MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism

Ever since the Hamas attacks in Israel began, some insane, hateful and awful takes have been served up on MSNBC.

We covered one such example yesterday:

In which an MSNBC personality says that innocent Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists. There must be a reckoning at NBC over this.pic.twitter.com/HOvNvG5mAs — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 7, 2023

One guest on MSNBC had seen and heard enough and took that leftist cable net to the woodshed right on one of their own shows:

ADL’s @JGreenblattADL blasts MSNBC for calling Hamas “fighters” & rationalizing terror attacks: “Who’s writing the scripts?” pic.twitter.com/2QHGdrKvcu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

At least somebody said it... and right on MSNBC no less.

MSNBC's coverage is such a national embarrassment that Greenblatt has to shame them on live tv--and they are completely blindsided by it. What an unbelievable disgrace this network is, a stain on America's image and a laughingstock akin to Russia Today. Propaganda for tyranny. https://t.co/UvGL7ZesQJ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 9, 2023

MSNBC’s so bad they’ve turned Greenblatt into a voice of reason https://t.co/YQ5kB1h8fT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

Just when you think MSNBC can't sink lower they found a way. At least they got called out.

Well, I'm glad @JGreenblattADL finally rediscovered what true antisemitism looks like - and it's downright evil. — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) October 9, 2023

Never thought I say,

Good for you @JGreenblattADL !!!!! 🙏🏻🇮🇱🙏🏻 — Brittney Hopper (@brittneytv) October 9, 2023

I’m no fan of this guy but this is worth watching https://t.co/ZaxjsexN2m — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2023

One final thing that needs to be noted:

And does it sitting next to Al Sharpton. https://t.co/n14GLW75Ku — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 9, 2023

Awkward.

***

