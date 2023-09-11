Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not...
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiativ...
Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by...
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith...
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly...
READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDO...
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging'...
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the...
California set to recognize 'Transgender History Month' in August of 24 and let...
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement

VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad and it's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on September 11, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned Scott Smith, the dad who was arrested for standing up for his daughter, who had been sexually assaulted in her high school bathroom by a boy in a skirt, during a school board meeting. Smith was understandably angry as the incident was not only ignored, but buried, and the predator simply relocated to another high school.

Where he assaulted another girl in the bathroom.

And of course, instead of dealing with the actual assault, Loudoun County arrested the DAD ... who Youngkin pardoned.

Check out the nasty, vile, ugly reaction from the equally nasty, vile, ugly Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County, Buta Biberaj:

Says the harpy who used Loudoun County for her own political gain.

Even worse, the sexual assault of a MINOR.

We're not entirely sure why, but Virginia Lefties are among some of the WORST. Maybe it's the close proximity to DC?

Ouch.

She's absolutely a vile person so of course her take is also vile.

Welcome to Virginia.

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

But don't worry, Virginians are working on correcting this. It just takes some time.

Thinking this is not a great look for Bineraj. 

Wonder if Soros is concerned about his investment yet.

***

Related:

Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)

Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn
Sam J.
Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)
Sam J.
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiative'
Doug P.
VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth Grateful Calvin