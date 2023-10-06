Hell hath no fury like a pissed off parent: Scott Smith files Title IX suit against Loudoun County

Twitchy readers will remember Scott Smith as the father whose daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom in Loudoun County, Virginia, by a boy in a dress. Smith went to a school board meeting to protest both the assault and the fact that the Loudoun school board covered it up. In return for being a caring father, he was labeled a 'domestic terrorist' by Merrick Garland's DOJ, and Smith himself was charged with a crime.



Thankfully, there is a new sheriff in Virginia. Attorney General Jason Miyares helped uncover the horrible actions of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) and Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned Smith for the charges levied against him, much to the shrieking chagrin of Soros-backed Loudoun County District Attorney Buta Biberaj.

Advertisement

But if LCPS thought that was the last they would hear from Smith, then they have no idea what a wronged, persecuted parent will do, especially when it relates to his children. This week, Smith took his next action:

BREAKING: Scott Smith, father of a sex assault victim at a high school in Loudoun County, Virginia, just filed a Title IX lawsuit in federal court against the Board of Education with Loudoun County Public Schools. @7NewsDC #education #loudoun #ScottSmith pic.twitter.com/2LfJSD1fx2 — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 5, 2023

The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages for Smith and his family and also demands a jury trial, which could be very important, especially if other parents are empaneled on that jury.

Smith spoke with reporter Scott Taylor about the suit:

I just spoke to Scott Smith who tells me “It’s been a very long two & a half years for my family to get here. We have put together a very strong Title IX lawsuit that we hope sets precedence across the Nation to protect children & hold school districts accountable.” @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/s0MvFXk72M — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 5, 2023

Smith also had his own statement to make directly to Twitter/X:

That sounds like a man ready to bring it, not just for what happened to him, but for what happened to his daughter.

There was an outpouring of support for Smith's lawsuit in response.

Make it happen!



Accountability is needed! — Captain NoPants (@CNoPants) October 5, 2023

Yes. Scott Smith deserves more than $30M, in my opinion. https://t.co/FkCfQBqlwy — Laurie (@laurieinri) October 5, 2023

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rLSrb2PkKO — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) October 5, 2023

This family deserves every penny for the hell they've been put through. https://t.co/Rl5xkOD6q9 — LoudounDad (@ItsJamesNotJim) October 6, 2023

Of course, there is a long road between filing a suit and a jury trial verdict, but Smith -- and everyone who supports him -- certainly seem like they are geared up for that fight. And that's not hard to understand after what he and his family were put through.

Smith's lawsuit is also yet another in a long series of recent black eyes for Virginia Democrats with a statewide election coming up in just a month.

@LCPSOfficial could have prevented his daughter’s sexual assault if they would have expelled the kid after the first… Any girl in Broad Run H.S. could have beeen this kid’s victim, always remember that… and remember when you vote in Nov. the lengths they went to cover it up — Louisa Katalina 🏃🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️🚴🏽‍♀️ (@louisa_katalina) October 6, 2023

The fact is, Democrats are pretty well insulated in the Northern Virginia D.C. suburbs. But even they seem to be a little worried now, with both Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine hitting the campaign trail in Democrat strongholds like Fairfax County, which is a Democrat +21 district.

Advertisement

And regardless of elections in areas like Fairfax and Loudoun, the transgressions of Democrats there are sure not going to help their fellow Democrats in more contested districts.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!