Tennessee Gubernatorial Hopeful Lies About Marsha Blackburn Men's Hockey Congrats, Scores Own Goal

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitchy

If Canada had as much passion as the Democrats in scoring points over hockey they might have won the Olympic gold.

Not since the USA defeated Russia in 1980 have the commies (we kid, we kid!) been this animated about the Team USA's win. 

'OMG! Kash partied with them in Italy! How dare he,' clucked the clutching the pearl clutchers over at the Washington Post.

'Har har, the women's hockey team declined the White House invite,' lied the lying liar, Brian Tyler Cohen a/k/a Bathed Rupar.

'Hurr durr, Trump snubbed the women's hockey team,' croaked the cantankerous colon polyp known as Keith Olbermann. 

'We're good with Silver, because at least we're not ruled by the Orange Fascist,' squeaked a Canadian off in the distance.

From the midst of all this wailing comes the opportunist political hacks. Witness Tennessee gubernatorial hopeful, Jerri Green. Choosing the 'throw everything at the wall and see what sticks' campaign strategy, went after Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn with the brutal accusation that sending out congrats to the (gasp) men's hockey team and not (double gasp) the women's team is sexist and shows that Blackburn doesn't really support women's sports.

There's only one problem.

Yeah, she did. 

Is there something in the Memphis water? Recall that Steve 'Kentucky Fried Greaseball' Cohen is their elected representative.

A decent person would take the 'L', apologize, delete or some combination of the three. But again, we're not talking about decent people here.

Are you familiar with the Dril 'Corncob' meme? If not, the above is the perfect object lesson.

'I didn't lose, I won! See, now everybody can see me!' 

Yeah we saw you. We saw you move the goalposts.

Not all press is good press despite what the cliché says.

You would be surprised how little that matters anymore.

'Illiterate and incompetent?' Uh oh, Governor Newsom, you need to up your game, you've got real competition now.

