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Mass Shooter Named David French Makes Headlines While Twitter Scratches Its Head

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on July 27, 2026
Townhall Media

Before we get started, let's establish that a mass shooting is never funny and never cool. We are thankful that the shooter was brought down by quick action by Tucson, Arizona police and no one was killed.

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But, the shooter was named 'David French. Anyone with a passing familiarity with conservative politics knows who David French is. He was a columnist for National Review, an early 'Never Trumper' and kind of a lunatic who rails against an Evangelical conservative strawman in the pages of the New York Times. His increasingly unhinged rants have earned him fixture status here at Twitchy.

But if there's one thing French is not, it's a mass-shooter. More than one Twitter user was confused to read this yesterday.

Which, of course, led to Twitter users once again turning a grim situation funny.

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Maybe we need to replace the 'That's Not Funny' chick meme with French?

We almost spit out our Coke Zero at this one.

And the hits just kept on coming.

So, so many of us.

Now that's just mean, Nick. Thank you.

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CRIME MASS SHOOTING NEVER TRUMP

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