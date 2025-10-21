Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest

As Twitchy reported, New York Times "conservative" columnist and perpetual scold David French wandered down to the "No Kings" rally in Chicago and couldn't say enough nice things about the 'huge, peaceful crowd.' He noticed "lots of homemade signs," but apparently missed a few. He also must have missed Moisés Bernal Puentes shouting into a microphone for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out."
Here are a couple of other signs French might have missed at his peaceful family-friendly protest. Along with all of the professionally printed "You King, We Guillotine" signs, there was this guy with his sign reading, "We need to use our Second Amendment to remove the fascist in the White House." And on the flip side, we're guessing, was the message, "If you voted for Trump, kill yourself!!!"
Kansas City no kings protester calls to ass*ssinate Trump and wants Trump supporters to kiII themselves.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 21, 2025
Make him famous! @FBI pic.twitter.com/y3fe1bYrV4
Wearing a Unibomber T is the icing on that shitcake.— Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) October 21, 2025
We hadn't even noticed that; we were so distracted by the signs.
He seems like a nice guy.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 21, 2025
“Tolerance” always ends with a death threat.— legislation (@legislationpage) October 21, 2025
Armed insurrection is OK when Democrats do it.— GonZoville (@gonzoville) October 21, 2025
Notice:— Dorine McKinnon (@DorineAMcKinnon) October 21, 2025
1) They always want someone else to do the killing.
2) If they encourage suicide, they should lead by example.
We don't think 77 million Americans are going to kill themselves.
If all Trump voters killed themselves, only blue hair, nose rings, masks and signs would remain. 😂🤣— Mike (@MikeStouffer2) October 21, 2025
Recommended
Oh, so NOW they're all pro-guns?— THELeeNash (@THE_Lee_Nash) October 21, 2025
Fucking hypocrites
That was in Kansas City, so we can understand why French didn't see it. We're not sure what city this lovely woman was in, holding her little sign reading, "Why can’t anybody actually seem to kill the President?"
I think the Secret Service or the FBI needs to visit this woman over what her sign says about President Trump. pic.twitter.com/oBIXg7mcYc— SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) October 21, 2025
As someone pointed out above, they always want someone else to do the killing. Two men tried to kill Trump before he was elected. One very nearly did. We like that she won't even say the president's name. "I won't even say his name, it's like glorifying a murderer."
Not yet! pic.twitter.com/f2VcNzlW8T— Auntie Tea (@AuntieTea) October 21, 2025
She's never been arrested? What kind of king would allow her to walk free?
This is the true pandemic. The woke mind virus has infected too many people.— The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) October 21, 2025
What a bunch of absolute ghouls these people are.— Honeybunny🇮🇹🇺🇲 (@JanetBa44871836) October 21, 2025
Guaranteed she celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination.
It is all they have and are defined by violence despair and hatred— Greg Hartman 🇺🇸 (@ghartman02) October 21, 2025
I would say call her job, but this thing definitely lives off the government— Ultimum Verbum (@UltVerb) October 21, 2025
@SecretService @FBI @DHSgov— SouthernNana (@joa23386) October 21, 2025
This woman has sign “Why can’t anyone seem to k*ll the President?”
Listen to her!
When asked about it she knocks hat off the person asking about her sign.
Yeah, she knocked off a guy's Trump hat for daring to interact with her:
👀🤬That woman slapped the hat off of this Trump supporter for asking what her sign meant. The sign read, “why can’t anyone seem to kill the President?”🤬👀 https://t.co/ULeua2PDIv pic.twitter.com/9t3rHi1tSz— 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) October 21, 2025
Assassination fantasies plus poor impulse control — what a combination. What a "huge, peaceful crowd."
