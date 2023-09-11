VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad and it's GLORIOUS

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned Scott Smith, the dad who was arrested for standing up for his daughter, who had been sexually assaulted in her high school bathroom by a boy in a skirt, during a school board meeting. Smith was understandably angry as the incident was not only ignored, but buried, and the predator simply relocated to another high school.

Where he assaulted another girl in the bathroom.

And of course, instead of dealing with the actual assault, Loudoun County arrested the DAD ... who Youngkin pardoned.

Check out the nasty, vile, ugly reaction from the equally nasty, vile, ugly Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County, Buta Biberaj:

Gov. Youngkin is once again using Loudoun County for his political gain. My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/fPYEksC93T — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) September 10, 2023

Says the harpy who used Loudoun County for her own political gain.

Even worse, the sexual assault of a MINOR.

We're not entirely sure why, but Virginia Lefties are among some of the WORST. Maybe it's the close proximity to DC?

Due to your intervention and gag order, we didn't find out about the first rape until September. You and your friends knew the day it happened.



As a result, the rapist was able to assault additional minor victims at another school.



You belong in prison for abetting a rapist. — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) September 11, 2023

Ouch.

Absolutely vile take. Victims and their families should not have to deal with more trauma, but yet here you are with a butthurt take. — #NeverForget911 (@TweepleBug) September 11, 2023

She's absolutely a vile person so of course her take is also vile.

Wow, just wow.



People like you should not be in positions of power.



Thank God for @GovernorVA. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) September 11, 2023

Welcome to Virginia.

But don't worry, Virginians are working on correcting this. It just takes some time.

Cry, and I can't express this clearly enough, harder. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2023

What an example of a disgusting human being you are. The man’s daughter was raped at school, the school covered it up. So you stand with rapist instead of a father, got it. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) September 11, 2023

Thinking this is not a great look for Bineraj.

Wonder if Soros is concerned about his investment yet.

***

***

