Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing Sunday night

Folks, we wish we were making this one up. In case it is not clear to you yet that the United States of America has no real President, this latest news out of the White House press pool should eliminate any doubts you may still have.

While Hamas holds Americans hostage, Joe Biden is enjoying a picnic with a live band pic.twitter.com/0xqRDwyuoR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 8, 2023

It's difficult to even come up with the words for this level of incompetence and disrespect that is making the U.S. a laughingstock on the world stage. We'll let Twitter help us out for a bit.

Several Americans have been killed and many are hostages of a brutal terrorist regime.



And Biden is at a BBQ with a live ban...right after paying $6 billion for the previous 5 American hostages. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 8, 2023

This is disgusting 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) October 8, 2023

We might have gone with vomit emojis, but this works too.

Nero — Boaty McBoatface (@srqstockpicker) October 8, 2023

As the expression goes, Nero fiddled while Rome burned.



Joe Biden is LITERALLY attending a BBQ and listening to a live band play while Israel burns due to Hamas terrorist attacks. https://t.co/ogHSKDrh8H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2023

Even though fiddles didn't exist in Nero's time, it's hard to come up with a more apt comparison. What was Nero actually doing during the great fire in Rome? He was at his vacation villa 35 miles away. Yeah, that tracks for President Sippy Cup.

And let's not forget that it was only this afternoon that it was confirmed that American citizens were among those murdered and taken hostage by Hamas.

After confirmation of several American citizens murdered. President Empathy strikes again. https://t.co/mczgSGuzJN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2023

And you won't hear a single word about this in the MSM. https://t.co/MuXiqjE9If — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 8, 2023

God forbid. We can't have that, now can we? The media has been given their marching orders. They won't disobey. But hopefully, at least Peter Doocy will bring this up in the White House briefing room this week.

#PresidentSilverAlert doing what he does best, holding hands with Jill and playing in the Rose Garden.



My God, get him out of this office!!! https://t.co/KEzpIURMuS — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 8, 2023

Is there anyone left who can make the case -- with a straight face -- that Joe Biden is remotely qualified or capable of being in the position he is in?

Will Secretary Blinken be on guitar? https://t.co/sjwWQb36xd — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 8, 2023

Blinken probably feels great about himself now that he was forced to admit that, yes, Iran was involved in the Hamas attack and, yes, the $6 billion Biden just gave to Iram was instrumental in greenlighting it. So sure, Antony. You go kick back with a cold one too.

I’m old enough to remember Biden running on “restoring the soul of the nation.”



Meanwhile…👇 https://t.co/iCCeHk4vqS — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 8, 2023

Is barbecuing while people, including Americans, are being held hostage and murdered part of that whole 'decency' thing Jill Biden was talking about being on the ballot?

Can someone please remove Kamala Harris and Joe Biden from office!?



Complete dereliction of duty.



NOW. https://t.co/NTMXVNkGBq — Silvio Costa (@SMCosta6) October 8, 2023

Jaw dropping…



We don’t have a President in any sense of the word. The country is leaderless https://t.co/sUiAxAHySv — Davey Jones (@DaveyCJones) October 8, 2023

It is, at this point, impossible to reach any other conclusion.

President Biden is a joke, a bad one. And the entire world knows it.





***

