.co/nk4v7D21P5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

They really just do not gaf. https://t.co/pOobvyweYr — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 9, 2023

If the White House does GAF they've got a weird way of showing it.

Americans have died and have been kidnapped abroad. You are so flipping tone deaf. https://t.co/VTKghnJf3M — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) October 9, 2023

The Biden White House also made this announcement today:

White House announces that the president will be in Philadelphia again on Friday for remarks on Bidenomics. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) October 9, 2023

We'll be surprised if Biden's speech doesn't again warn about "MAGA extremists."

"Oh thank god" - the Americans being held hostage by Hamas right nowhttps://t.co/5wRriIgBxi — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 9, 2023

Right!?

Turn off the scheduled tweets and make a statement about the 9 Americans killed and countless others held hostage. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2023

Absolute insanity. Scheduled tweets filled with lies, while Americans have been murdered and taken hostage in Israel. And you've called a LID?? This is our reality now. pic.twitter.com/4JF4Efeqae — Pam D (@soirchick) October 9, 2023

We're not in the best of hands.

