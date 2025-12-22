Harmeet K. Dhillon Suing Minneapolis Public Schools for Anti-White Discrimination
'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Consequences

Doug P. | 5:30 PM on December 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

This might not surprise you, but Joe Biden's son Hunter is still doing spin sessions on select podcasts related to all the things that have happened over the last several years. 

First off, the notorious laptop and its contents? That's not really a thing, or something like that: 

But that's nothing compared to another clip from the same interview that's making the rounds.

Once again self-awareness detectors everywhere have come up with a reading of ZERO 

How the interviewer didn't break break down in a fit of laughter is anybody's guess. 

Does Hunter realize why he's still out there walking around free right now? 

But well-connected people who avoid consequences are the problem? Um, okaaaayyy. At least that was admitted out loud.

*****

