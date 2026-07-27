Mass Shooter Named David French Makes Headlines While Twitter Scratches Its Head

Before we get started, let's establish that a mass shooting is never funny and never cool. We are thankful that the shooter was brought down by quick action by Tucson, Arizona police and no one was killed.

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But, the shooter was named 'David French. Anyone with a passing familiarity with conservative politics knows who David French is. He was a columnist for National Review, an early 'Never Trumper' and kind of a lunatic who rails against an Evangelical conservative strawman in the pages of the New York Times. His increasingly unhinged rants have earned him fixture status here at Twitchy.

But if there's one thing French is not, it's a mass-shooter. More than one Twitter user was confused to read this yesterday.

Mass shooter taken down in just 10 seconds after he opened fire into a crowd in Tucson, Arizona.



David French, who was on probation for a 2024 shooting, is accused of opening fire into a crowd of people, injuring nine.



When he tried running away, a Tucson police officer opened… pic.twitter.com/om5liBdvzT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2026

Which, of course, led to Twitter users once again turning a grim situation funny.

“I am so far beyond disappointed at this point.” pic.twitter.com/B9KdLmL2gs — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 26, 2026

Maybe we need to replace the 'That's Not Funny' chick meme with French?

In retrospect, we should have noticed the signs. pic.twitter.com/Js8LhjfnR7 — Clandesteyn (@clandesteyn) July 26, 2026

We almost spit out our Coke Zero at this one.

Sohrab: “And, um, that’s why, uh, we need the Church to enforce Catholic labor unions.”



David: “Yeah? Well I have a gun! BANGBANGBANGBANGBANGBANG” https://t.co/gH3WpqcusB pic.twitter.com/nxIfbvgLV2 — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) July 26, 2026

And the hits just kept on coming.

*reads story



David French.



David French?



DAVID FRENCH??? https://t.co/n7hMCJxe1c — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 27, 2026

So, so many of us.

Think about how ashamed this shooter must be, having the same name as @davidafrench. https://t.co/wo1xpdTjm8 — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 27, 2026

Now that's just mean, Nick. Thank you.