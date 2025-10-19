Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist Lunacy Hits New Low

This man is on tape calling for people to murder ICE agents. He is in front of a crowd on a microphone and pushing people to take up arms. That seems like a huge problem.

EXCLUSIVE: Yesterday in Chicago, on the perimeter of the NO KINGS rally, an activists speaking in front of a Progressive Labor Party sign exclaims, “You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same… pic.twitter.com/zKkiyVKe9J — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) October 19, 2025

This man should be arrested. Explicitly calling for federal agents to be executed isn’t covered by the First Amendment https://t.co/SXr4qg5Wvm — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 19, 2025

These ICE agents have families and friends who love them. This person is turning them into monsters. It makes crazy people think it's fine to hurt them.

I mean this kind of behavior continues to happen, the democrats will have a lot more to worry about than just federal agents. Conservatives roaming the streets hunting would be a very bad thing for liberals. https://t.co/2Iu3gatPTX — UpsetLib (@UpsetLiberal123) October 19, 2025

Conservatives operate in wisdom and are sane. The Left should be very grateful for that.

Understand where we are. https://t.co/pgNcZ4i9ij — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) October 19, 2025

Who calls for the killing of another human being?



Sickos, that’s who. https://t.co/2eqFcBoKEh — ANITA PADILLA TV (@AnitaPadilla32) October 19, 2025

The current candidate for Virginia AG fantasizes about murdered Republicans kids and is supported by the entire Democrat party. This is who the Dems are now. The entire party is the guy speaking. https://t.co/tKCrEctHvv pic.twitter.com/42TN02uAMj — Magills (@magills_) October 19, 2025

Mayve it's time for conservatives just to accept this reality.

Wait? Didn't David French say it was lovely and peaceful and they were all holding hands and launching paper lanterns?

It should be noted that this sick sonofab@tch apparently perceives surprisingly little fear about openly inciting murder given that he's speaking in a country he believes is dominated by a fascist dictator-king https://t.co/glUybvgC3n — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 19, 2025

It's almost like he doesn't believe any of that rhetoric, at all.

So I guess they aren’t for gun control anymore. https://t.co/oGVWHnPQVc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 19, 2025

It's a good thing conservatives knew better than to give up their guns.

So much for turning down the political temperature https://t.co/JIDC1C2sxI — Rob Lantz (@Free_Lantz) October 19, 2025

This seems like turning the heat up to high.

This right here is why there will never be peace with @TheDemocrats https://t.co/lYhiyQ0yxq — Tabitha Summerlin (@TabithaSummerl6) October 19, 2025

They don't want peace. That much is very clear.

