Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 21, 2025
PJ Media

As Twitchy reported, New York Times "conservative" columnist and perpetual scold David French wandered down to the "No Kings" rally in Chicago and couldn't say enough nice things about the 'huge, peaceful crowd.' He noticed "lots of homemade signs," but apparently missed a few. He also must have missed Moisés Bernal Puentes shouting into a microphone for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out."

Here are a couple of other signs French might have missed at his peaceful family-friendly protest. Along with all of the professionally printed "You King, We Guillotine" signs, there was this guy with his sign reading, "We need to use our Second Amendment to remove the fascist in the White House." And on the flip side, we're guessing, was the message, "If you voted for Trump, kill yourself!!!"

We hadn't even noticed that; we were so distracted by the signs.

We don't think 77 million Americans are going to kill themselves.

That was in Kansas City, so we can understand why French didn't see it. We're not sure what city this lovely woman was in, holding her little sign reading, "Why can’t anybody actually seem to kill the President?"

As someone pointed out above, they always want someone else to do the killing. Two men tried to kill Trump before he was elected. One very nearly did. We like that she won't even say the president's name. "I won't even say his name, it's like glorifying a murderer."

She's never been arrested? What kind of king would allow her to walk free?

Guaranteed she celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Yeah, she knocked off a guy's Trump hat for daring to interact with her:

Assassination fantasies plus poor impulse control — what a combination. What a "huge, peaceful crowd."

***

