Tennessee Gubernatorial Hopeful Lies About Marsha Blackburn Men's Hockey Congrats, Scores Own Goal

If Canada had as much passion as the Democrats in scoring points over hockey they might have won the Olympic gold.

Not since the USA defeated Russia in 1980 have the commies (we kid, we kid!) been this animated about the Team USA's win.

Advertisement

'OMG! Kash partied with them in Italy! How dare he,' clucked the clutching the pearl clutchers over at the Washington Post.

'Har har, the women's hockey team declined the White House invite,' lied the lying liar, Brian Tyler Cohen a/k/a Bathed Rupar.

'Hurr durr, Trump snubbed the women's hockey team,' croaked the cantankerous colon polyp known as Keith Olbermann.

'We're good with Silver, because at least we're not ruled by the Orange Fascist,' squeaked a Canadian off in the distance.

From the midst of all this wailing comes the opportunist political hacks. Witness Tennessee gubernatorial hopeful, Jerri Green. Choosing the 'throw everything at the wall and see what sticks' campaign strategy, went after Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn with the brutal accusation that sending out congrats to the (gasp) men's hockey team and not (double gasp) the women's team is sexist and shows that Blackburn doesn't really support women's sports.

Congratulations to the U.S. women’s hockey team on taking home gold! Sorry my Senator didn’t mention your accomplishment. She only cares about women’s sports when she’s making divisive comments to gain political points. 🏅🇺🇸🏒 https://t.co/130akOg2Ku — Jerri Green (@Jerri_M_Green) February 24, 2026

There's only one problem.

Yeah, she did.

Is there something in the Memphis water? Recall that Steve 'Kentucky Fried Greaseball' Cohen is their elected representative.

A decent person would take the 'L', apologize, delete or some combination of the three. But again, we're not talking about decent people here.

Facts - this is your campaign account and not your official Senate account. Which proves my point - you only use women’s sports as a talking point.



But once again, I can’t thank you enough for continuing to elevate my profile and campaign & I’d be happy to meet you on a debate… https://t.co/9ghdKAuPdq — Jerri Green (@Jerri_M_Green) February 24, 2026

Are you familiar with the Dril 'Corncob' meme? If not, the above is the perfect object lesson.

The term "corncob" in that anti-Harris meme was a reference to this @dril tweet. It has nothing to do with any insults to "the heartland." pic.twitter.com/pXABv4he2Y — MisterHippity (@MisterHippity) August 24, 2017

Advertisement

'I didn't lose, I won! See, now everybody can see me!'

Yeah we saw you. We saw you move the goalposts.

Not all press is good press despite what the cliché says.

Hey, you’re a liar! Shocking. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 24, 2026

Get your facts straight before you post. — Barbara Winston 🇺🇸 (@BarbaraS370) February 24, 2026

You would be surprised how little that matters anymore.

Democrat candidate for Governor showcasing what they do best - illiteracy and incompetence - all in one swoop. Congrats! — Shoff (@Voluntoldyaso) February 24, 2026

'Illiterate and incompetent?' Uh oh, Governor Newsom, you need to up your game, you've got real competition now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.