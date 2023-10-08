THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Biden gave to Iran

We've honestly lost count of the number of Leftists, Democrats, and actual Biden toadies trying to pretend the $6 billion in question had nothing to do with the attacks on Israel. It's as if talking points went out near and FAR to cover this administration's backside.

There's just one problem with this ... most people understand what the word 'fungible' means.

Oh, and then there's this thread as well:

🧵I'm sorry Jen but you are simply unfamiliar with Iranian budgeting practices and how the Iranian regime and Hamas make decisions.



1. Iran normally has to allocate its limited foreign exchange reserves for food/medicine months in advance to facilitate trade flows. Not anymore. https://t.co/w2X0wNNANs — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Yeah. Keep going.

2. Iran can now devote $6 billion of its unrestricted funds toward financial, operational, and logistical support for terror proxies including Hamas.



And it will do so through the Central Bank of Iran, which received a sanctions waiver last month as part of the hostage deal. pic.twitter.com/Vq0EsDbOns — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

3. According to Iranian lawmakers, they planned to use the $6 billion to backfill internal accounting debts to the Central Bank of Iran, which is sanctioned by the U.S. for their support of Iranian terrorism and support for Hamas.https://t.co/W3UGNfASLP — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

4. According to US Treasury sanctions across administrations, Hamas receives tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars directly from Iran through the IRGC.



The $6 billion payment freed up huge reserves to ensure that Iran could continue this support.https://t.co/DasCtX6FCf pic.twitter.com/uvB0OjFOEf — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

5. Iranian and Hamas decisions about whether to embark on a war depend on their perceptions of whether they can sustain such operations.



Between the $6 billion infuse to cover future domestic needs, and the tens of billions of dollars in extra oil income, the answer was easy. pic.twitter.com/Uew4HYAaSU — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

The answer was easy.

6. Secondly, as I've written about repeatedly, the notion this $6 billion will even go for the humanitarian needs of the Iranian people is contradicted by a stream of evidence.



Ex. In 2019, 19 Iranian trucks of medicine were confiscated as they were heading for black markets. pic.twitter.com/zCpde2ByQy — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Biden knows this - well, he used to before he became a walking, talking pudding pop.

Democrats know this.

We get it, they don't want to admit they're funding war and terrorism but ...

In fact, in 2020, Iran's Health Minister complained that there was “a highly complicated network” within the government responsible for systemic corruption and theft of medicine and medical goods.



They may buy medicine, but it'll go to the IRGC and Hamas.https://t.co/IeYqy2pxyd — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Color us shocked.

Oh, wait. No.

7. Congressional sources tell me the administration cannot answer basic questions about the $6 billion payment, such as whether there is any ability for end-use monitoring of the food/medicine allegedly bought.



Moreover, Iran has a long banking history of fraudulent invoicing. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

8. As just one example, read this DOJ indictment against Halbank, a Turkish bank that facilitated "humanitarian" trade with Iran.



So please, don't take the administration's claims at face value. They are talking points without a grounding in truth.https://t.co/OqTzPMTJ8T pic.twitter.com/8QBSDznhFq — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Don't worry, we don't take any of this administration's claims at face value. We never have.

In the words of Iran's President Raisi: “Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people needs, so this money will be budgeted for those needs.”



Iran is on the 34-nation Financial Action Task Force's blacklist for lack of financial transparency.https://t.co/lCfVQMIWhE — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Duh.

In 2020, one senior Iranian leader confirmed they didn't want to even get off the blacklist, saying: "All [of Iran's] transactions and financial transfers are being carried out in a hidden manner..."https://t.co/F1vOey3w8v — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

... carried out in a hidden manner.

FFS.

The reality is Iran knew it was going to get this $6 billion in September months ago - it added enormous stability to their currency markets and ensured they had fiscal space.



Iran trains, equips, and directs Hamas activities. The $6B was a green light to approve this operation. — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 7, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

But hey, nice try, Team Biden.

