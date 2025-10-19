VIP
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the...
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended,...
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are...
Larry Elder Asks an Inconvenient Question About '#NoKings Protesters'
George Conway’s MSNBC Mess: Thinks He’s Clever, Looks Like a Plastic Surgery Mishap
FBI Director: 'USSS Spotted a Suspicious Stand Near the AF1 Zone in Palm...
'Republicans Refuse to Come to the Table': Are @TheDemocrats Serious With This Tweet?
Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully...
ELEVENTY BILLION PEOPLE! X Has HELLA FUN at the Left's Expense Mocking No...
Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIE...
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO...
#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway...
VIP
HAAAAA! No Kings Rally Was SO Organic They Literally Handed Out Instructions on...

Chicago Nutcase Speaker at 'No Kings Rally' Calls for ICE Agent Bloodbath: Leftist Lunacy Hits New Low

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on October 19, 2025
imgflip

This man is on tape calling for people to murder ICE agents. He is in front of a crowd on a microphone and pushing people to take up arms. That seems like a huge problem.

Advertisement

These ICE agents have families and friends who love them. This person is turning them into monsters. It makes crazy people think it's fine to hurt them. 

Conservatives operate in wisdom and are sane. The Left should be very grateful for that. 

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
Advertisement

Mayve it's time for conservatives just to accept this reality. 

Wait? Didn't David French say it was lovely and peaceful and they were all holding hands and launching paper lanterns?

Advertisement

It's almost like he doesn't believe any of that rhetoric, at all. 

It's a good thing conservatives knew better than to give up their guns. 

This seems like turning the heat up to high.

They don't want peace. That much is very clear. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center
Eric V.
White Guy at JMU Game Yells at Winsome Sears, Tells Her to GO BACK TO HAITI (Watch) UPDATE; Found Him
Sam J.
White House Slaps Down 'No Kings' Whiners with a Savage 'Who Cares?'—Roasting the Dems’ Pointless Tantrum
justmindy
UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended, Probe Gets Spicier
justmindy
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are a Dumpster Fire
justmindy
Wife Roasts Husband’s Hard Work Online: A Masterclass in Missing the Point
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Queue the Imperial March: Obama Learns What Folks Really Think About His Awfully Ugly Presidential Center Eric V.
Advertisement