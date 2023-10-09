Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...
Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about...
Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed...
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli...
DNA test shows Sen. Warren's tweet about 'obligations to tribal communities' is 100...
Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are...
Bibi to Biden: We're going into Gaza
SecState Blinken just seconded Biden NatSec adviser's comment a week ago about Middle...
YIKES: Here are some of the WORST takes actually trashing ISRAEL after Hamas'...
Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire
Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes'...

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism

Doug P.  |  1:37 PM on October 09, 2023
MSNBC

Ever since the Hamas attacks in Israel began, some insane, hateful and awful takes have been served up on MSNBC.

We covered one such example yesterday:

Advertisement

One guest on MSNBC had seen and heard enough and took that leftist cable net to the woodshed right on one of their own shows:

At least somebody said it... and right on MSNBC no less.

Just when you think MSNBC can't sink lower they found a way. At least they got called out.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children
Sam J.
Advertisement

One final thing that needs to be noted:

Awkward.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children
Sam J.
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about women being raped
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'
Doug P.
Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel
Sam J.
Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are at pro-Hamas rally (pic)
Sam J.
Straight FIRE: Cory Booker REKT by friend Rabbi Shmuley for claiming to support Israel while funding Iran
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children Sam J.
Advertisement