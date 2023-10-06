SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead...
Hell hath no fury like a pissed off parent: Scott Smith files Title IX suit against Loudoun County

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 06, 2023
Twitchy

Twitchy readers will remember Scott Smith as the father whose daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom in Loudoun County, Virginia, by a boy in a dress. Smith went to a school board meeting to protest both the assault and the fact that the Loudoun school board covered it up. In return for being a caring father, he was labeled a 'domestic terrorist' by Merrick Garland's DOJ, and Smith himself was charged with a crime. 

Thankfully, there is a new sheriff in Virginia. Attorney General Jason Miyares helped uncover the horrible actions of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) and Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned Smith for the charges levied against him, much to the shrieking chagrin of Soros-backed Loudoun County District Attorney Buta Biberaj

But if LCPS thought that was the last they would hear from Smith, then they have no idea what a wronged, persecuted parent will do, especially when it relates to his children. This week, Smith took his next action: 

The lawsuit seeks $30 million in damages for Smith and his family and also demands a jury trial, which could be very important, especially if other parents are empaneled on that jury. 

Smith spoke with reporter Scott Taylor about the suit:

Smith also had his own statement to make directly to Twitter/X: 

That sounds like a man ready to bring it, not just for what happened to him, but for what happened to his daughter. 

There was an outpouring of support for Smith's lawsuit in response. 

Of course, there is a long road between filing a suit and a jury trial verdict, but Smith -- and everyone who supports him -- certainly seem like they are geared up for that fight. And that's not hard to understand after what he and his family were put through. 

Smith's lawsuit is also yet another in a long series of recent black eyes for Virginia Democrats with a statewide election coming up in just a month. 

The fact is, Democrats are pretty well insulated in the Northern Virginia D.C. suburbs. But even they seem to be a little worried now, with both Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine hitting the campaign trail in Democrat strongholds like Fairfax County, which is a Democrat +21 district. 

And regardless of elections in areas like Fairfax and Loudoun, the transgressions of Democrats there are sure not going to help their fellow Democrats in more contested districts. 

*** 

