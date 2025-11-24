Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt

Golly and shucks! What's so wrong with saying that the military shouldn't follow illegal orders?

What's the thing of when activists do something provocative yet completely manufactured and the media plays along with their charade? For example, this author remembers an incident from years ago when pro-pot activists were on the news, and during the interview, one of the activists lit a joint on camera.

Dutifully, the reporter said that the interviewee was so nervous about being on TV that she just had to light up. The reporter clearly played along with her stunt and implicitly made the case for marijuana legalization.

The same thing is happening here in the context of the six Democrat legislators' 'disobey illegal orders' stunt video.

This makes no sense. Lawmakers did not tell the military to defy the president. Troops are briefed about the laws of war, including that they must not follow manifestly illegal orders. Restating the law is not violating the law. https://t.co/rDFRlwKTyJ — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 24, 2025

'What could possibly be wrong with that? It's true!'

OK, sure. But you have to know that it's really just a very thinly veiled message is that Trump is giving illegal orders and that he must be resisted. Sure, they can't outright say it, they need plausible deniability, but anyone who hears that knew exactly what it meant.

David French, who is a lot of things, is not dumb. So this schtick is even more pathetic than the usual engagement slop.

So one of the New York Times' favorite conservatives (i.e. a conservative who opposes the right and especially Trump) issues his phony 'babe in the woods' naive take.

Let's dissect why French's take is both disingenuous and wrong.

"Dear military, we think you're stupid and we are here to remind you of your oath and that it's unwise for you to carry out orders we dont like because one day we will be back on power. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) November 24, 2025

That's how it came across.

You are such a clown.



As if all they were doing was making a PSA. — PurplePursuer (@purplepursuer) November 24, 2025

You see it, we all see it. Even David French sees it. We're not going to pretend that his TDS blinded him.

David, if you have committed pedophilia against multiple children, the children you molested and their parents have every right to take you to court.

I'm not saying you committed pedophilia, I'm just saying if you have or intend to molest children in the future, then those… — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 24, 2025

We see what you did there, and it's brilliant.

Ok, the ad instead features 5 priests and says, "David, you shouldn't cheat on your wife."



This would be fine because they didn't actually say David was cheating, just reminding him not to cheat, and we take vows not to cheat. So, no complaints! https://t.co/vi6ZS1Q3cr — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) November 24, 2025

Another fitting analogy. French shrugs, collects the check.

The people who are most often highly attuned to dog-whistles (even those that exist only in their minds), suddenly find it impossible to read between the lines. https://t.co/TUk8ejQWWZ — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) November 24, 2025

Funny, that.

If you still consider David French a good faith actor on the Right who just has squishy views, I can’t help you. https://t.co/K2K4R7a7gk — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) November 24, 2025

Seriously. He's gone over to the Dark Side.

