Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal...
Slotkin Lies About Trump's Military, Chicago Failed Young Women, and Nicki Minaj is...
VIP
He Stole an American’s Identity, Racked Up DUIs, Killed a Grandfather — Then...
LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling...
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims...
This Doctor Wants to Defeat Tim Walz
Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO...
GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN's Attempts to Push Dems' 'Illegal Orders' Stunt While...
VIP
Army Veteran Highlights EXACTLY What Jason Crow and Other Democrats Are REALLY Trying...
Adam Kinzinger Learns He Does NOT Speak for the Majority of Americans the...
'WRONG'! Homeland Security Corrects CBS News' Dem Narrative-Driving Spin on ICE Arrests
Harry Sisson's X Locality May Tell Us a Very DIFFERENT Origin Story Than...
DHS Asst. Sec. Tricia McLaughlin Fact-NUKES Journo Pushing LIE About Illegal 'Headlocked'...
WATCH Eric Swalwell SQUIRM As Tish Hyman Pushes Him About Protecting Women's Private...

Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt

Gordon K
Gordon K | 3:40 PM on November 24, 2025
NBC

Golly and shucks! What's so wrong with saying that the military shouldn't follow illegal orders?

What's the thing of when activists do something provocative yet completely manufactured and the media plays along with their charade? For example, this author remembers an incident from years ago when pro-pot activists were on the news, and during the interview, one of the activists lit a joint on camera.

Advertisement

Dutifully, the reporter said that the interviewee was so nervous about being on TV that she just had to light up. The reporter clearly played along with her stunt and implicitly made the case for marijuana legalization.

The same thing is happening here in the context of the six Democrat legislators' 'disobey illegal orders' stunt video.

'What could possibly be wrong with that? It's true!'

OK, sure. But you have to know that it's really just a very thinly veiled message is that Trump is giving illegal orders and that he must be resisted. Sure, they can't outright say it, they need plausible deniability, but anyone who hears that knew exactly what it meant.

David French, who is a lot of things, is not dumb. So this schtick is even more pathetic than the usual engagement slop. 

So one of the New York Times' favorite conservatives (i.e. a conservative who opposes the right and especially Trump) issues his phony 'babe in the woods' naive take.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Let's dissect why French's take is both disingenuous and wrong.

That's how it came across.

You see it, we all see it. Even David French sees it. We're not going to pretend that his TDS blinded him.

We see what you did there, and it's brilliant.

Advertisement

Another fitting analogy. French shrugs, collects the check.

Funny, that.

Seriously. He's gone over to the Dark Side.

  • Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.


Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'
Sam J.
LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings
Sam J.
Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO for Urging Military to DISOBEY Orders
Sam J.
Harry Sisson's X Locality May Tell Us a Very DIFFERENT Origin Story Than What He'd Like Us to Believe
Sam J.
Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal Orders' Has Actually Happened
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement