Keith Olbermann: US Men’s Hockey Team Are ‘Self-Absorbed Scumbag Misogynists’

Keith Olbermann used to cover sports professionally, didn't he? A lot of liberals are upset that the United States beat Canada in the Men's Olympic Hockey final and brought home the gold medal. The White House dunked on Canada by posting a photo of an American eagle making a meal out of a Canadian goose, and that triggered a lot of backlash from people sore that the team not only won, but expressed pride in being American.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump invited the men's hockey team to Tuesday night's State of the Union address, and they accepted, which has Olbermann fuming.

The women's team is made up of patriots. The men's team? Self-absorbed scumbag misogynists — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 23, 2026

It's official: US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow



The women, that is



The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going, will stick to them permanently — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 23, 2026

It's official: Keith Olbermann is a clown. And he's probably the biggest misogynist on X.

The women's team didn't decline because they didn't want to be political props and released a statement.

The White House did invite the U.S. women's hockey team to the State of the Union but a spokesperson says while they are "sincerely grateful" for the recognition, the players are unable to attend "due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 23, 2026

USA Hockey spokesperson: "We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement...They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 23, 2026

"They were honored to be included" … choke on that, Olbermann.

"Self-absorbed scumbag misogynists," huh?

$10 says you wouldn't say that to any of their faces. — Tedex (@chinmarinero) February 23, 2026

Former ESPN SportsCenter host after the USA men beat his beloved team Canada. — LC101 (@LOUISECICCONE1) February 23, 2026

Cry more piss tears Keith. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 23, 2026

You are such a bitter little bitch Keith. You must be a blast at parties — heynowhank22 (@heynowhank22) February 23, 2026

Just leave the country already. You sure are bitter and whiny on a daily basis.



Go sponsor Kleenex or Midol you pathetic person. — FletchDet (@FletchDet) February 23, 2026

You’re a pussy, Keith. A giant one. — PELOSI GALORE (@Pelosi_Galore_) February 23, 2026

You are a ridiculous human being. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) February 23, 2026

You literally can't be happy for America or the US. Hockey Team.



You're a sad, old, miserable loser. — J (@JayTC53) February 23, 2026

Oh man I’d hate to have a visit to the White House in celebration of my gold medal go on my permanent record. Bummer — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2026

Advertisement

Or, and hear me out, they just want to be part of a once in the lifetime opportunity for themselves — A Finance Guy’s Ex-Wife (@WifeFinance) February 23, 2026

Nobody invited you and nobody was talking to you. — TheAmericanArtist (@RealAmericanArt) February 23, 2026

The level of TDS is astounding. The women's team said they have prior obligations … they're not on a league break right now. And we're pretty sure the men will recover from having met the president after bringing home Olympic gold.

***





Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



