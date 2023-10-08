'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kid...
Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks...
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran...
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first...
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we...
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan worried about a rise in hate crime after Hamas...
And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES...
Report: Taliban asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas terrorists
Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza

THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Biden gave to Iran

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We've honestly lost count of the number of Leftists, Democrats, and actual Biden toadies trying to pretend the $6 billion in question had nothing to do with the attacks on Israel. It's as if talking points went out near and FAR to cover this administration's backside.

Advertisement

There's just one problem with this ... most people understand what the word 'fungible' means.

Oh, and then there's this thread as well:

Yeah. Keep going.

Recommended

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.
Advertisement

The answer was easy.

Biden knows this - well, he used to before he became a walking, talking pudding pop.

Democrats know this.

We get it, they don't want to admit they're funding war and terrorism but ... 

Color us shocked.

Oh, wait. No.

Advertisement

Don't worry, we don't take any of this administration's claims at face value. We never have.

Duh.

... carried out in a hidden manner.

FFS.

Advertisement

Winner winner chicken dinner.

But hey, nice try, Team Biden.

***

Related:

Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks on Israel

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden

REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Grateful Calvin
Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks on Israel
Sam J.
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kidnapped
Sam J.
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years
Sam J.
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden Sam J.
Advertisement