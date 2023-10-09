Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict

It seems like everyone has a take on what's happening in the Middle East, be they thought-out positions giving a reasoned take on events as they unfold or be they the sort of whackadoo nuttery that Sam J. reported on earlier today. But it seems like everyone has had one take or another the last few days... with some glaring exceptions, like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama.

Former Presidents Clinton, Obama silent as Israel defends itself from Hamas https://t.co/vNJ6uFk1nn — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2023

Now you may be thinking, 'They're not President, what does it matter?' but both of them are prominent leaders of their party with long ties to the Israeli government from their time in office and having personally met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on many occasions, you'd think that they'd have thoughts one way or another. After all,pre Obama had the time to tweet out a 'thoughts and prayers' tweet for the passing of Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus after his death three days ago.

In Chicago, Dick Butkus was football. Thinking of his family today, and all the Bears fans who loved watching one of the best to ever play the game. https://t.co/XR5ZA2CtLU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 6, 2023

And Clinton took time out of his busy schedule recently to wish former President Jimmy Carter a happy birthday, as well as to drop a note encouraging people to watch Joe Biden give a speech about 'extremism that threatens the character of our nation.' We all know who he meant by that, of course.

Yesterday @POTUS delivered a powerful reminder that every one of us has a responsibility to stand up for democracy and against the extremism that threatens the character of our nation. I urge all Americans to watch his speech: https://t.co/4ss0unWG1n — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 29, 2023

It's always fun when Bill Clinton starts lecturing on character, as an aside.

But as we see both men are fairly active on Twitter and continue to involve themselves in the political news cycle despite their no longer being in office. George W. Bush doesn't appear to have a Twitter account of his own but the George W. Bush Presidential Center found the time to tweet out its unequivocal support for Israel and its people during this time of crisis.

The George W. Bush Institute strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attacks on Israel that claimed scores of innocent civilians. We urge the United States and our allies to stand unequivocally with Israel, its government and people, and support Israel’s right to defend itself… — The George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) October 7, 2023

If as a former president, you want to stay silent on political matters when your time in office is up that's all well and good, but when you choose to be involved in political advocacy as a private citizen it's appropriate to note which topics you seem to avoid discussing vs which ones you discuss. Perhaps Barack Obama is too busy sailing on a yacht somewhere to put out a statement just yet, and perhaps Bill Clinton is too busy doing... the types of things Bill Clinton does.

They may just not have noticed anything's going on yet.

