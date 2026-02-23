VIP
From Booing Anthems to Cuddly Consolation Prizes: Canada's Stuffed Animal Walk of Shame...
Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team...
From Biden Blind Spot to Trump Hand Obsession: Aaron Rupar's Selective Medical Expertise
Libs Are Losing It After Seeing Kash Patel Celebrating The Olympic Gold
Gavin Newsom Just Sounded Incredibly Racist While Promoting His New Book
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is...
VIP
The Dems Remain Perplexed and Clueless About How They've Lost Male Voters in...
We've Seen MANY Posts Backfire Over The Years but THIS Anti-Trump List Post...
Trump Humiliates Trudeau As Team USA Takes Gold
WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will...
Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just...
VIP
The Lincoln Project Just Got It Wrong ... Again (Hint: Kash Patel)
He KNOWS He's Toast: Gavin Newsom Flips OUT on Sean Hannity in Curse-Filled...

Keith Olbermann: US Men’s Hockey Team Are ‘Self-Absorbed Scumbag Misogynists’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 23, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann used to cover sports professionally, didn't he? A lot of liberals are upset that the United States beat Canada in the Men's Olympic Hockey final and brought home the gold medal. The White House dunked on Canada by posting a photo of an American eagle making a meal out of a Canadian goose, and that triggered a lot of backlash from people sore that the team not only won, but expressed pride in being American.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump invited the men's hockey team to Tuesday night's State of the Union address, and they accepted, which has Olbermann fuming.

It's official: Keith Olbermann is a clown. And he's probably the biggest misogynist on X.

The women's team didn't decline because they didn't want to be political props and released a statement.

Recommended

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers
Brett T.
Advertisement

"They were honored to be included" … choke on that, Olbermann.

"Self-absorbed scumbag misogynists," huh?

Advertisement

The level of TDS is astounding. The women's team said they have prior obligations … they're not on a league break right now. And we're pretty sure the men will recover from having met the president after bringing home Olympic gold.

***


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!


Tags:

DONALD TRUMP KEITH OLBERMANN USA WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)
Sam J.
Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'
Sam J.
From Biden Blind Spot to Trump Hand Obsession: Aaron Rupar's Selective Medical Expertise
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers Brett T.
Advertisement