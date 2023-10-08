Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing Sunday night

CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on October 08, 2023
Twitchy

Folks, we wish we were making this one up. In case it is not clear to you yet that the United States of America has no real President, this latest news out of the White House press pool should eliminate any doubts you may still have. 

It's difficult to even come up with the words for this level of incompetence and disrespect that is making the U.S. a laughingstock on the world stage. We'll let Twitter help us out for a bit. 

We might have gone with vomit emojis, but this works too. 

Even though fiddles didn't exist in Nero's time, it's hard to come up with a more apt comparison. What was Nero actually doing during the great fire in Rome? He was at his vacation villa 35 miles away. Yeah, that tracks for President Sippy Cup. 

And let's not forget that it was only this afternoon that it was confirmed that American citizens were among those murdered and taken hostage by Hamas. 

God forbid. We can't have that, now can we? The media has been given their marching orders. They won't disobey. But hopefully, at least Peter Doocy will bring this up in the White House briefing room this week. 

Is there anyone left who can make the case -- with a straight face -- that Joe Biden is remotely qualified or capable of being in the position he is in? 

Blinken probably feels great about himself now that he was forced to admit that, yes, Iran was involved in the Hamas attack and, yes, the $6 billion Biden just gave to Iram was instrumental in greenlighting it. So sure, Antony. You go kick back with a cold one too.

Is barbecuing while people, including Americans, are being held hostage and murdered part of that whole 'decency' thing Jill Biden was talking about being on the ballot? 

It is, at this point, impossible to reach any other conclusion. 

President Biden is a joke, a bad one. And the entire world knows it. 

***

