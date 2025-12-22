'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Consequences

This might not surprise you, but Joe Biden's son Hunter is still doing spin sessions on select podcasts related to all the things that have happened over the last several years.

Advertisement

First off, the notorious laptop and its contents? That's not really a thing, or something like that:

Hunter Biden Claims There's NO Laptop. 🤯



Continue watching the full episode at 12:30PM CST. pic.twitter.com/ord4R7mtq4 — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) December 22, 2025

But that's nothing compared to another clip from the same interview that's making the rounds.

Once again self-awareness detectors everywhere have come up with a reading of ZERO

Hunter Biden, who was granted a presidential pardon from his father while facing sentencing in multiple federal cases:



“The people that are benefiting are the people that always, someway, avoid the consequences.”



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/wsED3LqPXG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 22, 2025

How the interviewer didn't break break down in a fit of laughter is anybody's guess.

PEAK IRONY! Hunter Biden tells Shawn Ryan, “The people that are benefiting are the people that always, someway, avoid the consequences.”



For those who forgot, President Biden pardoned his son, erasing his federal crimes and any potential jail time.



Wow. 🤦🏽‍♂️



h/t @_johnnymaga pic.twitter.com/G1hOjoi1yB — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 22, 2025

Does Hunter realize why he's still out there walking around free right now?

I'll say it again. One of the biggest traits that every Democrat leftist has besides hypocrisy, is massive lack of self-awareness. The two go hand in hand🤝 https://t.co/nUBk6wQnvN — James Alan Matho (@OldChef69) December 22, 2025

Pardoned by his dad, after conviction for several federal crimes. https://t.co/5fkG86akg6 — mikeehlert (@mikeehlert2) December 22, 2025

But well-connected people who avoid consequences are the problem? Um, okaaaayyy. At least that was admitted out loud.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and ex pols like Joe Biden and the entire crime family, along with the Dems who enabled them (we won't allow them to dodge accountability).

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!